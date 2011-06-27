  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Sprinter Cargo
  4. Used 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 140 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,159$4,546$5,302
Clean$2,938$4,227$4,928
Average$2,496$3,590$4,179
Rough$2,055$2,952$3,429
Sell my 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Sprinter Cargo near you
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,828$4,323$5,137
Clean$2,630$4,020$4,774
Average$2,234$3,413$4,048
Rough$1,839$2,807$3,322
Sell my 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Sprinter Cargo near you
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,649$4,071$4,845
Clean$2,464$3,785$4,502
Average$2,093$3,214$3,818
Rough$1,723$2,643$3,133
Sell my 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Sprinter Cargo near you
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,531$5,793$7,023
Clean$3,284$5,387$6,527
Average$2,790$4,574$5,535
Rough$2,296$3,761$4,542
Sell my 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Sprinter Cargo near you
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,257$2,853$3,178
Clean$2,099$2,652$2,954
Average$1,784$2,252$2,505
Rough$1,468$1,852$2,056
Sell my 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Sprinter Cargo near you
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,032$2,441$2,666
Clean$1,890$2,270$2,478
Average$1,606$1,927$2,101
Rough$1,322$1,585$1,724
Sell my 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Sprinter Cargo near you
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,954$4,770$5,759
Clean$2,747$4,435$5,352
Average$2,334$3,766$4,538
Rough$1,921$3,097$3,725
Sell my 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Sprinter Cargo near you
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,799$4,610$5,594
Clean$2,603$4,286$5,199
Average$2,212$3,639$4,409
Rough$1,820$2,993$3,618
Sell my 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Sprinter Cargo near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,464 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,785 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Sprinter Cargo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,464 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,785 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,464 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,785 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo ranges from $1,723 to $4,845, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.