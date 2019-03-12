Purchased a 2012 Mercedes S from Mercedes Benz of Naperville
by Leonard on 12/03/2019
I dealt with Barry Butler and Michael Banks. I shipped this car to Mass. never seen the car only pictures.
They are very professional and helped me thru the process. I love the car. I want to do more business with them if they
receive another car that I want .
I got a call from a lady at the dealership that told my car had a recall for steering bolts, she sat up a good time and day for me to drop my car off. They gave me a very clean rental car and my car was done the next day. My car has been in a few times for service since I bought it and every time they have done better then expected in over all service. Thank you for the effortless experience.
It's always a little more work and a little risky buying a car out of town. What if you travel a long distance an its been misrepresented? Exactly why,never buy one sight unseen. Mine is a great outcome,the car not only met my expectations but exceeded them. The people were great,the dealership very busy, so it took a little to long to get paperwork finalized but they are a great Mercedes dealership.
So far I am very happy with the purchase of my new Mercedes. Salesperson, Richard Heidecke, did a great job answering all my questions. I would highly recommend him to others in the market to purchase a Mercedes.
Dealership Hell!
If Gordon Ramsey ever thought about starting a TV show for nightmare dealerships he should begin with Mercedes Benz of Naperville for the Pilot episode.
REPORTED A LOANER THAT WAS GIVEN TO US AS STOLEN!
NO ACCOUNTABILITY!
GREEDY!
NO UNDERSTANDING!
IF YOU SUPPORT THIS DEALERSHIP YOU ARE SUPPORTING THE CORE PROBLEM OF BUSINESSES TAKING ADVANTAGE OF PEOPLE!
My wife had her 2016 C300 being serviced at MB of Naperville and was given a loaner until her car was ready. Now let's Fast Forward to one of the problems. While leaving at the end of the day from her new job she arrived at her parking spot too see it was empty and her loaner vehicle was missing! IN THIS MOMENT SHE PANICKED! She had thought her car was stolen and immediately had a panic attack! She called the Police who then inform her that her vehicle was towed by police since it was REPORTED STOLEN BY MERCEDES BENZ OF NAPERVILLE!!!! They continue to ask her why she was driving a stolen vehicle... EXTREME CONFUSION. She goes back inside which then her new boss and co-workers explain the whole mess they witnessed while she was busy working. POLICE HAD ARRIVED AS IF IT WAS A CRIME SCENE. They took pictures of the vehicle inside and out. Her coworkers who were watching at the time had no idea it was her car since she was new at the job. TRULY EMBARSSAING AND A VERY BAD FIRST IMPRESSION AT HER WORK! I arrive to the dealership with her that night. We were told that our loaner that was reported stolen ended up NOT being the vehicle that they were missing. WASTE OF TIME. Do not understand what kind of management is running this place where they just misplace cars as if they are some toys. We are then told to go to Naperville Police station to go pick up her belongings. We arrive to the police station feeling like criminals to ask for her things back. All her things were investigated through and bagged as evidence truly embarrassing once again. Spent a weeknight at a police station and in this mess all because their management could not keep track of inventory. Could not get over the idea of if she was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time and could have been arrested for driving a stolen vehicle. This dealership reported a loaner as STOLEN that they gave to their own client! The dealership could have just called some of their customers and cross reference to solve the problem but did not want to mess up their own reputation. There is a certain level of customer service you expect from MERCEDES!
ERIC HOFFMAN.
Next day, my wife and I both called off from work. We then arrive at the dealership on where we had both called off work after the traumatizing event. We ask for Eric Hoffman (The magical GM that every google review has the number of to solve all issues). The staff panics as if we had called for "Lord Voldemort" and did not want to ask for him. They were scared to bring him. We finally meet Eric who then begins to play psychological games with us right away. He acted as if he had no clue the reason we were there, even though his service manager had told him we were coming. The service manager was also on the phone with Eric the night before during the incident. Eric then begins to tell us that he has never had a bad day in his life. Why you may ask? It is because he tells himself "Every day is a good day and why get upset?" Not sure what drugs this man does but I would love to know! He was just playing with our heads as if we are stupid. Keep in mind this is all before we bring up the incident and he at this point still claims he has no idea why we are there.
Once we sat down he kept playing this clueless act. He precedes to tells us that he has NO idea what is going on and that he has heard of "something" regarding a missing car. His facade all falls apart later in the conversation when he unknowingly tells us the entire dealership was in panic for DAYS due to a missing loaner! He then admits that the dealership reported the vehicle stolen. I then let him know that my wife and I both are very displeased from the entire experience at MB. He then tells me there is nothing he can do to make my wife happy since the event is already over. "Nothing can repair the damage that is already done so why do anything?" Those were his words. PLEASE NEVER CALL THIS MAN IN FOR JURY DUTY. He does not believe in justice when a wrongdoing is committed. He believes, we should just get over it and move on since we cannot go back in time and prevent the crime from happening. I asked him what he would do if this happened to his significant other. Which then he replies, he would brush it off since he does not understand what is there to get emotional about! Why is this man the GM when he does not even understand human feelings or emotions!
STAY FAR AWAY! THIS PLACE IS A SCAM. RAN BY PEOPLE WHO ONLY CARE ABOUT HOW DEEP THEY CAN PUT THEIR HANDS DOWN YOUR POCKETS NOTHING MORE! WE ARE YET TO RECEIVE A SINCERE VERBAL/WRITTEN APOLOGY!
I am delighted with my experience purchasing my first Mercedes-Benz at the Naperville Mercedes-Benz Dealership. My Sales person was able to get me everything I asked for at a very good price. He was diligent in his approach and took a real interest in me as a customer.
Brian Coston excellent to work with I would highly recommend this dealershi
by lakeshore22 on 07/14/2016
Brian made everything quick simple fair I am a very satisfied customer my next car will definetly be purchased from Brian. The service provided after purchase was impeccable. Sales manager Joe extremely competent and wants to make sure his customers are very satisfied.
Went to Mercedes-Benz of Naperville apprehensive in making a big purchase in investing in buying a car. Was met by with exceptional professionalism by a greeter as soon as I entered the store. This exceptional service continued when introduced to Mark Curtis (Leasing Agent) who prove to be patient knowledgeable and an expert in customer service. Mark got the details on what I was looking for and expeditiously pulled up in a fabulous looking S550 and out we went on a test drive. Unfortunately this car didn’t work for me but fortunately after two weeks Mark Curtis called me about a S550 he had just got; I meet with Him and it was a “Win Win” in my book. Thanks to Mark Curtis and Mercedes-Benz of Naperville I get the driving experience and performance of Mercedes Benz.
R. burrows
I have recently purchased a New vehicle from Mercedes Benz of Naperville. Nestor Rodriguez was our salesman. Nestor was an extremely courteous,professional,informative and very helpful young man with my buying experience.He was more than willing to help me. I did my research on the Internet,so came in prepared.Nestor took the time to explain the car s features and after the test drive, I made my decision.he made my ca buying experience truly enjoyable. I would highly recommend Nestor Rodriguez to anyone interested in purchasing a Mercedes!
Thank you for the great experience with the whole staff at Mercedes-Benz of Naperville.
It is safe to say, your team is beyond the best I have ever worked with when buying a vehicle, new or used.
Moe especially, thank you for making a lasting experience with myself and my wife. You were honest upfront about my asking price and got me the value I asked for with my trade in, which we all know can be the deal breaker with a trade in and sale.
Quality place, quality staff and loved watching my newly bought vehicle detailed through the windows in the showroom as we waited.
It was a pleasure doing business with Mercedes-Benz of Naperville (MBON). Michael Banks in sales, Frank Paganis and Jimmie Sanderson in finance "just delivered". There was no hard sales pitch or ambiguous finance offer. I shared my level of comfort on pricing and what I was looking for in the vehicle and team "MBON" delivered. They also gave me a no nonsense fair trade on my trade in. Michael Bank sales - Frank Paganis and Jimmie Sanderson you are the best.
A-
This is our first Mercedes and I have to say that I will only own Mercedes from now on. Not only do we love the car but our experience from beginning to end was nothing but wonderful. Our salesman Elmis Figueroa took many hours answering all of our questions and going over the process. There was never any pressure and he did his very best to fit us in a car that was perfect not only in price but in comfort and style. During the process the general manager Mike Tegge came out to make sure that the process was going smoothly. Both made us feel like we were not just purchasing a car but were joining the MB family. After the papers were signed and we were the proud owners of a new C300 4matic, the contact with Elmis has continued. He was kind enough to call us the following day with good news. They had found a discrepancy in the paperwork that we had signed and that we needed to stop in and resign the papers. Having me do this saved me $30 a month in payments! So far anytime we have had a question or needed anything they have been nothing but happy to help. As a downtown Naperville business owner myself, I hope that our clients feel as important to our business as MB of Naperville has made us feel.
