Our recent visit to Spitzer Acura in McMurray was pleasant, the showroom was clean and we were greeted promptly. We were shopping for another lease on a 2020 RDX. Our salesman, Jeremy Benson was prepared and answered all of our questions. Jeremy is very knowledgeable about the Acura products, history, technology and potential. The process went smoothly and professionally. We were impressed and satisfied with the service. One note: masks. Jeremy had his and used it. Some other staff had theirs, but most other sales reps in the showroom were not wearing them. I would have been extremely impressed to see everyone in the showroom and business offices who is in direct contact with clients wearing them. Also, many customers were coming and going without them. Everyone should be wearing them for now. You have a responsibility to enforce the use of masks. Read more