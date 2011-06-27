Used 2003 Dodge Sprinter Consumer Reviews
2002 Freightliner Sprinter is fantastic!
I got this van used in September 2005 and drove it home from Brighton, Co to Danville, CA. It drove perfectly fine. Fuel mileage was around 20 mpg. After 50k miles, the mileage got up to 22 mpg. Now after 106k miles, the mileage is up to 25 mpg combined city/fwy. Use it for my business and never gave me any problems. Even went on a trip from Danville, CA to Las Vegas, NV on one tank of diesel fuel. I was totally impressed!!! Everyone is always complimenting or asking questions about my Sprinter van. My kids think it's the ugliest thing in the neighborhood and refuse to be near it. Good for me, they won't bother asking me if they can use it. Will keep it for another 100k miles!
A Nightmare
We have had our 2003 Sprinter for 2 1/2 months. It has been in the garage for 3 weeks now and still after $2,000+ don't know what it is. It ran fine but it started being difficult to start. It would crank and crank and then finally start until it just wouldn't start. We had it towed to Freightliner thinking they work on these vehicles and would know their stuff. They first said it was a cranking sensor and a quanity control value. It took 2 weeks to get the part. Didn't fix it. Now they say they think it is the engine harness and if not that then maybe the fuel pump. Well still sitting there. If they ever get it started we are going to get rid of it. No more problems!!
AVOID AT ALL COSTS!
Bought one of the first 2002 models imported into the states and the day after I drove it home, it had problems. Steering rack was out after 1,500 miles had all the fuel injectors replaced twice, cylinder head was damaged by Freightliner dealer in Forest Park, GA and had to wait 4 months to have the part shipped in from Germany and installed. On my third turbo and fuel pump, have gone through the famed "Black Death", on my fifth transmission which required having the entire motor pulled to get to it. And after 135,000 miles, still having problems, at least they're not as frequent.
MEDICAL TRANSPORT GUY
I OWN A MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY AND THIS VAN IS JUST WHAT MY BUSINESS NEEDED. IT STARTS AT 30 BELOW ZERO. IT HAS EVERYTHING YOU WOULD WANT. I CAN CARRY UP TO TWO WHEELCHAIRS AT ONE TIME OR ONE WHEELCHAIR AND 6 PASSENGERS NOT INCLUDING MYSELF THE DRIVER. VERY EASY TO DRIVE AND THE VIEW IS GREAT. MY CLIENTS JUST LOVE THIS VEHICLE FOR THE WAY IT HANLDES, NOT SPUNGY LIKE A REGULAR VAN BUT REAL BEEFY. THIS IS A VEHICLE FOR ANY BUSINESS AND IS ONE I WOULD RECOMEND YOU LOOKING AT.
I love my Sprinter Van
Not only is this an awesome van for my construction business, it is dynamite for advertising because I am still the only one in my market are with one! It's been absolutely flawless so far. With 23+ MPG, it's much more cost effective than a pickup outfitted for tools. I've turned it into my "advervan" and business has picked up even in this down economy
