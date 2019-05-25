Awesome
by 05/25/2019on
The best experience I ever have had. Would definitely do it again
Deceptive Business Practice !!!!!
by 07/05/2020on
Neighbor and I set to lease Ford truck from Fernelius Ford and Ram truck from Fernelius Toyota. First Ford lease terms were confirmed by email and phone prior to arrival. Paperwork was being signed when it was noticed the term of the lease was 2 years not 3 as previously agreed upon. When noticed the dealer suggested it was a mistake. Neighbors lease terms changed and were considerably higher. BAIT and Switch !!!!! Next the Fernelius Ram lease .... salesman forwarded the window sticker of the truck and a negotiated set of lease terms agreed upon. On pickup day was told by salesman and General Manager the truck was " SOLD ". deal could not be completed. Investigated and the vehicle was not SOLD but was actually at another dealer down state. Could find similar truck but the terms would be much higher!!! BAIT and Switch .... would advise not doing business with this family of dealerships.. you've been warned !!
Excellent service
by 05/04/2019on
Sally Friday was excellent. She was knowledgeable and personable. She went out of her way to make our experience great.
Best dealership!
by 03/09/2019on
Everyone at the dealership is always so friendly and willing to help. They make everything so easy and efficient. I recommend them to everyone.
Fair service, but needs improvement
by 03/07/2019on
Appointment was easy, however other locations I've used in the past expect me if I had made an appointment, and don't ask why I'm there. Service took longer than expected, wasn't told there was free coffee until leaving, probably most disturbing guy at the end of my visit was actually rude, when I asked what service had been performed he seemed annoyed I was asking him questions, just wanted me to leave... other places wash and vacuum the vehicle.
Recall on airbag
by 02/22/2019on
Glad to get the airbag replaced but not happy about not being able to get it done in July and having to wait till February
Good experience
by 02/22/2019on
Salesman Todd was very helpful and straightforward. All staff were friendly and everything was explained to us completely. Todd also gave us a thorough familiarization briefing on the car itself- controls, seats, etc.
Fernelius Toyota
by 02/09/2019on
Very nice people, very clean facility! Excellent customer service!
Maintenance
by 01/16/2019on
We leased a new 2017 Toyota RAV4, or second through Fernelius Toyota in Cheboygan, Michigan. Part of our lease is our "free" maintenance services for the first 2-years or 25,000 miles. As they always have, we just stopped into the dealership and the services had been completed within 25 minutes or so. Great Job!
Cheryl should not be the first point of contact when entering service area!
by 01/11/2019on
Laurel super nice and professional on phone when I made an appt to have oil change! Came in to Cheryl and she seemed annoyed that I didn't pull all the way up... I had not been there before. I get out of my car. No hi or anything. She says what do you need.. I say I'm here for my oil change appt.. it will be $60 you know that right. Which I did because Laurel was so nice on the phone. I just don't feel like she should be the first person you see. I honestly wanted to leave because she was just so rude to me. Everyone else that I encountered was so nice! Dylan was nice and helpful the staff a Libby's was great as well!
Tires
by 12/22/2018on
Wonderful service and a helpful staff.
Bait and switch? Not sure
by 12/22/2018on
Online quote was given but when I met with sales person they said they could not honor that quote because it was a mistake. Sales person was not at fault her supervisor informed me
Great service before and after the sale
by 12/20/2018on
Just purchased a 4Runner which is my second vehicle from Fernelius Toyota. The service on the RAV4 has been excellent, and the salesman, Jerry Kanka who sold me both vehicles is a man of integrity. He will not tell you what you want to hear, but always the truth. If he doesn't know something he will say so and then get the answer. No strong arm tactics, just sincere negotiations. Jerry truly does all he can for each customer.
Great service!
by 12/16/2018on
I went in for my 5k oil change for my 2018 Corolla and everything was great! I was offered a free drink from their Cafe and I was done in 20 minutes
Service, oil change, lubrication, check up
by 12/14/2018on
Staff was prompt, polite, and efficient. The staff answered questions in a knowledgeable and satisfactory manner. Their work and service has always been this way. Their work is completely satisfactory.
Friendly and fast service
by 11/17/2018on
Staff was friendly and fast with repairs. Explained what had to happen and reassuring with all repairs.
Service of scheduled maintenance
by 11/16/2018on
Great service. Quick and efficient.
Just the car at just the price!
by 11/02/2018on
Our salesman contact, Curt Gardner, knew what we were looking for and found us just the car at just the price we hoped for. He bent over backwards, as did the dealership, to send us out the door happy, and now a RAV4 from Fernelius is sitting in our driveway. Thanks so much!
Airbag recall repair
by 10/31/2018on
This is the second time I had to go to ..Fernilius for a recall issue..the first time 4 years ago..I made an appointment..and when I got there they asked me if I had an appointment..I said yes..they had nothing in the book that I had made an appointment..2 hours later ..they came to me and said they didn't have the part to fix the issue...but they noticed I had a belt that was worn and needed to be replaced..$120.00..I said no...I didn't believe them...I went to Royal tire and had it checked it didn't need to be replaced....come back in 6 months..I did..they replaced it for $30.00....the airbag issue...they told me it would be 1.5 to 2 hours...I called 2 hours later...no..not ready we didn't realize u had a hatchback...it ended up being..5 hours and 30 minutes...thank goodness I had a friend pick me up...I would have not sat there 5 hours..I drove from Harbor Springs...i will never..ever go back to Fernelius...
Very poor, was FREE and still left upset.
by 10/11/2018on
I turned in my car for a recall on the airbags Friday morning, and I was supposed to get it Friday afternoon at lunch. After 4 days of stopping in every day, they finally returned the car to a very disgruntled me Tuesday evening. Mind you, this was after a week of calling every single day trying to set up the original appointment and never receiving a call back.
Service
by 09/18/2018on
Air conditioning under warranty 3 weeks fix .next spring same problem $150 hood not latched flipped up while driving sorry response. Same problem few months later $130 0 to fix. Upset not fixed under warranty first time. Service oh well. Fixed next day 2hr privately working great $400. Service doesn't seem to be helpful at all.
