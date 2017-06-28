1.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My boyfriend and I went in there looking at their 2008 Shelby GT convertible. He talked to Missy in the sales department and she quoted him 32,201 out the door price taxes and all, also told him the car would be ready to test drive and for him to look at when we got there. Well we pulled up and the car was sitting in front of the bay window not ready to test drive and with at least an inch worth of dust on the car. The salesman Jason was snotty, rude and completely unprofessional. He reminded me of a 19 year old boy who got a sales job and thought he was the coolest around. He quoted by boyfriend 29,000 out the door well it all sounded a little too good to be true. As we waited for him to get the price approved by the manager or whomever, the salesman behind his little desk area dropped his coffee; he took it upon himself to look at me (the customer) and say "hey grab a mop and pick up this mess" and laughed about it. I didn't find that funny at all. He took my boyfriends keys to his car and was going to have to appraise for trade in. Well while looking at the car we noticed the engine parts were rusted and the tip of the muffler was rusting too, but we figured at such a good price for the car we could let it slide, well then all of a sudden the salesman comes out and says hey by the way we have to add an additional 8,000 to the sale price for some special package, everybody failed to mention this "special package" until they wanted to run his credit and appraise his car. So my boyfriend asked for the keys to his truck not once, not twice but 5 times before the kid gave them up. Completely shady the entire time, not a single person was honest about anything. I didn't like a single thing about this dealership and it's really sad because when somebody's ready to drive off the lot in a brand new car this is the way they treat people, guess they don't need customers because their business seems to be doing very well if they can treat people like that. Read more