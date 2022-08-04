5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

It was a very pleasant purchase experience from the moment I called to inquire about a 2019 CPO 540. Fortunately, my Client Advisor, Darryl Tate, answered the call and continued to be a blessing. He was extremely responsive, professional, honest and knowledgeable. The General Manager, Mike Todak, went above and beyond to assist me, as well. I must also commend the Service Manager, Richard Hudak, who assisted me after the sale. This dealership stands behind their vehicles and the entire staff is dedicated to ensuring that customers are 100% satisfied with the service. Lastly, the BMW Genius, Tyler Ables, was very helpful. I've owned several 5 series and he enlightened me to options I didn't realize were available. Thank you, BMW of Devon! Read more