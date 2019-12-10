This dealership is by far the scummiest I have ever encountered. After test driving the certified pre-owned 2017 Ford Explorer XLT that I was interested in, the salesman retrieved the CarFax and I noticed that there was an open recall. I asked what the recall detail entailed and he was unable to answer my question as he fumbled through the paperwork. I asked to see the paperwork and immediately identify the recall description which states, “Seat Frame Burred Edge”. I asked the salesman a series of questions in regards to the recall and he was unable to answer accordingly. Then the sales manager arrives after the salesman asked him to clarify and he assures the recall has been cleared and presents an offer that was in short, absurd. He attempted to charge me $1499 for an “insurance tax” (which is an attempt to charge you an extra fee on top of the warranty fee that is already included in the overall price), an interest rate of 5% with a monthly payment over $500, with a total charge over 30K. The original price listed showed $23,361 and an estimated payment of $329 per month. The payment details listed, “Estimated payment based on 3.59% APR for 72 months with $2,363 down for well qualified buyers.” I decline his offer and counter that the fee be removed, windshield replaced with a Ford manufactured windshield for free (there was a crack in the windshield and certified pre-owned vehicle repairs are to be replaced with Ford manufactured parts and not off-brands) and that my payment cannot exceed $400. After an hour he agrees to my terms and the total cost was around 25K. He asks me to wait for a finance manager to go over the terms of purchase. After sitting around for about 30 minutes the sales manager approaches me and says, “I apologize, but we cannot sell you this vehicle. The recall has not be taken care of and it could take anywhere from 2 weeks to 5 months to fix.” A quote from a report regarding the recall on September 12, 2019 states, "The problem: The edges of seat frames may be sharp. Customers could come in contact with the sharp edges when reaching between the power front seat and center console and be injured. The fix: Ford dealers will install tape to the exposed edge, at no charge to owners.” So let me get this straight, it would take from 2 weeks up to 5 months to put a piece of tape on a burred edge on the seat? Furthermore, on the listing it states “Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls. Before purchasing, be sure to ask the dealer for an up-to-date status on any recalls.” At no point did any of the employees provide me with the accurate details of the recall when asked. Not only was my time wasted for over 3 hours, but they went from more than willing to sell me a vehicle that was deemed certified pre-owned, to not being able to sell it because the recall had not been completed and putting a piece of tape on the burred edge could take anywhere from 2 weeks to 5 months. In addition, the car was deemed certified the same day I was there by a report shown to me by the employees despite the fact that it was advertised for weeks with an open recall. I suspect they refused the sale because the total I negotiated was a good deal in hopes to sell the vehicle substantially overpriced to some poor sap and attempted to sell me a vehicle that was clearly never certified. Needless to say, this dealership is full of [non-permissible content removed] employees that will waste your time and attempt to sell you a vehicle that you can buy for a substantially lower rate. My advice to anyone reading this is obviously to not shop at this dealership, but also do your research. Walking into a dealership without an understanding of the auto industry makes you an easy target to be taken advantage of. Save yourself and your bank account from the manipulation and bamboozlement of dealerships such as Russell & Smith Ford.
The service department is excellent. My transmission had to be rebuilt last year - in my 2017 Focus - which was a bummer - but they did a great job. My recent service visit was great - regular maintenance is a must! I do not have the same high regard for the body shop. I took my car in for a small bumper repair there and they ripped the rubber insulation on my door (and did not fix it), they left the wheel caps off my tires (and they were not even working on the tires), they got the seats dirty, AND they left the theft locks on the seat along with trash! The inside office staff was great but the people doing the work were terribly careless - and they did not follow up or talk to be about the car. The difference is remarkable between them and the service department. The service department people seem to CARE, they are COURTEOUS, and they FOLLOW UP. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THE SERVICE DEPARTMENT.
Service was completed to my satisfaction, it did take a while longer than expected but once I was given specific information about what the issue was, then the timeframe was perfectly understandable. Great customer service and love how they make it a point to follow up after the service is completed.
I come to Russel and Smith Ford for all my car needs. When you have great service, the service reps understand you and your concerns, why go any where else. I trust them to do what ever they feel my car needs. Drew Bethal and all the women and men at this location are great.
Easy to schedule an appointment although the waiting time for the maintenance service took me 2 hours but I do understand because of the situation we have right now. Otherwise, I would love to come back and have my car check in Russell & smith.
After a routine oil change, other concerning work was done and completed to my satisfaction. The rear brake service though time consuming was very much appreciated! I appreciate the up front notification.
Great service, I was treated with respect. I was updated constantly about the progress of the repairs My car was fixed to my complete satisfaction. I was very pleased with Drew the service advisor and with the service manager Mr Worsham. Thank you .
Brianna did a wonderful job keeping me informed and giving me the information I needed in a timely manner. I felt secure and supported in my decision making process because of the support and guidance of Brianna and the technical staff.
I just took my wife’s Ford in for the 25,000 mile service and Lance and the service team got it in and knocked out right away.
They are true professionals - best that I have been to and I’ve bought new fords and had them serviced at several different dealerships in the Houston area.
The Russel and Smith over off of 610 loop at the service center has terrible costumer service.They never call you back to let you know what is going on, with your automobile.When they do call you back its because you decided to do a bad review on them,and they call you back because their boss makes them.Then they break your automobile and try to get out of repairing it. Until you get another mechanic to look at it and tell you the mechanics at Russel & Smith broke your truck while trying to repair it. Then they decide to repair it after you prove to them they broke it.Then your get your truck back and the truck is smoking and it never has smoked since we have had it.We take it back and they run a diagnostic on it that we have to pay for.Then they come back and say that something is wrong with it that isn't. We took it to another mechanic and low and behold the problem that Russel & Smith said it is, wasn't the problem. We spend a lot of money at Russel & Smith and if we didn't have to go there we wouldn't. Very disappointed in this company and hope we don't have to deal with the Service center again.
