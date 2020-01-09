Great Experience
by 09/01/2020on
I initially sent a message to a customer support to ask about appointments if necessary and Mr Caleb made the appointment for me for the next day. He has been very helpful and very knowledgeable about the car I was interested in. Answered all our questions and was patient while I try to decide which car. Thanks Mr Caleb for the help.
Great Experience
by 09/01/2020on
I initially sent a message to a customer support to ask about appointments if necessary and Mr Caleb made the appointment for me for the next day. He has been very helpful and very knowledgeable about the car I was interested in. Answered all our questions and was patient while I try to decide which car. Thanks Mr Caleb for the help.
No pressure!
by 08/14/2020on
Great experience at Smart Honda Davenport. Mike Wells was a pleasure to deal with. No pressure and no nonsense.
Right Car, Right Price, at the Right Place
by 10/08/2019on
Smart Toyota was patient as I shopped and very easy to work with as we drove several cars over a few months. Once we decided the car with options, etc that I wanted, it was in stock and they worked hard to help get the right price for the new car and my trade. Very satisfied with the purchase.
The only dealership I use
by 09/29/2019on
The folks that work here re all great. They will work with you to make sure that you get the vehicle that you are looking for with the options you want at a price I could afford.Shawn in particular was great to work with. He does things the "old fashion way". Over the years I have worked with several members of his family and they are all great. I can't say enough good things about this dealership.
Derek was awesome to work with
by 06/30/2019on
The sales people are very friendly as we had 4 different people welcome us to their dealership and ask if we needed any help. We politely declined as we already had an appointment with Derek. He showed us 4 different vehicles throughout the morning and allowed us to test drive them in order to for us to figure out what we ultimately wanted. The stress free negotiations and explanations of all costs involved showed their expertise. Thanks Smart Toyota. This is why we keep coming back to buy all of our vehicles from you.
Mislead from the start
by 08/17/2015on
I filled out a financial information sheet for Smart Toyota and the next day they called to inform me they could definitely help me find a vehicle. I went with full disclosure. I have poor credit(sub 500) but I have a long work history and low overhead with a down payment. I did not expect a positive from them so I was excited and made an appointment for Friday 8/14/15. There were only three cars they wanted to show me(based on my credit I expected and understood this) and of the three I selected the one I felt best suited my needs and wants. Their finance manager left Friday for a vacation of some sort so we were not able to work out a deal that night so I scheduled an appointment for Saturday morning(8/15/2015). I arrived to be informed that my paperwork had been "lost" and they would need some time to set everything up and they would call me back when they worked it out. No call Saturday night(not unexpected but not even a message). No call Sunday day or night to set up an appointment Monday. I had to call them(all of this should have been a huge red flag) and wouldn't you know it I wasn't approved afterall. I was understandably frustrated but hoped to work something out by increasing down payment or using another method but they wanted me to look at other cars. So I asked point blank if they sold the car I had made a verbal agreement on. Joe Wilson(a member of the finance department) told me the car sold. I asked when and it was...Saturday night(8/15/2015). So they lied about financing to get me in the door, wasted my time as well as the time of the saleswoman(Michelle Trees), then proceed to sell the car from under me without so much as a courtesy call. They tried and failed to interest me in other cars but unfortunately after the treatment I received I cannot in good conscience trust them. I was upfront and honest and they hoped that I was so desperate for a car that I wouldn't care that they treated me dismissively. I understand credit is a separate issue and I have no problems with the denial. My issue is the treatment I got from the business overrall. Michelle Trees, the saleswoman, was a very nice lady who tried her best to help me out and I feel terribly that her time was wasted. To summarize I only wish this dealership was as honest with me as I was with them. I hope I am the exception not the rule.