We all know that purchasing a car has gotten easier, because of the internet, in recent years, well not at Ford of Kirkland! My wife and I attempted to purchase a new Fiesta from Ford of Kirkland in response to an advertised price listed on the dealer's website. It took two weeks to get written documentation of the price and that price exceeded the advertised price by $1500.00. The sales person Peter and Sales Manager Rich Ewing failed to return calls and text messages repeatedly during the two weeks we tried to get the price documented. The Sales Manager verbally agreed to the advertised price of $14,975.00 during a phone call with wife and me, only to produce a Sales Contract increasing the price by $1500.00 a week later. The sales contract was supposed to be overnighted to us but, didn't arrive for two days. I had already flown to Seattle and my wife had to convey the higher price to me by text. When I called Rich Ewing to discuss the reason for the higher price, his response was: "if you don't like the deal don't do it!" I hung up the phone and proceeded to buy the vehicle from Ford of Lakewood, a dealership that produced a written contract in less than 24 hours and was transparent and open in their dealings from beginning to end! Read more