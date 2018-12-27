Don't waste your time
Dealer made a lot of price promises over the phone and by email. Got to the dealership and they reneged on every single one. And they lowballed on the trade. Stay far away, not trustworthy at all.
Friendly workers
My wife and I recently bought a new Jeep Patriot for our daughter. Our salesperson, Ted Tyler, was very helpful through the whole process. He sat with us until we agreed on a reasonable price for the car. Everyone at the dealership was very helpful through the whole process.
Good experience
Purchased a Chrysler vehicle and established a relationship with the dealer. Good experience. Looked at many cars and dealerships. Very comfortable in the Safford family. Like all car buying, it is a process and you have to be willing to go thru it. Good selection and everyone was professional, especially my sales representative. Ended up doing the purchase, financing and service agreement thru dealership. Very happy with the vehicle and the Safford experience. I look forward to many positive years ahead. Thank you!!
Ripped off and poor quality work
Lots of problems, two big ones with the Service Department. Lots of reviews on here are correct about the inability to talk to the service department if you are not standing in front of them. No return calls or a lot of waiting for someone to answer the phone when you call them (Problem 1). Also, getting charged for "diagnostic" work when I never gave them the go ahead to do it, taking a very loose interpretation of what I said to do work (money=Problem 2). Then when there was something that I really needed done, told them needed replaced, they said "we can do if for less" only to find out they really did nothing and charged me for it (Problem 3). Recommendation: go to Koon's in Tyson's for Chrysler repair service. Scheduled online appointment to get a coolant flush and to get the battery terminal cable repaired. When I arrived, a little after they opened, the appointment wasn't in the system but they got me in anyways because I waited (small problem, but do-able) Mentioned that the if the "Check Engine" light comes on to the service rep I know what the problem is, but told him the tech should talk to me first. I did request an estimate for what he found. I waited in the customer area knowing that that was the only way my vehicle would get serviced. It was also telling that the area was full with other customers willing to wait. When talking to another service rep, he gave me all the "recommended" things that should be done, including the replacing the sensor causing the check engine light to come on. I told him I didn't want to work done, but needed the estimate. He replied "Ok, but you'll have to pay for the diagnostic". Not thinking much about it or asking how much the diagnostic was (which wasn't spelled out in any of the charges or estimates he gave), I said Ok. I got the bill to find that the "diagnostic" was for a full engine diagnostic which cost $137. I didn't complain at the dealership, but was angry because I did "unknowingly" say "yes". When I got home I checked the battery cable work to find they had only replaced one bolt on the battery cable connector, cracking the connector in the process. Of course my first call was to the service guy, who said he'd look to see what happen. Needless to say, that was all I ever heard from him and any call backs resulted in answering machines. All this would have been avoided if he would have told me, up front the battery cable is discontinued and they couldn't do the work or specifically what they had to do; I had to call elsewhere to get that answer. I will say that everyone I encountered at the dealership (parts, accounting, service) was at least friendly to my face and speaking to me, just not professional grade or quality work.
Superb Service---Superb Staff !
I bring our Chrysler Town & Country to Safford because I know the job will be done right and on time by quality people. Hats off to Richard Haidacher, my service advisor---he really knows my car and is so helpful and friendly. The maintenance work this time was performed expertly by Mason and Nick---very pleased with their job. Want to also give a shout out to the Parts Dept---Dave Wielkiewicz and Jon Gabler are top notch and always go the extra mile to take care of my car. All of these folks are empowered by their leadership to take care of their customer, and I could not be more pleased.
2 hours plus for an oil change
VERY dissatisfied with this dealership... I booked apt for 7:30 am left after 9:30am The worst is they all took it out on me for asking why it took so long. Left my keys at the cashier and I had to look for my car in the rain... Rude lady Ms. O service person talks down to you and then refused to give me her name ... she is horrible. Service manager tried to be nice but I didn't want a free oil change just do what you said you would do in the time you said you would take. NO UNDERSTANDING OF WHAT CUSTOMER SERVICE IS AT THIS DEALERSHIP... will not go back..
Went the extra mile
While picking up the new Town & Country for my wife, my car was left for service - and failed inspection for a $4000 steering estimate. Since I was waiting for a Ford Torneo, I cancelled the order, forfeited the deposit and they put me in a new Jeep within days. Turns out the salesman had to personally drive 200 miles that night to get it to me - and they found a $500 rebate that offset the deposit, all without my asking!
Poor Service
I brought my car in a couple of weeks ago to have work done due to a failed state safety inspection. My car was only 2 1/2 years old and I asked if the needed repairs would be covered under warranty. I was told "no" and was charged a total of $600 to have the work done. Recently, my car failed inspection again despite these "repairs". After going to another Chrysler dealer I discovered that some of the work that needed to be done didn't get done after all, and that the reapirs I did pay for should have been covered under warranty after I had been told by Safford that the warranty didn't cover them. A Chrysler rep happened to be present when I was at this second dealer and was kind enough to issue me a factory rebate for the charges that should have never been made. The manager of the service department at Safford was notified and I have yet to receive a callback. Terrible service. I felt like I was taken advantage of.
Easy, Painless Transaction
My experience with Safford Dodge of Springfield was easy and painless. Contact started after I selected a Dodge RAM model and built it out on the Dodge web site (including the hard to find manual transmission). The closest deal happened to be Safford Dodge of Springfield. I received and responded to e-mail messages for some time until the "Internet Specialist" informed me that they had several RAM 1500's with manual transmissions available at another site. They provided me details, moved the truck I selected to their dealership and I test drove it one Saturday afternoon. On the following Monday, I e-mailed a few questions on the truck and on the next day I e-mailed a price offer. This offer was based on the TMV from Edmunds.Com and the pricing on Kelly Blue Book. I thought my price was an extremely low offer. They accepted my offer and I went by the dealership on Tuesday night. I was in and out of the dealership in about an hour. At no time did I feel pressured to buy the truck.