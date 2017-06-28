Brighton Ford
Customer Reviews of Brighton Ford
Ford purchase
by 06/28/2017on
Allie Nosek did a fantastic job finding me the perfect car and was a pleasure to work with. Thank you for making this experience a great one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 05/22/2017on
I've always had a great experience at Brighton Ford! From sales team to financing everyone is so friendly and goes above and beyond to find you the best deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New F350 Super Duty
by 05/17/2017on
I ordered a F350 as a tow vehicle and added all the options that I will need to meet this expectation. Dominic was great during the ordering process and guided me to options I needed. I received the truck amazingly in about 60 days. The process at the dealership when I picked it up was efficient, Mike walked us through all the operations of the truck, glad I have an owners manual, and showed use all the options. From the ordering to driving off the lot, the Brighton dealership always answered my questions and inquiries, treated me as a valued customer. I would suggest the dealership to my friends and family who may be purchasing a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeff P. And his continuing help.
by 05/11/2017on
Jeff, not only took great care of us while we there, he kept in contact after our purchase to make sure we were all good. He and Brighton ford continue taking care of us by assisting us with answers to our questions. Thank you Jeff and the Brighton Ford team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brighton Ford is awesome to buy a new vehicle from.
by 05/05/2017on
Very pleasant working with brighton ford and especially Mike Tabachhi
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fusion purchase
by 05/03/2017on
It took me a long time to make a decision on this car. Our salesman was very patient with me and finally found me the car that I wanted. Great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brighton Ford Used Lot
by 04/28/2017on
Troy was a FANTASTIC salesman to work with. He didn't waste anybodies time, knew exactly what kind of deal I needed to make purchasing a car work and he made it happen. I will most definitely recommend Brighton Ford used lot and Troy Hill to anybody I know in need of a new vehicle. This was the easiest car buying experience I've had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brighton Ford Sales
by 04/24/2017on
Russ Jenkins made the experience easy. He truly wanted to get me the most for my money. I would recommend him to everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Escape
by 11/11/2015on
I bought my new Escape from Brighton ford and I have to say I am impressed with the new young lady that started. I wasn't sure where to post but I have called and thanked her several times and I hope she stays around. Aly DuBois was my sales woman. I can't say enough good things about her. She went above and beyond for me. I was looking at the escapes wasnt 100% on buying a new vehicle. She approached me and was friendly and sweet as can be. I did ask her how long she had been working at the dealership and she smiled and had told me two months. She offered to go on a test drive and I learned so much about the Escape I had to have it. If she didn't know the answer she looked it up and if she couldn't find it she went and asked her manager. I think his name was Erik. She went above and beyond to help me. I'm set in my stubborn ways and Aly and Erik got me the perfect escape. They know what in talking about. Give this wonderful young lady a chance. She might be new but she's been awesome to work with. I trust her, she does her best to make everything perfect. My kids went with me and they have told their friends about her. With her being new she doesn't have clients built up over the years but I cannot stress enough how helpful she was. If your looking for a new vehicle go see Aly DuBois.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 11/06/2015on
My experience with Brighton Ford proved to me that some companies still care about their customers. Their motto for some time has been "customers for life" and I truly believe that to be true. I bought a 2010 Taurus from Mike Tabacchi about a month ago. Upon taking it home I noticed shaking when driving on the expressway. I brought the car to the service department and spoke with Cody who took the time to assure that the car was being taken care of on time and under warranty. Not all cars are perfect when you drive them home. But Brighton Ford service do their very best to fix any problem that might arise. Short story it was a part on the rear wheel and the tires that were making the car shake both replaced by Brighton Ford for free. Todd Spitler, the owner of the Dealership went above and beyond to help out a customer to make the vehicle right. I will always go back to buy my cars from Mike Tabacchi and Brighton Ford. All salesman here are great but I have delt with Mike 5 times now and he is in my opinion the best. See him and you will NOT be dissapointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Won't honor ext warranty they sold me
by 01/24/2015on
I purchased an 72mon/125k mile extended warranty for a used vehicle in 2011. My signed contract says it expires is 9/2017 however Brighton Ford says it doesn't matter what my signed contract says, they say their records are correct and wouldn't honor the extended warranty.
GO SOMEWHERE ELSE
by 04/28/2014on
This dealership does not care about you or the vehicle you're going to purchase. I recently got a 2013 Ford Fusion, upon receiving the vehicle there was a kink in the headliner, my salesman told me it was suppose to be there! I took it to service shortly after to get this fixed and they denied fixing it! They blamed the issue on me, even after my salesman confirmed it was there when I purchased the vehicle! Then a sun glass compartment came loose, so I took it to service. AGAIN they told me they will not fix it! WHATS THE POINT OF HAVING A WARRANTY!? They put two screws into it, yes into my brand new car. Now the sun glass holder has a 1/2" gap holding it in place. I have spoke with both the service and sales manager and neither seem to care about the issues on my vehicle or are willing to do anything about it. I will never go back to this dealership, and I hope this review gives some insight to the kind of services they provide.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Overall Great Experience!!
by 05/23/2013on
I was referred to Brighton Ford by a co-worker who said that they provide excellent service. I went into the dealership knowing I wanted to buy a F-150. When I got there I was greeted by a salesman who gave me all the information I needed to decide on my purchase. Everyone in this dealership was very helpful and I felt that I got a great deal and overall outstanding experience in buying my truck. I would definitely recommend this dealership to all my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Outstanding dealership
by 05/23/2013on
I recently purchased a Ford Explorer and was very impressed with how professional and friendly my experience was. Everyone was so nice and made sure that my buying experience was special. I highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Unethical and dishonest
by 05/10/2013on
Most unprofessional experience in buying a new car in my life. Discovered $400 in undisclosed and unwanted add ons when given the final finance papers. Salesman, Don S., rude when this was pointed out. Said he didn't understand how such a small amount should make a difference. Lost paperwork. They tell you to fill out the Ford Customer Satisfaction survey by only marking the "completely satisfied" boxes and even had a laminated example with those boxes checked off. Told three times to fill it out this way. Avoid this dealership and all costs and purchase your ford elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Dishonest As They Come, they didn't deserve one star
by 10/18/2012on
I just purchased a vehicle from this dealership and walked away with the worst experience of my life. I spent over 4 hours here and discovered after I reviewed all the papers that I had not only been charged $600 for add-ons that were not disclosed to me but they had given me $1,000 less on my trade in than was promised. My original paperwork was changed at the last minute & I failed to review it which was my fault. I would never reccommend anyone to ever work with them. The sales manger promised to make it right and call me back but as yet he hasn't. I heard him say as we ended our call that "it was my problem." Don't let this dealership be YOUR problem. Even after the salesman agreed to what my trade in should have been, the sales manager "couldn't believe that the salesman would promise something otherwise.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
A building FILLED with UNPROFESSIONAL people!
by 01/22/2012on
Interested in buying a car, we called and were told the vehicles we wanted to see would be pulled up, heated, and ready for us to test drive. When we got to the dealership (on time for a scheduled appt), no cars were waiting for us. A rather unprofessional female salesperson began to search their inventory for the car we wanted to see. When we asked why there weren't any vehicles ready as promised, she rudely quipped, "Well, it doesn't matter. I found one for you to look at." She insisted on accompanying us on the test drive (during which, she managed to make some rude comments combined with offensive body language/eye rolling, including a close-catch-of-the-tongue as she nearly blurted out the "F" word!). On top of that, she wasn't even knowledgeable about the vehicle she was trying to sell us. (We, ourselves, even had to wipe the salt off the window to look at the window sticker to see what options were on the car!) When we got back to the dealership and waited for our own vehicle to be appraised, a man actually walked into the showroom and complained about the poor service he had received there. We sat there, incredulous, as the entire sales floor began to laugh at and mock the unsatisfied customer! We knew then that this dealership was NOT going to get one dime of our hard-earned money. When the sales manager (Steve) came to tell us what they would give for our vehicle, we politely declined and thanked them for their time. Before leaving, however, we told the sales manager that we thought it was unnecessary for his entire sales staff to laugh at the aforementioned unsatisfied customer. His response: "Well, it was unnecessary for him to come in here and complain." Really?? Clearly, from the top down, this dealership couldn't be more awful!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
DISHONEST UNPROFESSIONALS--RUN, RUN!
by 04/15/2009on
I hope you read this before you purchase your next car. These people were really nasty--after the deal was done, of course! Gave promises he never intended to keep. Unbelievable experience. Salesman Eric Parks promised another remote key, even if the cost came out of his pocket. He said he knows they're over $200 but wanted to make me a happy customer, so he promised to do it for us. When my husband went to pick up the key, it was just a regular key to open the door. Eric Parks said he never said he'd get the remote key. He lied. He swore at my husband too. Not professional. His "sales manager" backed him up. So whatever the salesman tells his sales manager he told us, his manager believes him. Very unprofessional people. Will say whatever to make the sale.
Disorganized, Unprofessional.
by 04/01/2009on
My boyfriend and I went in there looking at their 2008 Shelby GT convertible. He talked to Missy in the sales department and she quoted him 32,201 out the door price taxes and all, also told him the car would be ready to test drive and for him to look at when we got there. Well we pulled up and the car was sitting in front of the bay window not ready to test drive and with at least an inch worth of dust on the car. The salesman Jason was snotty, rude and completely unprofessional. He reminded me of a 19 year old boy who got a sales job and thought he was the coolest around. He quoted by boyfriend 29,000 out the door well it all sounded a little too good to be true. As we waited for him to get the price approved by the manager or whomever, the salesman behind his little desk area dropped his coffee; he took it upon himself to look at me (the customer) and say "hey grab a mop and pick up this mess" and laughed about it. I didn't find that funny at all. He took my boyfriends keys to his car and was going to have to appraise for trade in. Well while looking at the car we noticed the engine parts were rusted and the tip of the muffler was rusting too, but we figured at such a good price for the car we could let it slide, well then all of a sudden the salesman comes out and says hey by the way we have to add an additional 8,000 to the sale price for some special package, everybody failed to mention this "special package" until they wanted to run his credit and appraise his car. So my boyfriend asked for the keys to his truck not once, not twice but 5 times before the kid gave them up. Completely shady the entire time, not a single person was honest about anything. I didn't like a single thing about this dealership and it's really sad because when somebody's ready to drive off the lot in a brand new car this is the way they treat people, guess they don't need customers because their business seems to be doing very well if they can treat people like that.
Buyer beware
by 04/21/2008on
Stay away from their used car department. Absolutely dishonest. They sell overpriced fleet rentals from Enterprise. They lure you in with low monthly leases but fail to tell you they are 63 month leases until it comes time to sign the contract. They do not want you to read what your signing. The worst person to deal with is the assistant used car manager. This place lives up to the used car salesman reputation. [violative content deleted]
