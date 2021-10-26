1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As a 20-year U.S. Amy Veteran, I strongly urge the public in general but especially current and former United States Military Service Members to not engage in any type of business transaction with DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring due to the recent experience detailed below. Our family has purchased 4 vehicles from DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring, three outstanding experiences and the most recent which has us baffled beyond belief. We had a leased vehicle and received a call from Berry Feiz (General Manager) letting us know that we could lease another like vehicle at the same payment. As per every other transaction, I worked the details of the contract and my wife would execute the official transaction because they have all been vehicles for her. I contacted the salesperson and asked if the GM’s call was valid for a 3-year lease as we were not interested in leasing a vehicle for more than 36 months. The salesperson told me that he would call me back when he knew the details of proposed deal. The salesperson called back stating that they could do a deal for slightly more than our current payment for 36 months. He informed me that management was “desperate” to make deals. Upon receiving the news, I consulted with my wife and we agreed to lease another vehicle because it had some features that our (then) current vehicle did not have. As scheduled, my wife visits DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring the next day and the vehicle and contract were ready to go. The car even had a bow on top! Everything was in order and my wife agreed to sign the contract. There was one big difference this time because the contract was already printed and she did not see a Finance Manager to finalize the transaction as the Salesperson represented DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring. The Salesperson indicated where my wife should sign and never discussed the terms or any figures of the contract. Since every other transaction with DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring was very satisfactory, she did not hesitate to trust that the documents were in order as negotiated by me (as every other deal). However, there was one mild concern at that moment, when dating any of her signatures, she was asked by the Salesperson to enter the previous day’s date as opposed to the current date. She did not see any harm and signed the documents anyway. This basically means that for accounting purposes, the deal was counted the day prior which was the last day of the previous month. Moving forward a month, I am registering the new lease online to make payments on the Lexus Financial website and notice that we had 47 payments due. Therefore, this was a 48-month lease as opposed to the 36-month that we agreed upon. This triggered us to look at the contract and affirmative, it was a 48-month contract. I contacted the Salesperson and let him know of my displeasure of the mistake. The following week, I contact the Salesperson again and followed-up on my concern and at one point he told me that I was “pi**ing” him off. Later that day, the General Manager (Berry Feiz) calls me (with poor business etiquette as he expected me to have a conversation with him while he had me on speaker phone) and I connected my wife to the call so she could let him know of her displeasure as well. I explain the situation to Mr. Feiz and he started to deflect by stating that the new lease was for a more expensive vehicle and we had negative equity on the previous lease. I interrupted him because he did not want to address the root cause of our situation which was that we had an agreement for a three-year lease, the contract was for four, and subsequently that no one from DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring reviewed the terms and figures at the time of signing (while also asking the customer to date the contract incorrectly). Mr. Feiz did not like the fact that I stopped him short for not addressing the root cause of the issue and threatened with hanging up and calling my wife at a later date. He stated that he was trying to “help” us and completely denying any culpability or wrong doing. What ever happened to making an agreement and honoring it? I was informed by Mr. Feiz that there was nothing they could do for us and if we wanted we could work another deal but it would be more expensive; therefore, gaining another deal from the aftermath of a less than transparent transaction. DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring has not made any attempt to rectify the situation and is washing their hands from loyal customers and this is why I urge everyone to please refrain from conducting business with them. I did not expect this lack of professionalism from a Lexus dealer and hope that no one else has to be subjected to the same treatment as us. Mr. John Darvish and his family are pillars in the Silver Spring community and are recognized for their charity work along with building a stellar organization but the actions of DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring in this situation tarnish what they stand for. Read more