Let Mercedes-Benz of Austin assist you in getting into the vehicle of your dreams.
6757 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78752
(855) 399-8603
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Austin

4.9
Overall Rating
(100)
Recommend: Yes (99) No (1)
sales Rating

Exceptional Experience

by Mark Adams on 08/23/2020

I have been driving BMW's for 20 years and was about to purchase another one when I stopped by Mercedes Benz of Austin just to check it out with no intent to buy a car. Then I was approached by a salesman named Dustin Vutera. He is absolutely the finest salesperson I have ever done business with in the automotive industry! His attitude, knowledge and professionalism is unequaled and I soon found myself signing a sales contract. After I bought my car, he took care of everything, communicated proactively, got my car ready, even offered to deliver it to my home. It was clear to me that he was committed to making sure I was 100% satisfied with my car buying experience at Mercedes Benz of Austin...which I am! I will highly recommend Dustin Vutera to anyone looking to buy a car based on Dustin's integrity, attitude and professionalism. He...not the car...is the only reason I am now a Mercedes owner instead of continuing my brand loyalty to BMW!! Most great companies have an X factor...for Mercedes Benz of Austin, clearly Dustin Vutera is the X factor!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding Service Experience - Thank you

by Jason in Austin on 09/03/2020

I brought in my MB for a service repair as I had to have a tire replaced. Luis was very responsive both in scheduling the appt (and moving it for me) as well as keeping me updated as to the status of the repair. He then sent me a link via text to sign and pay in advance which was great. When I picked up the car it was washed and very clean. I appreciate the extra effort Luis and MB of Austin went to in order for me to have an easy experience. Thank you, Luis and team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service and new tires

by Tammy Templin on 08/28/2020

I am grateful for the excellent customer service at Mercedes Benz of Austin. Eddie Aguilar had my loaner ready when I pulled up. He called me to inform me that I needed two front tires and the total cost for everything. I have a reoccuring odor that comes from the AC system after several months. It smells like a wet dog and I need to bring it in routinely to get that cleaned. It always come out nice but seems to keep coming back. That complaint is about the car not the service. They take it in and get it cleaned every time I need it. Eddie called me the following day to let me know the car was ready after all that work and a detail, very quick service. I pulled up and just as soon as I completed payment my car was ready for me outside. It was like lightning! Great Job Mercedes Benz Service Dept.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Service A

by L Mertz on 08/15/2020

They promised to get my car out in one day and they did.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Owner

by Flugbern on 08/08/2020

Excellent service and dedication to the customer. One of the best dealers I have used over the 38 years I have owned and driven a Mercedes, Porsche - etc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Professional

by Darrell Grayson on 08/05/2020

I was pleased with the service and communication throughout the process. Luis Cuellar kept me updated on the progress and I have nothing but great things to say about Mercedes-Benz of Austin and their staff!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Car repair

by Karen on 07/31/2020

Wade always does an excellent job for me. In and out when expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Buying Experience

by Sue R on 07/31/2020

I recently purchased a 2021 GLA250 from MB of Austin. It was the best experience I have ever had purchasing a vehicle. I give great credit to my salesperson Riva Hope for guiding me thru the process and working hard to ensure I bought the perfect vehicle for me. I would highly recommend MB of Austin and Riva.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Always excellent

by MarkS on 07/22/2020

Excellent customer service, polite, professional, and high quality work. I'm especially happy with the extra efforts they made to accommodate me during Covid pandemic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ms. New Car

by Becky Pavia on 07/18/2020

I enjoyed going back to purchase my third Mercedes, not only was my salesman, Jesse great but understood what I requested nothing pushy on his side, Always has options to offer and willing to listen to what I want!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service experience!

by Service on 07/15/2020

Annual service handled efficiently and with great concern over COVID-19 precautions!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by J Silva on 07/03/2020

I appreciate Mercedes-Benz of Austin’s attention to detail during these challenging times of living thru Covid 19. They took extra care to ensure my safety while continuing to provide their usual 5 star service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Check Engine Light On

by Lisa Howard on 07/02/2020

CJ is consistently helpful and quick to respond. When my check engine light went on, I dropped off my car for service. Luckily, it was an easy fix and I picked it up less than 24 hours later. CJ and the people who helped me with the loaner were happy, polite and eager to please. Very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service All Around

by Lucas Sanders on 07/01/2020

Stacey Olmstead was extremely helpful! Everything was presented to me up front, and the guidance she offered kept the process smooth and without surprise. I never felt pressured and any contact I have had with anyone from the team has been pleasant. Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service!

by SW on 06/30/2020

Wonderful experience!! Service was done efficiently and transition to a loaner car was seamless! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

fix audio system and fix button on seat belt for the 4th time

by Chuck on 06/27/2020

Luis is very good and helpful and got the major issue fixed. this was the fourth time they have tried to fix the button on the seat belt. I give up. Notified them by phone when car returned a couple weeks ago and still no response. Very minor issue but I was told by others that Mercedes had issues with broken parts which I have experienced with the car. Would never have this car out of warranty. One year left on single pay lease.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

FIRST CLASS

by Larry on 06/26/2020

FRIENDLY AND INFORMATIVE

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service Experience

by Doug P on 06/18/2020

I’ve never had a service advisor communicate so clearly and timely. Thanks Nick N

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by JP Vidales on 06/16/2020

Anni was of great help and support during the process, she is great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service appointment

by Sherry on 06/12/2020

Noland was friendly and professional and very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Work as promised

by Tom R on 06/05/2020

I like the service department at MB Austin.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Check out our Mercedes-Benz blog! For 50 years, Mercedes-Benz of Austin has been offering drivers in Lakeway, Lake Travis, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and the greater Austin area with a premium selection of world-class Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.

All purchases come with impressive warranty coverage and the guaranteed backing of our professionally trained and certified Mercedes-Benz service team. Take care of all your Mercedes-Benz repairs, maintenance, and OEM factory parts needs right here at our dealership.

When you visit us for your Service needs, you can expectthe following amenities:

-Free, multi-point service and trip inspections

-Complimentary carwash

-Complimentary coffee and snack bar with full-time barista

-Complimentary, premium loaner vehicles

-Mercedes-Benz Factory Certified Technicians

Receive the luxury car buying experience you deserve. Visit Mercedes-Benz of Austin at 6757 Airport Blvd in Austin, TX. Don’t hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions.

Our Continental Cafe stands above the rest. This free amenity serves Service and Sales customers alike, offering a full-time barista to craft your favorite coffee beverage. Lattes, Americanos, Cold Brew, and more! We also offer snacks and pastries.
Our factory certified technicians use only leading-edge diagnostic and repair equipment to ensure that you get the highest quality Mercedes-Benz service, maintenance, or repair work.
We offer a variety of monthly specials to our customers. These can be located on our website under "New Vehicles" and "National Offers". Regardless of your situation, let us assist you in finding the perfect new set of wheels.
As one of the largest suppliers of Mercedes-Benz vehicles throughout the Austin Hill Country area, we’ve helped thousands of customers find the right Mercedes-Benz model for their specific lifestyle.
To show our appreciation for the friends that have become our loyal customers, we make an extensive effort to support worthy local causes. We have donated time, money, and resources to nonprofits close to our customer's and employee's hearts alike.
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service

