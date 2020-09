sales Rating

I recently bought a 2017 High Altitude Jeep Patriot from Jake Sweeny at what I thought was a good price. Even with the discount on my car, it's not worth the hassle of doing business with this shady dealership. I had done research online and decided to buy the Patriot for the package it was equipped with, including remote start and keyless entry. I wasn’t aware until I got home ‪around 9:00‬ that night, after waiting 3 hours to speak with someone in finance, that I had only been given a spare key and not the key fob so that I could use the features that made me choose the Jeep to begin with. When I asked the sales guy I had worked with what we could do about getting me a key fob I was told that the dealership could make me one “at cost”; the key fob would be $160 and the programming fee would be $50. (I spoke with another dealership that told me they could do a key plus the programming for $150). I decided that physically going to the dealership would be the best way to actually get something done about it. I spoke with a different salesperson who informed me the manager was too busy to talk with me, but would give me a call ‪Monday morning‬ and would make it right. I spoke with Ryan McMain, the used car sales manager, who told me he would be willing to split the cost of the key fob, but that it would still cost me $100. After explaining to him that I would have gladly paid for a fob if I had known while I was there originally there, but since it wasn’t negotiated as part of the cost I would like to have one provided as it should have been in the first place. He told me he understood but they simply couldn’t do that. An argument ensued and finished with Ryan telling me he was done and practically hanging up on me. In my opinion this is ludicrous, a reasonable person would expect that their 3-year-old vehicle advertised with remote start and keyless entry would come standard with a key fob to use those features. A reasonable person would also expect for the dealership to take their customer satisfaction seriously. I assured Ryan that I would make sure to let as many people as I could know that Jake Sweeny Chevrolet is shady, to which he responded “make sure you let them know what a great deal you got on that car too”, shortly before hanging up on me. So, People of Yelp, I’d like to let you know exactly what sort of “great deal” I got on my car. I paid $15,000, a pretty standard price for this car, but by no means a “great” deal. At the time of signing I also paid a $250 dealership fee, $300 for a warranty package I was told was included. Now I’ll have to shell out another $100, at least, for a key fob and I’ll have to pay to get the car detailed because Jake Sweeny didn’t bother to make sure the car was cleaned before it left the lot. All in all, this ended up not being the good deal I thought I was getting, and certainly not the great deal they want me to believe I got. Don’t waste your time and money with these [non-permissible content removed]. Read more