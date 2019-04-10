service Rating

Work done on 12/16/2016 1. Oil change - did not reset oil sensor. 2. I brought my car due to washer solvent not working. They said some was frozen- but since it was in their warm garage it was working. All they had to do was run washer for 5 minutes and drain it. Put in new solvent - Fixed! No. They wanted to charge me $245.00 to remove the tank. I told them I'd drain it, so they took the car outside and let it refreeze. 3. I also told them to fix my turn signal. When you used the signal it had to be manually reset. They fixed the bulb -$45.00, and did not fix the problem, but charged me anyway. 4. The loaner car. Nice car. They told me to come back at 4:30 pm. I did, let them know I was there. 45 minutes went by, so I decided to see if they forgot about me. They did. They had no clue I was waiting. Completely incompetent.