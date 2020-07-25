Awarded 2020

Germain Lexus of Dublin

Awarded 2020
3885 W Dublin Granville Rd, Dublin, OH 43017
(888) 918-3027
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Germain Lexus of Dublin

5.0
Overall Rating
(117)
Recommend: Yes (116) No (1)
sales Rating

Certified RX

by LR on 07/25/2020

Had my last Lexus 12 years and loved the brand so much I bought another, this time a CPO RX. Looks new, Kevin was very easy to work with, as was finance guy. Purchased on a Tuesday, picked up that Thursday and was told if I found anything wrong, they will make it right and I firmly believe it. Love it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

249 Reviews
Sort by:
1 Comments

sales Rating

Easy buying process

by Michael Bernhard on 07/24/2020

We worked with BJ and he helped us get exactly what we wanted. He didn’t push anything on us and I greatly appreciated it. We love the car and will be back for our next car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

My new Lexus

by Johanna L on 07/23/2020

Morgan was amazing! He helped me get my 2019 Lexus RX 350! I recommend everyone use him! He was detailed and very helpful!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

NX200t

by Atsushi Harada on 07/14/2020

Jimmy was very kind and patient for me. It’s amazing experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great People

by Ed and David on 07/11/2020

It is nice to return to a dealer who remembers us and takes care of us as if we were old friends. This is something that is lost at a lot other dealers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Completely pleased

by Ken Etherington on 07/01/2020

Our salesman Kevin was very patient and worked hard to satisfy our wants and needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by Corey and Jennifer Clay on 06/30/2020

Wife and I drove up from Indianapolis so I was skeptical on what to expect. Needless to say I’m extremely pleased with my experience. Hands down the smoothest and easiest car purchase I’ve ever made. Everyone we encountered was extremely nice and helpful. My salesperson Jimmy Mcduffie was the best. He didn’t put any pressure on us and was very helpful and thorough. He is a genuinely nice person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Jim McDuffie

by Kim on 06/29/2020

Jim was super helpful and informative. Made our purchase easy and smooth throughout the entire purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Berrien Purchase

by Berrien Purchase on 06/25/2020

A good experience, no high pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

satisfied customer

by germain Lexus of Dublin on 06/15/2020

we purchased a Lexus UX250 and a Lexus ES350 within the last 3 months. the UX to replace a much loved IS350C and the other to replace my 2017 RX 350 coming off lease. All sales people were helpful and courteous They answered all our questions and helped to connect our phones for navigation. Thank You mr. Germain...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Fantastic Experience

by Amy on 06/15/2020

Buying a new car is not at the top of my list of fun things to do. Especially having to drive two hours away to do it. But the Germain Lexus Buying experience was a pleasure. Our associate B.J was wonderful! I highly recommend this dealership should you need a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

buying new car

by Cindy Kemmerling on 06/13/2020

we had a 2002 Lexus RX 300 and worked with Cassey at the Dublin Ohio service center for many years. It was time to buy a new car and we were not sure that we would get another Lexus or not. I didn't like the thought of not being able to work with Cassey if we bought a different make of car. I also dreaded having to work with a car sales person. I shared my concerns with Cassey and she refereed us to Marc Honice. Marc was a pleasure to work with and went out of his way for us, he made our experience of buying and new car very nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Top salesmen Top management

by Gerald Hunt Jr on 06/12/2020

Great employees at Germain Lexus and super great managers. Nice to work with and all very knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Top of class

by Dave Seaman on 06/10/2020

My family has purchased eight cars from Germain Lexus of Dublin and we will continue to for years to come. Jon Aponte is huge reason we keep coming back. He cares about his customers and never makes you feel like he's "trying to make a sale." He's called and texted to follow up with me and has answered questions about my new car as I've had them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

best car buying experience ever!

by best car buying experience eve on 06/09/2020

From the moment I walked in the door to the drive away - everything was perfect. All car dealerships should model after the Germain Lexus brand. My salesman, Kevin was knowledgeble, straightforward and respectful. Getting the deal done, even with a trade, was fair right out of the box. Thanks to the team at Lexus of Dublin.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

My Germain Experience

by Buying a preowned car on 06/08/2020

The least stressful car purchase I've ever engaged in. No lengthy negotiations nor behind the scenes discussions. Much pleasanter than my last root canal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

All That Was Expected Was Present

by Charles Smith on 06/05/2020

Germain Lexus of Dublin has once again exceeded our expectations in the sale and delivery of our new NX 300 F Sport. This was our second buying experience with Germain. Only age may inhibit us from a 3rd. Thank you Adam.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Thank you Germain Lexus

by The Lambs on 06/03/2020

I recently purchased a Buick Lacrosse from Germain Lexus of Dublin. The car has been all I hoped for and the buying experience was first rate. The salesman, Marvin Carter, was professional and helpful. One of the things I've hated about car buying over the years is the many back and forth I've had to do between myself and the salesman. There was very little of this. I told him what I hoped for in my trade in and what I was hoping to pay for the car. After the test drive we immediately "made the deal."

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by Shelly D on 06/03/2020

Was not planning on purchasing the day I looked, so I was a little unprepared. No insurance card, no checkbook and my credit had a freeze on it. But, with some patience, it was all taken care of and I Love my New Car!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Classy dealership

by John Bettac on 05/26/2020

Having just purchased my third Lexus from Germain Lexus of Dublin, I would recommend this dealership. My salesman, Ulises, has been informative and knowledgeable. The rest of the staff were courteous and helped get the electronics set. It’s what I expect and Germain Lexus delivers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent trade up!

by Meridith Finnigan on 05/23/2020

I found Adam to be wonderful in getting my trade ready quickly over the phone. Minimal time spent at the dealership which I really liked during a pandemic!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

The next time you're in need of a new Lexus or service for your current ride, turn to Germain Lexus of Dublin, OH. As a part of the Germain Automotive Partnership, was have years of experience bringing high-quality automotive experiences to drivers from all over Greater Columbus and beyond, and we're proud of the reputation we've earned as a customer-focused dealership. Pay our Dublin, OH, Lexus dealership a visit at your next convenience, and start down the road to a better driving future.

Searching for a new Lexus? We have a wide selection at our Lexus dealership near Delaware, OH, and our staff will help you find the new Lexus that's perfect for you. Explore a new Lexus RX or NX for a sleek crossover that makes daily commutes and weekend journeys alike a breeze, or get behind the wheel of a powerful sedan like the Lexus IS or GS. You can also browse our inventory of pre-owned Lexus models, as well as L/Certified alternatives like the Lexus GX, CT and RC. Speak with our Lexus

As a part of the Germain Automotive Partnership, we have years of experience bringing high-quality automotive experiences to drivers from all over Greater Columbus and beyond.
