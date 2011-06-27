Used 2004 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Consumer Reviews
DO NOT BUY IT FROM DODGE "DITTO"
We own two of these Sprinter vans. If you like having the bodies rust out, harmonic balancers fall out on the freeway, difficulty finding parts, long waits at the dealerships for service,THEN THIS IS THE VAN FOR YOU. Chrysler has no intention of helping it's customers when these things fall apart. And their Business Link program is not worth the paper it is written on. We have had both of them at different dealerships this week. Both sat over 5 days before even getting into the shop. Not worth the extra money you pay for these things.
After two I have had enough
My company purchased two Sprinter Vans, one in 2004 and one in 2005 with high expectations. Other than being almost impossible to get serviced at any of the dealers (bought them from two different dealers)these vans have been a big disappointment. Dodge customer service is worthless and their "Business Link" program is a total farce. Bad paint (rust), harmonic balancers that fall off, turbos that come apart, incorrect parts for brakes, electrical problems etc. We have both vans in the shop now and it will be 4 more days before they can look at them. One has 85K and the other 110K. The idea was better gas mileage (yes) and less down time....A BIG NO. Really bad in wind and snow.
sprint for the sprinter
i am impressed with its 22mpg and a range of 500 miles. the cab is roomy with a wide view windshield. its not a lexus level ride but satisfying for a cargo van. the only option i added was the left hand sliding door and a included right hand sliding door. the diesel engine purrs at idle, and get lil noisy once you open it up on the freeway. for a van its lively to drive and nimble.the 118wb is handy for tight allys and docks. tha cago bed is bare bones: owners retrifit the back for their needs. examples are hvac contractor, delivery for work, other owners retrofitted the back and a fun 'n sun surf van, or a mobile ham radio station for leasure.
DO NOT BUY IT FROM DODGE
I have had it in three times for stalling out .The egr valve they tell me is the problum. The van only has 17,000 miles on it and it is now going in for the forth time. The seals on the doors leak so you get a lot of air coming in. The rear end is starting to make noise the MILE PER GALLON START OUT HIGH AND CONTINUE TO DECREASE AS THE MILES ADD UP. YOU ALSO CANNOT PUT A PALLET IN THE CARGO AREA ON A 3500. THE DRIVING LAMPS CANNOT BE TURNED OFF IF YOU ARE USING IT AS A EXPIDITER THIS IS A REAL PROBLUM ALONG WITH YOU CANNOT LEAVE IT IDLE FOR MORE THEN 15 MINUTES IF YOU ARE GOING TO BUY A SPRINTER DO NOT GO TO DODGE!!!!!!! GO TO A FREIGHTLINER DEALER
Best Small Company Van I know
This vehicle has excelent power and pick up for its size. It is fun to drive except in strong gusty side winds. It is confortable for long rides and easy on fuel. Seems to handle the same regardless of load except that it feels better with a load than it does empty. This is the overall best vehicle I can think of for a small company. It haneles great, brakes saved our lives several times recently. It is a great marketing tool with our logo on the sides since it attracts a lot of attention. It is unfortunate that the Dodge dealerships in the U.S. don't appreciate the great vehicle they have. There is very little knowledge on the part of sales staff and service personel.
