service Rating

Dealership Hell! If Gordon Ramsey ever thought about starting a TV show for nightmare dealerships he should begin with Mercedes Benz of Naperville for the Pilot episode. REPORTED A LOANER THAT WAS GIVEN TO US AS STOLEN! NO ACCOUNTABILITY! GREEDY! NO UNDERSTANDING! IF YOU SUPPORT THIS DEALERSHIP YOU ARE SUPPORTING THE CORE PROBLEM OF BUSINESSES TAKING ADVANTAGE OF PEOPLE! My wife had her 2016 C300 being serviced at MB of Naperville and was given a loaner until her car was ready. Now let's Fast Forward to one of the problems. While leaving at the end of the day from her new job she arrived at her parking spot too see it was empty and her loaner vehicle was missing! IN THIS MOMENT SHE PANICKED! She had thought her car was stolen and immediately had a panic attack! She called the Police who then inform her that her vehicle was towed by police since it was REPORTED STOLEN BY MERCEDES BENZ OF NAPERVILLE!!!! They continue to ask her why she was driving a stolen vehicle... EXTREME CONFUSION. She goes back inside which then her new boss and co-workers explain the whole mess they witnessed while she was busy working. POLICE HAD ARRIVED AS IF IT WAS A CRIME SCENE. They took pictures of the vehicle inside and out. Her coworkers who were watching at the time had no idea it was her car since she was new at the job. TRULY EMBARSSAING AND A VERY BAD FIRST IMPRESSION AT HER WORK! I arrive to the dealership with her that night. We were told that our loaner that was reported stolen ended up NOT being the vehicle that they were missing. WASTE OF TIME. Do not understand what kind of management is running this place where they just misplace cars as if they are some toys. We are then told to go to Naperville Police station to go pick up her belongings. We arrive to the police station feeling like criminals to ask for her things back. All her things were investigated through and bagged as evidence truly embarrassing once again. Spent a weeknight at a police station and in this mess all because their management could not keep track of inventory. Could not get over the idea of if she was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time and could have been arrested for driving a stolen vehicle. This dealership reported a loaner as STOLEN that they gave to their own client! The dealership could have just called some of their customers and cross reference to solve the problem but did not want to mess up their own reputation. There is a certain level of customer service you expect from MERCEDES! ERIC HOFFMAN. Next day, my wife and I both called off from work. We then arrive at the dealership on where we had both called off work after the traumatizing event. We ask for Eric Hoffman (The magical GM that every google review has the number of to solve all issues). The staff panics as if we had called for "Lord Voldemort" and did not want to ask for him. They were scared to bring him. We finally meet Eric who then begins to play psychological games with us right away. He acted as if he had no clue the reason we were there, even though his service manager had told him we were coming. The service manager was also on the phone with Eric the night before during the incident. Eric then begins to tell us that he has never had a bad day in his life. Why you may ask? It is because he tells himself "Every day is a good day and why get upset?" Not sure what drugs this man does but I would love to know! He was just playing with our heads as if we are stupid. Keep in mind this is all before we bring up the incident and he at this point still claims he has no idea why we are there. Once we sat down he kept playing this clueless act. He precedes to tells us that he has NO idea what is going on and that he has heard of "something" regarding a missing car. His facade all falls apart later in the conversation when he unknowingly tells us the entire dealership was in panic for DAYS due to a missing loaner! He then admits that the dealership reported the vehicle stolen. I then let him know that my wife and I both are very displeased from the entire experience at MB. He then tells me there is nothing he can do to make my wife happy since the event is already over. "Nothing can repair the damage that is already done so why do anything?" Those were his words. PLEASE NEVER CALL THIS MAN IN FOR JURY DUTY. He does not believe in justice when a wrongdoing is committed. He believes, we should just get over it and move on since we cannot go back in time and prevent the crime from happening. I asked him what he would do if this happened to his significant other. Which then he replies, he would brush it off since he does not understand what is there to get emotional about! Why is this man the GM when he does not even understand human feelings or emotions! STAY FAR AWAY! THIS PLACE IS A SCAM. RAN BY PEOPLE WHO ONLY CARE ABOUT HOW DEEP THEY CAN PUT THEIR HANDS DOWN YOUR POCKETS NOTHING MORE! WE ARE YET TO RECEIVE A SINCERE VERBAL/WRITTEN APOLOGY! Read more