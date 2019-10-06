BMW of the Main Line
Customer Reviews of BMW of the Main Line
Great Experience & LOVE My New Car!
by 06/10/2019on
Called Friday to inquire about a Certified, Pre-Owned 528 that I saw online. Mark Kaminsky helped me and we scheduled an appointment for Saturday. Luckily, I took Mark's advice on Friday afternoon and put a "Hold" on the car. On Saturday morning, Mark texted that he was getting the car ready for my visit. My reply, "I'm not 100% sure I'm ready to buy today..." My best friend and I visited on Saturday and Ed rode with us for test drives in two different cars. Ed is awesome, super knowledgeable about everything BMW and patiently answered questions. Needless to say, there was no need to waste time nor look any further. MaryBeth prepared all the paperwork for signature and we drove off in my knockout Certified, Pre-Owned 528. She's a beauty! Thank you, BMW of the Main Line, for a great experience! PS: When your salesperson suggests a "Hold", listen and do it - it's painless. Great advice, Mark, thank you!
2012 Mercedes Benz purchase
by 05/04/2019on
I decided to buy out of state because I really liked the car that this dealership had compared to other cars I had previously viewed. When initially making contact with the salesperson everything was fine and I felt like I was going to have a smooth transaction (This was not my first out of state purchase.. I have purchased other cars out of state in the past and had a pleasant/professional transaction). I completely understand that the timeframe I was communicating with the salesman there was a sale going on. Although I was not in person and buying from out of state I feel I should have been treated with the same professionalism and courtesy that people who were buying in person at the dealer were treated with. the communication was unsat and I would not get phone calls/emails back when I was told I would. I was able to work a decent deal out with the dealer and they scheduled to have the car delivered to me (It was agreed that the costs of delivery would be included in the sales price). When the car was finally delivered to me I was stuck with paying the cost of the delivery to the company carrying the car and they would not release it to me until I paid it (they even showed me paperwork from the dealer advising him to collect payment from me). The manager was kind enough to refund me the money and I appreciate him taking care of that. The manager who assisted me with this purchase seemed to be a great guy and no matter how annoying I became from calling so much he helped when he could. The other salesperson I was dealing with I don’t even recall hearing from him much he would answer texts when he felt like it and would answer one or two questions out the of three or four that I asked in a text. Overall, the purchase was okay.. I would never buy from them again out of state without going to the dealer in person. I believe they probably handle business well in person but my experience out of state was a headache and undesirable. The car looks great minus the driver and passenger seat having a slit/tear in them, and some damage to the front right side bumper (I was not told about this and they did not show this damage in their pictures they had on their website). If this is how they do customers who purchase out of state I would absolutely not recommend them, but I’d like to think they are not this unprofessional on a regular basis. Thanks for the somewhat decent service you all did provide.
Fast and friendly service
by 04/28/2019on
Immediately after sending an inquiry about an X2, I was contacted by Zack Gerber, a Motoring Advisor at BMW/Mini of the Mainline. He quickly connected me to the dealership, where I worked with Mark Major to get a fantastic deal on my dream car. Easiest car purchase I’ve ever made, thanks to the wonderful staff and service there. I highly recommend BMW of the Mainline!
Wonderful Experience
by 10/23/2018on
I purchased a used 2015 BMW 3 series 328 AWD from Mark Major at this dealership. Mark found exactly what I was looking for immediately without any hesitation or conflict. He was patient and understanding as this was my first ever vehicle purchase. I couldn't be happier with my car and I am looking forward to returning to this dealership in the future!
Amazing delivery!
by 10/13/2018on
I just picked up my 2019 40i X from Mark Kaminski -- what an amazing experience -- I had custom ordered the 2019 in August, he shepherded it through BMW production - I was almost literally watching on the bmwusa.com site daily https://securelogin.bmwusa.com/ (once you have a VIN or production number), and across the pond on the ship, and once it hit Bayonne NJ, where all of the East Coast BMWs com in from Germany, Mark jumped on it. Instead of the usual process, he had it my hands lightning fast. He really went above and beyond. Thanks.
Amazing experience
by 10/05/2018on
I got M5 from Mark Major and what a great wonderful experience. From the moment I walked in he bent over backwards to make my purchase as easy as possible. I shopped this car at 3 bmw dealerships and this one was definitely the most friendly and gave the best price. Really enjoyed working with Mark and Nick. Both great guys to work with
Used Z4 purchase
by 09/25/2018on
Traveled from Pittsburgh, Pa to Philadelphia to purchase used Z4 from Mark Major at the dealer ship. Everything went as planned, and got a very good deal. Much thanks to Mark.
First time customer
by 08/11/2018on
Moving from Canada to Philly Ken Lahr has made my experience with BMW in Bala Cynwyd extremely seamless and pleasurable. Ken gave me options and was willing to work with my schedule and my needs. definitely only dealing with this dealership moving forward!!
New Vehicle Purchase
by 11/28/2014on
It was a pleasure dealing with this dealership and the new owners when purchasing my new X5. They went over and beyond my expectations to assist me in choosing the right X5 model for me. I had to order it, because of my specifications, and it came in early!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pushy saleswoman antisocial or racist personnel
by 09/15/2011on
My experience at Main Line was a nightmare. Long story short, we made arrangements with Marcy, after getting approved for a vehicle, to come back and sign the contract. Well, Thank God we didn't come back because the treatment we received from her was rude and unprofessional, until of course she realized how excellent our credit was and that yes, we could afford a BMW, her demeanor completely changed after that $$$. The rest of the personnel was plain [violative content deleted], we could not even get a smile from those rude ignorant people. Overall, Marcy was pushy after I decided to do my insurance paperwork the day of the purchase and NOT the day before, which was my choice, but she insisted i had to get it done prior to going back to the dealer. After all, it was not meant to be, we got a better deal at BMW of Mt Laurel and our salesman and personnel was just extraordinary. In other words if you don't look like you have money or you are a exotic looking ;) don't visit Main Line. You need a salesperson/dealership that is customer satisfaction driven and not $$commission driven.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent dealership
by 02/06/2008on
I had the opportunity to test 7 different brands of cars and went to 12 different dealerships. Mainline BMW was excellent. They were willing to negotiate on the price of a new 535xi, my trade, my financing and a lease program. The place is well run, the salesman I dealt with was available and able to answer all of my questions intelligently, without high pressure. In short the entire process was smooth, classy, and well-done. I would deal with the dealership again without a second thought. They arranged for transfer of my insurance and everything in the final financial meeting was smooth and event free. I got the best deal and a comfortable buying experience at Mainline BMW. I went to two other BMW dealerships in the area and they were ok. They gave me a less attractive deal and perhaps a lot more unnecessary PR about how great BMW cars were, how difficult they were to obtain, and that made them less likely to negotiate the bottom line price.
