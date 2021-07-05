4 out of 5 stars service Rating

Starting with the phone call to make the appointment, since there were several items I specifically wanted looked at, the wait time can be lengthy. The automated voice system does give a call back option however. The service manager, Ian did a quick analysis of the car computer and informed me what else the car required. I selected all of the recommended service to be done. Total time in the shop was about 6 hours. The items I asked them to check were actually good. The alignment they did made a notable difference on the ride home. My car was purchased from another dealer a year ago and I am the second owner. I wanted the full service to get the car in the computer system and a known state for my piece of mind. This is the closest service center within 100 miles, another reason to get everything serviced. A good experience overall. Read more