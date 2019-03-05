Brighton Ford

8240 W Grand River, Brighton, MI 48114
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Brighton Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
service Rating

Highly Satisfied

by jackbarten on 05/03/2019

Amazing work, great atmosphere and friendly workers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
42 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Mr

by No nome now on 01/17/2019

Work done in timely fashion and service department very courteous and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Retired

by Tremor1 on 01/10/2019

The staff at Brighton Ford treated me exceptionally well. The salesperson listened to what I was looking for and he worked with his sales manager to get me to a payment that was acceptable to me. They also included my first oil change for free and they also were very accommodating. They completed everything in less than an hour and I was on my way back home. Would definitely recommend that you visit them at least once when looking for a new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service personal

by Dianne5587 on 07/06/2017

We enjoy the service personal, kind and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ford purchase

by Stahrj14 on 06/28/2017

Allie Nosek did a fantastic job finding me the perfect car and was a pleasure to work with. Thank you for making this experience a great one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change / Tire Rotation

by Jerry1049 on 06/26/2017

I brought my 2017 Escape in for its first oil change and tire rotation at 8,750 miles on a Friday afternoon. Quick Lane wait was forecasted at 2 and 1/2 hours. Vehicle was completed in just under 2 hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall Service

by ScottES on 06/23/2017

Dean in service was friendly and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great

by KathyRu on 06/22/2017

When bringing a car in for a scheduled appointment, such as a recall, the car does not need to be brought in early in the morning if the mechanic is not ready to start work on it. We could have had the car for our use during the day since the work did not start until after 2:00.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

great service

by kennyzz on 06/14/2017

Job well done and professional. I just wish service wasn't so busy all the time, and I could wait for my vehicle. But I know that is a good problem to have.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Earl W Rush 2016 Escape

by earlwr66 on 06/12/2017

The service was great and the vehicle was fixed and the wind noise was taken care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Loyal F150 owner.

by Mdraves1 on 06/06/2017

I came in for a simple oil change and once again Lynn went above and beyond to get things taken care of in short order. I always drive away feeling that your staff has done a world class job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great oil change at a great price.

by t003072 on 05/26/2017

Joel the service coordinator was great, he stepped in and up when the other lady at the desk was rude. I would suggest this guy all the time. The other lady was rude and unprofessional on separate occasions, almost as if she had to put on a show in order to feel important.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

No AC dricer side

by BD32940 on 05/25/2017

At service write up I indicated I needed my vehicle back end of next day. Labor was approx. 9.5 hours and parts were not in stock. I was able to pick up my vehicle as scheduled. Although there was no promise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome service

by rdjones on 05/24/2017

My advisor was very nice and helpful. Everyone is always helpful and kind and make you feel at home

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great dealership

by JamieLynn25 on 05/22/2017

I've always had a great experience at Brighton Ford! From sales team to financing everyone is so friendly and goes above and beyond to find you the best deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall on Focus

by adamsla on 05/18/2017

The service provided on my vehicle was fantastic. It was prompt and fixed all problems

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New F350 Super Duty

by Greg350 on 05/17/2017

I ordered a F350 as a tow vehicle and added all the options that I will need to meet this expectation. Dominic was great during the ordering process and guided me to options I needed. I received the truck amazingly in about 60 days. The process at the dealership when I picked it up was efficient, Mike walked us through all the operations of the truck, glad I have an owners manual, and showed use all the options. From the ordering to driving off the lot, the Brighton dealership always answered my questions and inquiries, treated me as a valued customer. I would suggest the dealership to my friends and family who may be purchasing a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent dealership

by happyclient680 on 05/17/2017

I have never received anything other than the most satisfactory service from everyone at Brighton Ford. Always refer friends and family to them

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Jeff P. And his continuing help.

by R82mullen on 05/11/2017

Jeff, not only took great care of us while we there, he kept in contact after our purchase to make sure we were all good. He and Brighton ford continue taking care of us by assisting us with answers to our questions. Thank you Jeff and the Brighton Ford team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

The works

by AngieMcFar on 05/09/2017

Was in for the works. Service was good and staff were very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Brighton Ford

by Jasonarowe84 on 05/06/2017

Great service as always. I always use Brighton Ford when I need my vehicle serviced. Everyone is very helpful and knowledgeable. I will be back as always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
