sales Rating

I filled out a financial information sheet for Smart Toyota and the next day they called to inform me they could definitely help me find a vehicle. I went with full disclosure. I have poor credit(sub 500) but I have a long work history and low overhead with a down payment. I did not expect a positive from them so I was excited and made an appointment for Friday 8/14/15. There were only three cars they wanted to show me(based on my credit I expected and understood this) and of the three I selected the one I felt best suited my needs and wants. Their finance manager left Friday for a vacation of some sort so we were not able to work out a deal that night so I scheduled an appointment for Saturday morning(8/15/2015). I arrived to be informed that my paperwork had been "lost" and they would need some time to set everything up and they would call me back when they worked it out. No call Saturday night(not unexpected but not even a message). No call Sunday day or night to set up an appointment Monday. I had to call them(all of this should have been a huge red flag) and wouldn't you know it I wasn't approved afterall. I was understandably frustrated but hoped to work something out by increasing down payment or using another method but they wanted me to look at other cars. So I asked point blank if they sold the car I had made a verbal agreement on. Joe Wilson(a member of the finance department) told me the car sold. I asked when and it was...Saturday night(8/15/2015). So they lied about financing to get me in the door, wasted my time as well as the time of the saleswoman(Michelle Trees), then proceed to sell the car from under me without so much as a courtesy call. They tried and failed to interest me in other cars but unfortunately after the treatment I received I cannot in good conscience trust them. I was upfront and honest and they hoped that I was so desperate for a car that I wouldn't care that they treated me dismissively. I understand credit is a separate issue and I have no problems with the denial. My issue is the treatment I got from the business overrall. Michelle Trees, the saleswoman, was a very nice lady who tried her best to help me out and I feel terribly that her time was wasted. To summarize I only wish this dealership was as honest with me as I was with them. I hope I am the exception not the rule. Read more