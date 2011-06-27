Welcome to Serra Chevrolet in Bartlett, Tn. Serra Bartlett is part of the Serra Automotive Group that was founded in Grand Blanc, MI in 1973 by Albert M. Serra. He began with a single Chevy store and a simple customer first philosophy.

Within 5 years, Al Serra Chevrolet achieved Top Five dealership status in the United States and, in the process, fine-tuned a solid formula for growth and an unquenchable passion for success.

In 1984, the Serra Family came South to Bartlett, TN. Almost 30 years later, Serra Chevrolet is proud to be the #1 Chevy Dealership in the Mid-South.

Following sound operational strategies, Serra Automotive has managed steady expansion in economies both struggling and strong.

Today, Serra Automotive operates in five states and employs more than 1,100 people. The network includes 24 dealerships and represents 37 automotive franchises, making it a formidable