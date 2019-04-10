As a woman and the first time shopping for a car by myself I was scared out of my mind. I went in and met Sarah and Tony and they made me feel right at home and did not try to take advantage of my situation at all! They found incentives that I did not even knew existed and saved me a ton of money. They were not pushy, disrespectful or intimidating. It is the only place I will buy from now on and I love my new little ride!
It was awesome. I finally got a chance to meet the orginal mechanic Kevin Crunk who worked on my car from another location. Meeting him was the best, he knows my vehicle and it feels good knowing I can go to either locations feeling calm that I going to be taking care of,
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Bryan Pavlik great guy - knows his stuff - NOT pushy. Feldman staff friendly and sincere. I have other Chevy dealerships closer to my home and office BUT I love Feldman. Cannot beat the service and friendly atmosphere at Feldman. Why go elsewhere? Signed: Renee G. A very happy customer for my 2nd Chevy from Feldman but not my last.
Our purchase of our 2016 Tahoe was as flawless as I could have dreamed. There were constant updates and communication from my sales consultant, Keith. He was on top of every detail including the delivery of my Tahoe in Indiana. Every detail was covered and I couldn't be happier.
Work done on 12/16/2016
1. Oil change - did not reset oil sensor.
2. I brought my car due to washer solvent not working. They said some was frozen- but since it was in their warm garage it was working. All they had to do was run washer for 5 minutes and drain it. Put in new solvent - Fixed! No. They wanted to charge me $245.00 to remove the tank. I told them I'd drain it, so they took the car outside and let it refreeze.
3. I also told them to fix my turn signal. When you used the signal it had to be manually reset. They fixed the bulb -$45.00, and did not fix the problem, but charged me anyway.
4. The loaner car. Nice car. They told me to come back at 4:30 pm. I did, let them know I was there. 45 minutes went by, so I decided to see if they forgot about me. They did. They had no clue I was waiting. Completely incompetent.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I scheduled an oil change/tire rotation and arrived at my allotted time. I was greeted promptly and was told it would take about 1/2 hour . It was an hour 15 minutes later that the car was finished. I don't think an oil change should cost $47.82. I felt taken.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Bryan was great! He actually took the time to sit in the car with me to go over everything about the car. Never felt rushed, especially since we were there ay the end of the day. Dan L. was a delight. Great team that Dave F. put in front of us.
This is a busy dealership for all the right reasons, they work as a team and are attentive but not pushy, and really care about getting people in the right vehicle with the right payment. Highly recommend this over other dealerships, and ask for Halie Allen!
