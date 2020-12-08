Spitzer Acura

3617 Washington Rd, McMurray, PA 15317
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Acura

5.0
Overall Rating
(42)
Recommend: Yes (42) No (0)
sales Rating

Great experience

by Chris Griesmer on 08/12/2020

Purchased a TLX and enjoyed the 1st class treatment from the team. Very thorough and was able to buy a car hassle free

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

43 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Lane Ciminel

by Lane Ciminel on 09/01/2020

Lane did a great job and took care of everything for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great experience

by Spitzer Acura on 08/31/2020

My service advisor, Layne Ciminel is always exceptionally professional and personable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service visit

by Pete O on 08/22/2020

First service appointment couldn't have gone any smoother.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience

by Chris Griesmer on 08/12/2020

Purchased a TLX and enjoyed the 1st class treatment from the team. Very thorough and was able to buy a car hassle free

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

No stress sale

by Mike on 08/12/2020

If you are in the market for a new or used Acura make sure you stop in at Spitzer and ask for Jemery Benson. From the phone calls to the showroom floor, Jeremy’s professionalism stood out. He answered all of our concerns throughout the process. He is very knowledgeable about the cars he’s selling. We never felt rushed to make a decision. We will do business with him in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Acura MDX purchased July 2020

by Acura MDX purchased July 2020 on 07/31/2020

Becoming a widow recently, I was apprehensive to purchase a new vehicle without my spouse. However, when I met Chris Griesmer, my sales consultant, I knew I was in good hands with an honest salesperson. Chris walked me tthrough my options of the purchase and I could not be happier. He was honest, trustworthy, and make me comfortable. I am so happy with my new MDX and happy to have chosen Spitzer dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service on 2013 Acura Mdx

by Frances Voelker on 07/28/2020

Received excellent service. Very thorough and helpful. Layne Ciminel handled everything and coordinated with me and technicians. He went above and beyond to insure excellent service. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service Advisor

by CHRIS on 07/28/2020

Lane at Spitzer is hands down the best service advisor ever. He is fair and really trysbto help. Everything is explained well. Great experience as usual.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Services

by Tim Smith on 07/21/2020

The staff at spitzer auto were amazing. Not only were they courteous and friendly they followed up with you to assure you were completely satisfied. Layne Ciminel is a superb example of making a customer feel at home always ready to assist, answer any questions or concerns. I highly recommend this dealership over all others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great new car purchase experience

by New car purchase experience on 07/21/2020

Just purchased a new Acura TLX & we were very pleased with our salesman, Steve Watson & the whole process at Spitzer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Customer Service at Spitzer McMurray PA

by LAOK on 07/20/2020

Layne Ciminel at Spitzer Acura managed the service and inspection on my car at the end of last week and, as always, was attentive, professional and helpful. Great customer service. Thanks Layne and Spitzer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Conley 2020 RDX Lease

by Colleen Conley on 06/27/2020

Our recent visit to Spitzer Acura in McMurray was pleasant, the showroom was clean and we were greeted promptly. We were shopping for another lease on a 2020 RDX. Our salesman, Jeremy Benson was prepared and answered all of our questions. Jeremy is very knowledgeable about the Acura products, history, technology and potential. The process went smoothly and professionally. We were impressed and satisfied with the service. One note: masks. Jeremy had his and used it. Some other staff had theirs, but most other sales reps in the showroom were not wearing them. I would have been extremely impressed to see everyone in the showroom and business offices who is in direct contact with clients wearing them. Also, many customers were coming and going without them. Everyone should be wearing them for now. You have a responsibility to enforce the use of masks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2020 RDX

by Rich on 06/24/2020

Lynn Osborn treated us very well making the RDX purchase extremely easy. I’d recommend Lynn and Spitzer anytime.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2017 mdx

by Greg on 06/22/2020

Great delivery of price, product and service. Thanks greg and marcy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Amazing service

by Great service on 06/12/2020

Keith Knowlson is simply amazing. I continue to support spritzer Acura because of the quality and personal attention I receive. The work is always good and the customer service is spot on. Keith is my go to person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Fantastic Experience

by Frank Slavinski on 06/09/2020

My Sales Rep Jeremy Benson did and outstanding job in my purchase of my 3rd MDX. Jeremy was thorough , friendly, helpful and considerate of the customers time and learning status. Matt and Adam were also helpful at this dealer. Spitzer appreciates loyal customers. I will not do business with anyone except Jeremy and Spitzer. Super service folks too! I’m always satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service from Jeremy

by Dylan B on 06/03/2020

Jermemy Benson made turning in my lease and acquiring a new vehicle painless and fast. I was in and out of the dealership in 45 minutes with a vehicle I love. I highly recommend working with Jeremy if you are in the market for a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Service!

by Karen Peterson on 05/20/2020

Keith Knowlson handled my recent service, and it went smoothly from his making my appointment, pleasantly greeting me by name, having the promised loaner ready, to handling an easy checkout!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

A dealership with integrity

by Integrity on 04/07/2020

I have always been impressed by the integrity of my service providers. For the first time in my life I have confidence that if they say something needs to be fixed/replaced, it really does.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Great Service on 03/12/2020

Layne Ciminel did a great job at communications! He kept me updated and answered all of my questions. Service team was grear as usual!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

THE Best Car Buying Experience

by APAndrews on 03/10/2020

This was my first time buying a car out of state, so I was a little stressed out about doing so. I didn't want to drive 3hrs there and spend another 3hrs at the dealership. Luckily my salesman, Neil Campbell, was the best! He understood my situation and that I needed to get in and out of the dealership asap so I could make the journey home in time to pick up my kids. He did just what he said he would, I was in and out in just over an hour!!! Neil and the rest of the staff were great and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. I would highly recommend Spitzer Acura, PA to anyone looking to purchase a new or used car. It truly was the best car buying experience I've ever had. Thank you!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

