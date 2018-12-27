service Rating

Lots of problems, two big ones with the Service Department. Lots of reviews on here are correct about the inability to talk to the service department if you are not standing in front of them. No return calls or a lot of waiting for someone to answer the phone when you call them (Problem 1). Also, getting charged for "diagnostic" work when I never gave them the go ahead to do it, taking a very loose interpretation of what I said to do work (money=Problem 2). Then when there was something that I really needed done, told them needed replaced, they said "we can do if for less" only to find out they really did nothing and charged me for it (Problem 3). Recommendation: go to Koon's in Tyson's for Chrysler repair service. Scheduled online appointment to get a coolant flush and to get the battery terminal cable repaired. When I arrived, a little after they opened, the appointment wasn't in the system but they got me in anyways because I waited (small problem, but do-able) Mentioned that the if the "Check Engine" light comes on to the service rep I know what the problem is, but told him the tech should talk to me first. I did request an estimate for what he found. I waited in the customer area knowing that that was the only way my vehicle would get serviced. It was also telling that the area was full with other customers willing to wait. When talking to another service rep, he gave me all the "recommended" things that should be done, including the replacing the sensor causing the check engine light to come on. I told him I didn't want to work done, but needed the estimate. He replied "Ok, but you'll have to pay for the diagnostic". Not thinking much about it or asking how much the diagnostic was (which wasn't spelled out in any of the charges or estimates he gave), I said Ok. I got the bill to find that the "diagnostic" was for a full engine diagnostic which cost $137. I didn't complain at the dealership, but was angry because I did "unknowingly" say "yes". When I got home I checked the battery cable work to find they had only replaced one bolt on the battery cable connector, cracking the connector in the process. Of course my first call was to the service guy, who said he'd look to see what happen. Needless to say, that was all I ever heard from him and any call backs resulted in answering machines. All this would have been avoided if he would have told me, up front the battery cable is discontinued and they couldn't do the work or specifically what they had to do; I had to call elsewhere to get that answer. I will say that everyone I encountered at the dealership (parts, accounting, service) was at least friendly to my face and speaking to me, just not professional grade or quality work.