Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter 2500 High Ceiling 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,424
|$3,853
|$4,615
|Clean
|$2,241
|$3,562
|$4,268
|Average
|$1,876
|$2,980
|$3,575
|Rough
|$1,511
|$2,398
|$2,881
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter 2500 High Ceiling 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,534
|$4,026
|$4,823
|Clean
|$2,343
|$3,722
|$4,461
|Average
|$1,961
|$3,114
|$3,736
|Rough
|$1,579
|$2,506
|$3,011
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter 2500 SH Ceiling 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,754
|$4,375
|$5,242
|Clean
|$2,546
|$4,045
|$4,848
|Average
|$2,131
|$3,385
|$4,060
|Rough
|$1,716
|$2,724
|$3,273
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter 2500 SH Ceiling 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,567
|$4,079
|$4,885
|Clean
|$2,373
|$3,771
|$4,518
|Average
|$1,987
|$3,155
|$3,784
|Rough
|$1,600
|$2,539
|$3,050
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Sprinter 2500 SH Ceiling 158 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,907
|$4,620
|$5,533
|Clean
|$2,688
|$4,271
|$5,118
|Average
|$2,250
|$3,574
|$4,286
|Rough
|$1,812
|$2,876
|$3,455