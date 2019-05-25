sales Rating

Laurel super nice and professional on phone when I made an appt to have oil change! Came in to Cheryl and she seemed annoyed that I didn't pull all the way up... I had not been there before. I get out of my car. No hi or anything. She says what do you need.. I say I'm here for my oil change appt.. it will be $60 you know that right. Which I did because Laurel was so nice on the phone. I just don't feel like she should be the first person you see. I honestly wanted to leave because she was just so rude to me. Everyone else that I encountered was so nice! Dylan was nice and helpful the staff a Libby's was great as well! Read more