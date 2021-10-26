Lexus of Silver Spring
Customer Reviews of Lexus of Silver Spring
From bad to worse
by 10/26/2021on
As previous review stated, my wheel was serious scratched especially inside the rim so I called just to let them know the bad job they did. I was told to just bring the car back and they'd repair the rim. I thought it was a good idea so I brought the car back. estimate was about 40-45 minutes. I waited patiently for 2 hours and came out to inspect with the service rep when it was done to find out that the scratches are technically the same. Someone cleaned it up a to make it look clean. Then I realized the wheel center cap with "L" logo was scratched. The service rep said he would replaced it and he did. Good courtesy service to the rep. BUT why all these scratches even happened in the first place? A Lexus dealer doesn't have the right tools to do these things to avoid damages to the wheels? Service rep did say that they had a $40K in the shop just to repair the rim. Then why the scratches couldn't be repaired? I was to the point after waiting over 2 hours where I said to myself "let just get the car back go home and forget about it AND never come back here again".
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Rim scratched heavily inside out after a tire replacement.
by 10/26/2021on
I had my brand new Lexus ES300h at this dealer for a tire replacement due to nail. While the service rep Kevin was helpful and trying to get my car done quickly, the technician did a not-so-good job on the tire replacement. My brand new rim (only a month old) not has scratches on the spokes and the inside of the rim. I supposed with the new tire, the whole wheel would need balancing and whichever weight put onto the rim might need to be removed before new one was put on. The technician pried open the old way with some heavy tool that now left horrible scratches on the inside of the rim. I would think these scratches would be hidden since they inside the rim, but they're so visible looking at the wheel. The rim is a 5-spoke design and now 2 spokes also have scratches on them. I paid more at the dealer to have this done thinking it would be an exceptional job. If I had it done at NTB, it would be $280 at the most as I'd already asked for the price at NTB. Lexus dealer of Silver Spring charged me $340 for one tire replacement and DID NOT do a very good job at all. I'm very disappointed at the level of service. Not sure I will come back here for more services. I'd rather drive a little further to have my car done more properly without any un-necessary damages to the car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Verbal and written contracts not the same
by 07/15/2021on
As a 20-year U.S. Amy Veteran, I strongly urge the public in general but especially current and former United States Military Service Members to not engage in any type of business transaction with DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring due to the recent experience detailed below. Our family has purchased 4 vehicles from DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring, three outstanding experiences and the most recent which has us baffled beyond belief. We had a leased vehicle and received a call from Berry Feiz (General Manager) letting us know that we could lease another like vehicle at the same payment. As per every other transaction, I worked the details of the contract and my wife would execute the official transaction because they have all been vehicles for her. I contacted the salesperson and asked if the GM’s call was valid for a 3-year lease as we were not interested in leasing a vehicle for more than 36 months. The salesperson told me that he would call me back when he knew the details of proposed deal. The salesperson called back stating that they could do a deal for slightly more than our current payment for 36 months. He informed me that management was “desperate” to make deals. Upon receiving the news, I consulted with my wife and we agreed to lease another vehicle because it had some features that our (then) current vehicle did not have. As scheduled, my wife visits DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring the next day and the vehicle and contract were ready to go. The car even had a bow on top! Everything was in order and my wife agreed to sign the contract. There was one big difference this time because the contract was already printed and she did not see a Finance Manager to finalize the transaction as the Salesperson represented DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring. The Salesperson indicated where my wife should sign and never discussed the terms or any figures of the contract. Since every other transaction with DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring was very satisfactory, she did not hesitate to trust that the documents were in order as negotiated by me (as every other deal). However, there was one mild concern at that moment, when dating any of her signatures, she was asked by the Salesperson to enter the previous day’s date as opposed to the current date. She did not see any harm and signed the documents anyway. This basically means that for accounting purposes, the deal was counted the day prior which was the last day of the previous month. Moving forward a month, I am registering the new lease online to make payments on the Lexus Financial website and notice that we had 47 payments due. Therefore, this was a 48-month lease as opposed to the 36-month that we agreed upon. This triggered us to look at the contract and affirmative, it was a 48-month contract. I contacted the Salesperson and let him know of my displeasure of the mistake. The following week, I contact the Salesperson again and followed-up on my concern and at one point he told me that I was “pi**ing” him off. Later that day, the General Manager (Berry Feiz) calls me (with poor business etiquette as he expected me to have a conversation with him while he had me on speaker phone) and I connected my wife to the call so she could let him know of her displeasure as well. I explain the situation to Mr. Feiz and he started to deflect by stating that the new lease was for a more expensive vehicle and we had negative equity on the previous lease. I interrupted him because he did not want to address the root cause of our situation which was that we had an agreement for a three-year lease, the contract was for four, and subsequently that no one from DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring reviewed the terms and figures at the time of signing (while also asking the customer to date the contract incorrectly). Mr. Feiz did not like the fact that I stopped him short for not addressing the root cause of the issue and threatened with hanging up and calling my wife at a later date. He stated that he was trying to “help” us and completely denying any culpability or wrong doing. What ever happened to making an agreement and honoring it? I was informed by Mr. Feiz that there was nothing they could do for us and if we wanted we could work another deal but it would be more expensive; therefore, gaining another deal from the aftermath of a less than transparent transaction. DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring has not made any attempt to rectify the situation and is washing their hands from loyal customers and this is why I urge everyone to please refrain from conducting business with them. I did not expect this lack of professionalism from a Lexus dealer and hope that no one else has to be subjected to the same treatment as us. Mr. John Darvish and his family are pillars in the Silver Spring community and are recognized for their charity work along with building a stellar organization but the actions of DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring in this situation tarnish what they stand for.
Easiest car purchase
by 10/26/2019on
I cannot recommend Tony enough. I bought my car almost 2 years ago, and when I went recently to get my car serviced, Tony greeted me and remembered me. It really shows how much compassion he has towards his career and genuinely cares for his clients instead of seeing people as a paycheck. He helped me get the exact car I wanted, from the model and color, down to the headlight specs. I can assure you that you will be satisfied working with Tony to purchase your new car. I’m looking to purchase another car in the near future, and I’m going right to Tony for ALL my future purchases! Thanks Tony, you’re the best!
be careful of DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring
by 10/12/2019on
For some reason there has been a big mess with correcting their registration errors of our newly purchased Lexus RX350 that we ended up having MVA notices because of their errors- they admit of these similar mistakes affecting a lot of their customers, including them as employees purchasing, but will leave you hanging than resolving the problems. Very unprofessional and they insist we made them lose their bonus for us not giving them a 10 rating for sales when they have not delivered at an outstanding rate to resolve the outcome of the sale. What is worse, they offered as a consolation to our grief examples of errors their other customers experienced worse from them as if expecting you to accept it as a fact. Wasted our time taking off work to try and resolve this matter, we had to do it on our own and at our own expense. They reportedly hired someone to assist to resolve but won't even remember to follow up or give feedback as committed. WE have extended courtesy and patience but that was not given back in return, so hoping this rating will at least get them to act on issues they are having internally so these problems do not continue happening with all other customers. It is not fair when you are paying a lot of money- it was just too late - had we known this was a problem before we purchased we would have gone to a more reputable Lexus dealership. They don't deserve this sale they got from us.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing Experience. Bought Sight Unseen
by 10/09/2019on
Bayo was the most amazing salesman. I chatted with him, trusted him, and bought the most new used car I have ever seen. Honest, quick, delivered in one day. This dealership is amazing.
Worst car buying experience
by 09/09/2017on
One of the worst car buying experiences ever. I purchased vehicle outright no financing from dealer. They screwed up completing my check from the bank and the Car broke down two day after purchase. Staff was very unprofessional and careless about inconvenience or getting problem fixed.(managers Billy and Chelsea were there worst) No return calls or emails. Now two weeks after getting car repaired it broke down again. Save yourself the headache shop at a luxury dealer that appreciates your business.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Customer Service and Overall Great Buying Process!
by 12/10/2015on
Recently visited this Lexus location and I had the a absolute best experience ever. The sales consultant Chris Cedeno was very helpful and met my needs. He did a great job of going over the pricing, getting me what I wanted for my trade and showing me the different vehicles they had in stock. His sales manager Matt Emery was very pleasant and easy to work with and offered me a great deal on my brand new 2015 Lexus RX350 and the finance manager Chris Morris didn't waste no time getting all of the paperwork done. Overall I had a great experience at Lexus of Silver Spring and I look forward to working with these guys again soon.
Great Experience!
by 09/15/2015on
I had a fantastic buying experience with Lexus of Silver Springs, and in particular Andreas Tsirikos. Andreas was incredibly easy to work with, very straight forward in every aspect of car buying process, and provided a great deal. If you are in the market for a new Lexus, I wholeheartedly recommend you give Andreas an opportunity to earn your business. He earned mine and I am sure he will do the same for you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best experience at Lexus of Silver Spring
by 09/29/2014on
I was contacted by Kevin Colabucci, he took the time to listen to my issues and come to a resolution. Kevin was very professional and honest with making things right. He was able to put me in a very nice 2013 GS350 F-Sport. Kevin went above and beyond to make me happy with my purchase. He called me daily with the progress of the car and made sure I was happy with my purchase. Kevin assigned Aaron Witherspoon as my Pre-Owned Sales Consultant. These to guy were awesome and made this the best car purchase of my life. Aaron Witherspoon The best Lexus Pre-Owned Sales Consultant on the Team, My experience with Aaron was absolutely outstanding. I will say Aaron is the VZ Red Zone at Lexus of Silver Spring, he provided me play by play customer service as the car was being services and cleaned up.... He made sure my car deal was flawless and provided updates as the car was being certified via phone call, email, text'd or leave me a message. He was prompt on returning my calls and answering any questions I had about the car purchase. Aaron and Kevin (GM) collaborated like Kobe and Shaq these guys are the "A" team of Lexus Silver Spring which in return made this the best car deal of my life. I would deffinetly recommend this place to anyone and everyone.
They messed up my car
by 05/06/2014on
I went to Darcars to lease a new ES 350. Everything went well untill I was called back to the dealership a week later to find out my deal did not go through. After waiting an hour to get my trade back I started to walk around the parking lot when I noticed my car with a dealer tag on it. I then observed my sales guy Mahummed taking the tag off whlie another guy took the window sticker off the side. When he drove my vehicle around it had 18240 on it. When I traded my vehicle in it had 17770 miles on it. Thats 470 miles more than when I dropped it off. So even though my deal was not approved somone was riding around in my car for 470 miles. And upon further inspection of my car I noticed the back window tint had been ripped. When I asked Muhammed what happened he said he don't know and left it at that. I am a salesman myself and the dealership I work for would have never let this happen. By far the worst experience ever
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best Auto Purchase Experience Ever!
by 04/21/2014on
This is the second Lexus we've purchased through Lexus of Silver Spring. In both cases we dealt with highly professional personnel who really knew their product line. Both sales personnel took time to answer all questions and inform us about the product. In this last purchase, we were looking at a Lexus ES 300h (hybrid). Before our appointment we were contacted by Andreas T, the VIP Customer Retention Specialist to discuss our specific preferences. When we arrived at the dealership we had two potential vehicles available for us. No high pressure, no denigration of other luxury vehicles we were considering, just the facts. We were left to make the decision for ourselves. We bought our ES300h at the price my wife and I were prepared to pay. After the sale Andreas took nearly an hour to run us through the operations to insure that we knew everything about the car in order to benefit from all the features provided. If you're in the market for a Lexus, in my opinion, based on my experience, this is the best Lexus Dealership in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Positive Car Buying Experience
by 08/12/2013on
I purchased a 2013 Lexus GS from Lexus of Silver Spring last month. Andreas was salesman who helped me with the purchase. He was extremely informative about all the functions of the car as well as the differences between other Lexus models. When I was getting ready to make a decision, he wasn't pushy or over the top but he did go out of his way to make sure every one of my questions were answered. I felt like a got a good deal and was happy with the financing package as well. Since I've bought many cars in the past, I didn't expect to hear from Lexus again after I took delivery except for the occasional marketing mailer. My experience with Andreas has been much different. He followed up with me after the sale and also took the time to answer questions about the car's many functions when I was back at the dealership for my first service. I would highly recommend using Andreas if you're thinking about purchasing a new Lexus!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Post Sale Service by Andreas T.
by 07/23/2013on
A month ago we purchased a Lexus ES300h from Lexus of Silver Spring. We had purchased two previous Lexus from this dealer and have always been satisfied. Our sales consultant, Andreas T. is relatively new to the dealership but he impressed us with his knowledge of this car, a hybrid, and all of its bells and whistles. Although we paid a bit more for the car than we had originally planned on, we have been most satisfied. Mr. T. spent a great deal of time with us prior to the sale but even more time when we took delivery on the vehicle. He made certain that we were familiar with all of its functions and answered all questions we had. Since buying or ES300h we have called, emailed and visited Mr. T. with questions. His response has always been prompt. When he has not had an answer for us, he has called his experts for advice and gotten back to us. We would unequivocally recommend Mr. T. and Lexus of Silver Spring to all prospective buyers. And, we love our ES300h!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greg Matson [violative content deleted]
by 09/26/2009on
Finance manager Greg Matson approved my financing for a new Lexus. He then called me back a 30 days later to tell me my financing was not successful. I had a trade-in that had not been paid for because I was not officially approved for the new car loan. So then I was faced with no new car loan and having missed payments on the car I traded in to them. He asked me for $8000 down, I said no way, give me my old car back. The complaint is that he lied about my new car loan approval which caused me to be late on several payments of the trade-in vehicle. In the end he had no choice but to approve my loan because he had already sold my old car. Greg Matson needs to be fined and fired. I have already filed 2 complaints about him to the FTC and 3 complaints to Lexus. Apparently Lexus tells me that all of their dealerships are franchises and that they can't officially make a dealer do something. They told me that they will certainly bring it up however, at the dealership's anual review. On a personal note, Greg Matson should not be allowed to work with people. He did not smile once in the 5 times I've met with him. [violative content deleted]. It's also obvious he hates his job. He is also not good at it even though he has over 20 years experience. I've pointed out to him that he has contradicted himself several times in what he was telling me, and not once was he able to defend himself. Really not a people person, this Greg Matson [violative content deleted].
Not a Luxury Car Experience
by 06/14/2009on
My sales experience for a used Lexus was terrible with a lot of high pressure sales tactics. It was hard to just walk away without being rude. If your want luxury car buying experience, stay away from this dealership. Plus their prices are typically higher so you have to haggle with them.
Dishonest
by 01/20/2009on
My car was dropped off at this dealership with a flat tire. Additionally my battery was partially drained because my lights had been left on while I was waiting for the tow truck. I wrote on the drop off slip that my car had a flat tire and drained battery, did not sign the authorization to do work section of the drop off slip. I asked them to call me so I could find out their costs.. The next morning when they called, their price for a tire change was significantly higher than other Lexus dealerships and, the dealer claimed that my batter was completely dead and not salvageable. I knew this was not true because when I left the car there the battery still had power, just not enough to start the car. I tried to give them an out by telling them I knew for a fact that the battery was not dead. They would not budge. I called a tow truck to take the car to a local tire shop. This dealer then waited until the tow truck arrived to call me with a bogus "Check out charge" of $130.00. I told them I never checked the car in. They then changed their story saying the charge was for diagnosis. I told them there was nothing to diagnose. They I told them on the form the car had a flat tire and a drained battery so what had they diagnosed. They told me that the two truck was there and the car was not leaving the lot if I didn't pay. I have reported their behavior and am looking forward to the state of MD's determination.
Absolutely horrible experience!
by 12/12/2008on
This dealership is the epitome of a typical bait and switch car dealer. I shook hands on one agreement and they artfully (and in a very 'used car' slimy sort of way) did the opposite. I completely agree with the previous reviewer, if you want a fair and professional experience, stay away from this location. They hid significant damage on the vehicle, 'fuzzied' the numbers in the contract, and are just extremely untrustworthy. They will say absolutely anything to 'make a sale'...constantly chattering about personal things to divert you from the constant wrongdoing they are crafting to swindle you out of your time and money. I cannot stress to any reader here at edmonds, if you value your time and money and want an upscale professional experience...stay far away from this dealership. (Note: The only reason it was given one (1) star is because edmonds.com doesn't provide "negative star" ratings - which are necessary for places like this. Buyer beware!!
terrible!
by 08/24/2007on
I would not recommend for anyone to go there. They are unproffesional, unethical and their word means nothing. My experience was negative, so if you value your time and your money - I would recommend going to another dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
