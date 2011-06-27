Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 140 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,159
|$4,546
|$5,302
|Clean
|$2,938
|$4,227
|$4,928
|Average
|$2,496
|$3,590
|$4,179
|Rough
|$2,055
|$2,952
|$3,429
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,828
|$4,323
|$5,137
|Clean
|$2,630
|$4,020
|$4,774
|Average
|$2,234
|$3,413
|$4,048
|Rough
|$1,839
|$2,807
|$3,322
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,649
|$4,071
|$4,845
|Clean
|$2,464
|$3,785
|$4,502
|Average
|$2,093
|$3,214
|$3,818
|Rough
|$1,723
|$2,643
|$3,133
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,531
|$5,793
|$7,023
|Clean
|$3,284
|$5,387
|$6,527
|Average
|$2,790
|$4,574
|$5,535
|Rough
|$2,296
|$3,761
|$4,542
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,257
|$2,853
|$3,178
|Clean
|$2,099
|$2,652
|$2,954
|Average
|$1,784
|$2,252
|$2,505
|Rough
|$1,468
|$1,852
|$2,056
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,032
|$2,441
|$2,666
|Clean
|$1,890
|$2,270
|$2,478
|Average
|$1,606
|$1,927
|$2,101
|Rough
|$1,322
|$1,585
|$1,724
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,954
|$4,770
|$5,759
|Clean
|$2,747
|$4,435
|$5,352
|Average
|$2,334
|$3,766
|$4,538
|Rough
|$1,921
|$3,097
|$3,725
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,799
|$4,610
|$5,594
|Clean
|$2,603
|$4,286
|$5,199
|Average
|$2,212
|$3,639
|$4,409
|Rough
|$1,820
|$2,993
|$3,618