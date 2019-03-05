The staff at Brighton Ford treated me exceptionally well. The salesperson listened to what I was looking for and he worked with his sales manager to get me to a payment that was acceptable to me. They also included my first oil change for free and they also were very accommodating. They completed everything in less than an hour and I was on my way back home. Would definitely recommend that you visit them at least once when looking for a new or used vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I brought my 2017 Escape in for its first oil change and tire rotation at 8,750 miles on a Friday afternoon. Quick Lane wait was forecasted at 2 and 1/2 hours. Vehicle was completed in just under 2 hours.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
When bringing a car in for a scheduled appointment, such as a recall, the car does not need to be brought in early in the morning if the mechanic is not ready to start work on it. We could have had the car for our use during the day since the work did not start until after 2:00.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Joel the service coordinator was great, he stepped in and up when the other lady at the desk was rude. I would suggest this guy all the time. The other lady was rude and unprofessional on separate occasions, almost as if she had to put on a show in order to feel important.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
At service write up I indicated I needed my vehicle back end of next day. Labor was approx. 9.5 hours and parts were not in stock. I was able to pick up my vehicle as scheduled. Although there was no promise.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I ordered a F350 as a tow vehicle and added all the options that I will need to meet this expectation. Dominic was great during the ordering process and guided me to options I needed. I received the truck amazingly in about 60 days. The process at the dealership when I picked it up was efficient, Mike walked us through all the operations of the truck, glad I have an owners manual, and showed use all the options. From the ordering to driving off the lot, the Brighton dealership always answered my questions and inquiries, treated me as a valued customer. I would suggest the dealership to my friends and family who may be purchasing a new vehicle.
Jeff, not only took great care of us while we there, he kept in contact after our purchase to make sure we were all good. He and Brighton ford continue taking care of us by assisting us with answers to our questions. Thank you Jeff and the Brighton Ford team.