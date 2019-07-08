Great experience
by 08/07/2019on
Treated fairly and felt like a welcome customer to a team of people that seemed to really care. I came in for an annual oil change and I just wanted to browse, I personally knew that I couldn't upgrade to anything newer that I really wanted. I will have to say I was proven wrong. Not only did they show me that with rebates I could actually afford something I wanted, they didn't force it down my throat like some dealerships would. I worked with the sales associate named carson, and although he seemed young, he was willing to go out of his way to help and ask someone when he didn't know the answer. It was nice to go for a test drive in the new truck that I ended up buying, but instead of just talking only features (since many can be very obvious) he just let me drive and we had casual conversations about life in general. So overall, if you want a team that seems to have you in mind, I would check Kirkland Ford out.
2018 Ford Explorer Limited - service and warranty work
by 06/01/2020on
Good service and no problems to address.
Personable and friendly technicians
by 12/29/2019on
We have enjoyed the same, very competent Service Manager for several vehicles for several years. Yeah! Jim Cox.
Two Weeks To Get a Price!
by 10/24/2019on
We all know that purchasing a car has gotten easier, because of the internet, in recent years, well not at Ford of Kirkland! My wife and I attempted to purchase a new Fiesta from Ford of Kirkland in response to an advertised price listed on the dealer's website. It took two weeks to get written documentation of the price and that price exceeded the advertised price by $1500.00. The sales person Peter and Sales Manager Rich Ewing failed to return calls and text messages repeatedly during the two weeks we tried to get the price documented. The Sales Manager verbally agreed to the advertised price of $14,975.00 during a phone call with wife and me, only to produce a Sales Contract increasing the price by $1500.00 a week later. The sales contract was supposed to be overnighted to us but, didn't arrive for two days. I had already flown to Seattle and my wife had to convey the higher price to me by text. When I called Rich Ewing to discuss the reason for the higher price, his response was: "if you don't like the deal don't do it!" I hung up the phone and proceeded to buy the vehicle from Ford of Lakewood, a dealership that produced a written contract in less than 24 hours and was transparent and open in their dealings from beginning to end!
Dan was super kind and easy to deal with!
by 07/18/2019on
Purchase F-150
by 05/19/2019on
Process was basically easy but it helps if you do a bit of research ahead of time. Kirkland Ford is a good bet and they publish their prices on their website. We were looking for an F150 and they had one of the best selections in the area with a very competitive price. Ford has a good website and it gives you a feel for the different vehicles and what options are available (as well as how much they add to the price). If you know basically what you want, get an internet quote from a couple of dealers. Kirkland Ford was very competitive. Sales was very helpful and the whole process went smoothly.
New Engine for my 2018 Turbo I3 Focus
by 05/02/2019on
Ford of Kirkland has been busy...which is good news! I had to wait 10 days to have them evaluate the oil leak in my Focus, which had all of 2500 miles on it. Turns out a blown head gasket 86'ed the engine. Ford of Kirkland was professional and quick. I think the car was out of my hands for a total of 8 or 9 days which is completely acceptable given the job. What I was surprised at was they returned the car to me unwashed and low on fuel. I get that it is a warranty repair on a lower-end model but at the very least it would have been great to get in a clean car with at least a 1/4 tank of gas. So although the repair process was great, I left thinking "how much care are they really putting into the job?"
watch your phones
by 04/16/2019on
it was one of the worst experiences of my 62 years of life. My wife went down and spent hours finding 2 cars that would work for our needs. 1 was a c-max and the other was an malibu. The malibu was 13800.00 and the c-max was 10800.00 when we looked on our phones before test driving them but when we went in to buy the cars starting with the chevy malibu the price was now 16800.00 we checked our phones and sure enough the price had changed. they said that it was because they went through the Ford motor company to do their advertising and it took 24 hours to hit and that the sale was now off but the sales person says well if i can get it for 13800.00 would you buy it. My time is limited hinse the reason my wife went down to find the cars first so we agreed and started working the deal. [non-permissible content removed]
Oil change
by 03/25/2019on
The oil change was completed. I was told it would take 60-90 mins. My apt was @9:30, I arrived at 9:10. My truck was not finished till after 2pm. This is not the first time that this dealership has taken much longer than expected. Trash was left inside my truck as well. They’ve checked on the list that they filled my washer fluid, for example, but it was bone dry. I use Ford for my oil changes bc I prepaid for this service when I bought the truck. Ford of Kirkland service department continues to be a disappointment.
Service
by 03/16/2019on
Dean at evergreen ford got me right in and got my truck taken care of
Great
by 03/15/2019on
Ford of Kirkland is a great place to purchase a vehicle. Friendly and helpful people. Makes purchasing a vehicle easy.
Ford of Kirkland Service
by 01/23/2019on
Great communications and service.
Maintenance
by 07/09/2016on
Was not helpful in addressing follow up service to get the maintenance part that needed to be replace. I.e. Cabin filter and AC filter. When making the appointment online, those were apart of the service package I signed up for.
Great Service Kevin's assistance was outstanding!
by 06/20/2016on
I appreciate the assistance I received from Kevin when I recently took in my car for service. I would recommend this dealership and service in the future.
Nice 5000 mile service
by 01/10/2016on
Service coordinator told me that the job would take one hour. That is exactly what happened. Nicely done!
Honest and Efficient!
by 12/29/2015on
My 2016 Tucson was nearing the 3,000 mile mark, so I scheduled an oil change. In calling to confirm it, I learned that there was also a recall out to fix a couple of bugs in the transmission. Those items were my only complaints about the car - so I was relieved to learn I wasn't the only one to notice them. We postponed the oil change and the two software updates were done instead. The scheduling staff was outstanding - and the service staff was helpful and very efficient. First experience with this Hyundai dealership. Good job, everyone!
Straight forward, Quality Service
by 12/28/2015on
The help I got was personal and very high in quality. The dealer really cared about my car needs getting met. No matter what it took from him to get it done.
consistent excellence
by 12/22/2015on
I had trouble with my replaced windshield wiper ever since it was changed at my recent servicing. I called Danny, who recognized me enough to inquire about myself. He immediately offered my brining the car in immediately to (again) replace the wiper. He was thoughtful, courteous, excellent in professionalism - with regard and respect. Kirkland Ford, especially Danny, have consistently provided beyond excellent service. I am grateful. Danny deserves the highest commendation.
Great Service
by 12/18/2015on
Service was quick and efficient. Staff was very pleasant and knowledgable.
friendly service
by 12/15/2015on
Called about wiper blades being bad, was told to stop by anytime. Came in without an appointment within 10 minutes the service advisor had the blades replaced and I was on my way. Bravo to Chris
Hyundai of kirkland GREAT service
by 12/12/2015on
From the time I checked in till the time I received the call that the car was ready. GREAT job!
