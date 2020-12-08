Great experience
by 08/12/2020on
Purchased a TLX and enjoyed the 1st class treatment from the team. Very thorough and was able to buy a car hassle free
Lane Ciminel
by 09/01/2020on
Lane did a great job and took care of everything for us.
Great experience
by 08/31/2020on
My service advisor, Layne Ciminel is always exceptionally professional and personable.
Great service visit
by 08/22/2020on
First service appointment couldn't have gone any smoother.
No stress sale
by 08/12/2020on
If you are in the market for a new or used Acura make sure you stop in at Spitzer and ask for Jemery Benson. From the phone calls to the showroom floor, Jeremy’s professionalism stood out. He answered all of our concerns throughout the process. He is very knowledgeable about the cars he’s selling. We never felt rushed to make a decision. We will do business with him in the future.
Acura MDX purchased July 2020
by 07/31/2020on
Becoming a widow recently, I was apprehensive to purchase a new vehicle without my spouse. However, when I met Chris Griesmer, my sales consultant, I knew I was in good hands with an honest salesperson. Chris walked me tthrough my options of the purchase and I could not be happier. He was honest, trustworthy, and make me comfortable. I am so happy with my new MDX and happy to have chosen Spitzer dealership.
Service on 2013 Acura Mdx
by 07/28/2020on
Received excellent service. Very thorough and helpful. Layne Ciminel handled everything and coordinated with me and technicians. He went above and beyond to insure excellent service. Thank you
Great Service Advisor
by 07/28/2020on
Lane at Spitzer is hands down the best service advisor ever. He is fair and really trysbto help. Everything is explained well. Great experience as usual.
Services
by 07/21/2020on
The staff at spitzer auto were amazing. Not only were they courteous and friendly they followed up with you to assure you were completely satisfied. Layne Ciminel is a superb example of making a customer feel at home always ready to assist, answer any questions or concerns. I highly recommend this dealership over all others.
Great new car purchase experience
by 07/21/2020on
Just purchased a new Acura TLX & we were very pleased with our salesman, Steve Watson & the whole process at Spitzer.
Excellent Customer Service at Spitzer McMurray PA
by 07/20/2020on
Layne Ciminel at Spitzer Acura managed the service and inspection on my car at the end of last week and, as always, was attentive, professional and helpful. Great customer service. Thanks Layne and Spitzer.
Conley 2020 RDX Lease
by 06/27/2020on
Our recent visit to Spitzer Acura in McMurray was pleasant, the showroom was clean and we were greeted promptly. We were shopping for another lease on a 2020 RDX. Our salesman, Jeremy Benson was prepared and answered all of our questions. Jeremy is very knowledgeable about the Acura products, history, technology and potential. The process went smoothly and professionally. We were impressed and satisfied with the service. One note: masks. Jeremy had his and used it. Some other staff had theirs, but most other sales reps in the showroom were not wearing them. I would have been extremely impressed to see everyone in the showroom and business offices who is in direct contact with clients wearing them. Also, many customers were coming and going without them. Everyone should be wearing them for now. You have a responsibility to enforce the use of masks.
2020 RDX
by 06/24/2020on
Lynn Osborn treated us very well making the RDX purchase extremely easy. I’d recommend Lynn and Spitzer anytime.
2017 mdx
by 06/22/2020on
Great delivery of price, product and service. Thanks greg and marcy
Amazing service
by 06/12/2020on
Keith Knowlson is simply amazing. I continue to support spritzer Acura because of the quality and personal attention I receive. The work is always good and the customer service is spot on. Keith is my go to person.
Fantastic Experience
by 06/09/2020on
My Sales Rep Jeremy Benson did and outstanding job in my purchase of my 3rd MDX. Jeremy was thorough , friendly, helpful and considerate of the customers time and learning status. Matt and Adam were also helpful at this dealer. Spitzer appreciates loyal customers. I will not do business with anyone except Jeremy and Spitzer. Super service folks too! I’m always satisfied.
Great service from Jeremy
by 06/03/2020on
Jermemy Benson made turning in my lease and acquiring a new vehicle painless and fast. I was in and out of the dealership in 45 minutes with a vehicle I love. I highly recommend working with Jeremy if you are in the market for a new vehicle.
Great Service!
by 05/20/2020on
Keith Knowlson handled my recent service, and it went smoothly from his making my appointment, pleasantly greeting me by name, having the promised loaner ready, to handling an easy checkout!
A dealership with integrity
by 04/07/2020on
I have always been impressed by the integrity of my service providers. For the first time in my life I have confidence that if they say something needs to be fixed/replaced, it really does.
Great Service
by 03/12/2020on
Layne Ciminel did a great job at communications! He kept me updated and answered all of my questions. Service team was grear as usual!
THE Best Car Buying Experience
by 03/10/2020on
This was my first time buying a car out of state, so I was a little stressed out about doing so. I didn't want to drive 3hrs there and spend another 3hrs at the dealership. Luckily my salesman, Neil Campbell, was the best! He understood my situation and that I needed to get in and out of the dealership asap so I could make the journey home in time to pick up my kids. He did just what he said he would, I was in and out in just over an hour!!! Neil and the rest of the staff were great and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. I would highly recommend Spitzer Acura, PA to anyone looking to purchase a new or used car. It truly was the best car buying experience I've ever had. Thank you!!!
