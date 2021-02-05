Customer Reviews of Honda of New Rochelle
Great Buy
by 05/02/2021on
Honda of New Rochelle did not waste my time, I knew the online price was the lowest out of the 3 dealers I intended to look at. Not only did I get a great value they gave me complimentary oil changes for the first year. The sales guy Allen C gave us a memorable experience. Even though I wouldn’t budge he did not waste my time and made sure I was getting the best price !
Unprofessional and dishonest. DO NOT FINANCE WITH THEM. USE YOUR BANK.
by 06/15/2021on
Proceed with caution here and come prepared with your OWN LOAN from your bank. My husband and I saw a vehicle at this New Rochelle dealership this past month (June 2021). We were ready to move fwd to purchase a CRV after seeing 3 options. When we provided them with our pre-approved Bank Loan with a 2.9% APR, they suddenly refused to move forward and decided not to sell the car to us unless we finance with them at 4.4%. We already provided them with our downpayment and submitted the application. Their reason was "we don't have enough inventory to sell." Which is clearly a lie as hundreds of CRVs were lined up in their lot visible to the public. 3 days later, they increased the CRVs by $4k. This is unacceptable business conduct.
Great Buy
by 05/02/2021on
Honda of New Rochelle did not waste my time, I knew the online price was the lowest out of the 3 dealers I intended to look at. Not only did I get a great value they gave me complimentary oil changes for the first year. The sales guy Allen C gave us a memorable experience. Even though I wouldn’t budge he did not waste my time and made sure I was getting the best price !
The kings of New York
by 05/02/2021on
I walked into 4 dealership appointments, I knew Honda of New Rochelle was worth waiting for just based off the online prices. I traded my old Honda Pilot and was surprised at the number I was given. I jumped on the opportunity and can now say I am the proud owner of a 2019 Pilot Elite !! The sales rep Alan Cervantes was an absolute pleasure to deal with, not only did he find the car of my dreams but I got it at a very competitive price!! The finance manager Miles made sure I got the monthly payment to where I could afford !! To anyone reading this don’t waste you’re time anywhere else Honda Of New Rochelle exceeded all my expectations, not only was the customer service top notch they even offered complimentary oil changes for the first year owning my new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stay away [non-permissible content removed]
by 11/21/2020on
I purchased a Vehicle at Honda new Rochelle back in March of 2020. I was amazed by the customer service at the time. I thought I left with a amazing deal and was happy about my purchase. Everyone was very kind from beginning to end. I even went through all my concerns and kept asking for things that I need to have. I was assured over and over that the plans I had selected where what I was requesting. Fast forward to today. I had to go into the dealership to get maintenance on my car (normal procedure). To my surprise I find out the maintenance package that I purchased was not what I actual bought. After asking the finance personal over and over this will cover x amount? I kept being reassure yes. I find out today truly what I actually purchased. I thought I bought Honda care maintenance back in March. What I learned today was I actually did not buy Honda care at all. In fact it was a 3rd party from Toyota?!!! A Toyota maintenance package at a honda dealership? I was sold Honda care, I was shown the package I read it and said yes this is the package that fits what I need to get. Instead I was given a 3rd party package under the impression of Honda care. This 3rd party package was only oils changes. Oil changes? I had express my concerns in wanting a package that would cover a majority of maintenances. I even advised the finance person “it’s okay for me to pay more. I rather have the peace of mine this is all taken care of before me coming into the dealership.” By this I mean I rather pay this in my monthly installments versus me coming into the dealership and coming out of pocket every time $200, $300 or $400 each time. What I had express at the time of purchase “listen I was screw over once and I am trying for that not to happen”. I get it your making a sale. I am telling you what I want and telling if it’s that prices cool I will pay. Why sell me the dream and give me nothing. I truly like Honda cars but this has left a sour taste in my mouth
Excellent dealership & staff
by 11/18/2020on
Great place to shop for a car, service was excellent, salesperson was awesome. The transaction was quick and easy. I would recommend this dealership.
Excellent service
by 01/28/2020on
Very great prices and excellent service love my guys down at Honda of new Rochelle
Purchased a certified used car
by 01/14/2020on
I absolutely love Honda of New Rochelle since the moment I stepped foot in their showroom the very first time. Everyone who works there treated me not only as a very important customer but as a friend. I had an amazing experience car buying with them. They offered me a very fair amount of money for my trade which was better then other Honda Dealerships plus you have to see thier extensive selection of quality pre owned and certified used cars. I easily found exactly what I wanted and was able to purchase it at a fair price. I had done a lot of research and I found Honda of New Rochelle pricing to be better then all the other dealerships. They also was able to secure excellent financing for me especially with my more then challenging credit history. Please do yourself a favor and check out Honda of New Rochelle. I promise you will not be disappointed.
Great service and responsiveness
by 12/09/2019on
Great selection of cars, and fast response to inquiries. Attention to detail by staff: I asked for a few things to be corrected before purchase and they were meticulously done. Great team, led by Tom and Joe, and quick thorough financing assistance with Sandy. All in, exceptionally pleased
2016 Honda Accord purchase
by 05/23/2019on
I had a very good experience during my recent purchase of a Certified 2016 Honda Accord from Honda of New Rochelle. My salesman, Isaac Mercedes took the time to explain all of the features regarding operation of the vehicle before I started the test drive. There were no high pressure sales tactics to get me to buy the vehicle and Isaac gave me all the time in the world to fully complete my inspection. All of the paper work was completed before I arrived at the dealership to take delivery of the vehicle, thus saving me several hours. In short, it was a joy to work with Isaac. The Finance Manager advised me that an extended warranty was available but he did not try to pressure me into buying one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Avoid
by 04/18/2019on
In a nutshell, I purchased a certified vehicle that did not meet the certification standards. The tires in the vehicle were all damaged. I had to drive the car from Philadelphia to New York to have them changed. They did not reimburse me for the, dealer costs at Philadelphia to investigate problem, gas, tolls, wasted the whole day from 10 AM to 6 PM, spoke to me in a rude way and refusing to replace damaged tires initially, hung up on me, and finally replaced only 3 tires and sent 4th so I had to pay to replace it. Very negative experience!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
outstanding experience
by 12/20/2018on
Honda of New Rochelle pre-owned car dealership does an excellent job in helping buyers purchase a car. You don't feel pressured to buy and the staff are very friendly. This was our second time purchasing a vehicle at Honda of New Rochelle.
Honest and courteous
by 11/18/2018on
In March 2018 I bought a 2017 new Honda Accord Touring leftover. In October the trunk lid wouldn't stay open; it would slam shut, and a parking system sensor problem light appeared on my dash. I brought it in to Yonkers Honda, NY, where I 1bought the car for warranty work. Both the advisor, Alex and the service manager, Rich said I had caustic materials (not so) in my trunk which caused the damage and the repair would not be under warranty and would cost $770. I brought my car to a different dealer, New Rochelle Honda, NY, who fixed my car under warranty, no questions asked and polite and accommodating as can be. Bobby was my advisor, a true gentleman. A Honda dealer took better care of me than the dealer from whom I bought the car. It is doubtful I would buy another Honda. And if I did it would definitely not be from Yonkers Honda but from New Rochelle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My experience at Honda of New Rochelle after buying 3 new cars
by 08/31/2018on
I bought 3 new cars from Honda of New Rochelle starting with a 1994 Honda Accord and my current 2009 Honda Accord EXL. I noticed several years ago that my current car was burning oil. I went to Honda and was told that there was a recall on the engine if it wa sthat I had to start the process by getting a $39.99 oil change. I did this and was told to bring in my car in 500 miles. I have a busy schedule and this process takes time and inconvenience. I came back to Honda and was told that I didn't burn enough oil. I burned approximately one half quart for the 500 miles. My question is "what car is supposed to burn oil?" I had some GM cars that would burn a little oil but never a Honda. I was told that I would have to come back to Honda because I was not burning the specific amount of oil. I hope you get the picture on this ridiculous "attempt to rectify the oil problem with my car. Again, I ask the question," What car burns oil ? I gave up and continue to add oil between oil changes. Today, I brought my car in for the airbag recall. I arrived at 8:30 this morning and was promised the car by 2 p.m.. This is a holiday weekend and my plan were for an early getaway. I called at 2 p.m. and was told that the mechanic was still working on it. I looked at the sales ticket and it stated that the time promised was WAITER . The ticket was written by 2592. I was asked to tell the operator the name of the person who waited on me and I told her 2592. After being put on hold aI spoke to 2592 and was told that my car would be ready in approximately an hour. I immediately had my wife drop me off and received my car at 3:30 p.m. on a holiday weekend. My question is" What do people do when they only have one car? " If this dealership gets 5 stars then I really wonder what a one star dealership is like or if exists in a third world country. I have spent over $70,000 dollars on Honda cars from Honda of New Rochelle and I cannot in fairness gives this dealership a good review. This review has made me feel better and I can tell you that under the present circumstances I cannot recommend this dealership or Honda vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Wonderful Dealership ask for Ali & Ben!
by 08/14/2018on
Ali and Ben were the two gentlemen that helped me, they made my experience one that I will always remember. They both stayed late to assure me that I will get everything complete, and they were even able to get me in my new car the same day. I would highly recommend you visit Honda of New Rochelle, and ask to work with Ali and Ben two great individuals. I give them 5 Satrs!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mehdi is the best!!!!
by 05/31/2018on
We just leased our second car in a row from Honda of New Rochelle and we couldnt be happier! I highly recommend this dealership, especially Mehdi who was our sales consultant both times. Not only is he fair, knowledgeable, honest and professional, but he also will take car of you if needed once you drive off the lot unlike other dealerships where they dont want to know you once you have bought the car. I strongly recommend this dealership and Mehdi in particular- we truly know that we got a great deal. Go see Mehdi at New Rochelle Honda - you wont regret it!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Pilot
by 05/30/2018on
We just leased our 2nd car in a row from Honda of New Rochelle. We worked with Mehdi Hjiaj both times and he was great. If youre looking for any type of Honda go and see him, hes the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 05/26/2018on
Courteous staff and honest pricing. No hassle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience with Mahdi & Ben
by 05/16/2018on
It was a pleasure dealing with Mehdi & Ben! They were both courteouus, honest & knowledgeable! Without hesitation recommend them to family and friends
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 05/02/2018on
The dealership honored the internet price I saw on the web and dd not charge me any hidden fees.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 04/28/2018on
Excellent service, great deal, a great experience. Thank you Nate and Ben
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unsurpassed levels of service.
by 04/08/2018on
Honda of New Rochelle, dedicated to giving you the very best of products and services. Honda of New Rochelle give the little guys the fortune 500 treatment. But most importantly we really do care.
Welcome to Honda of New Rochelle, the #1 Volume Auto Dealer in the Bronx and Westchester! We thank you for visiting and giving us an opportunity to help you.
Since Honda of New Rochelle opened its doors back in November 2002, our professional sales staff has been committed to providing a no pressure, high integrity approach before, during, and after the sale! Our Service and Parts Departments are also proud multiple time winners of Honda’s Prestigious Customer Service Experience Award and are a key factor in our growing success.
We understand your time is valuable…So stop in today to speak to our staff and take advantage of our Free Wifi, Complimentary Coffee, HDTVs, & More!