sales Rating

we had a 2002 Lexus RX 300 and worked with Cassey at the Dublin Ohio service center for many years. It was time to buy a new car and we were not sure that we would get another Lexus or not. I didn't like the thought of not being able to work with Cassey if we bought a different make of car. I also dreaded having to work with a car sales person. I shared my concerns with Cassey and she refereed us to Marc Honice. Marc was a pleasure to work with and went out of his way for us, he made our experience of buying and new car very nice. Read more