sales Rating

I have been driving BMW's for 20 years and was about to purchase another one when I stopped by Mercedes Benz of Austin just to check it out with no intent to buy a car. Then I was approached by a salesman named Dustin Vutera. He is absolutely the finest salesperson I have ever done business with in the automotive industry! His attitude, knowledge and professionalism is unequaled and I soon found myself signing a sales contract. After I bought my car, he took care of everything, communicated proactively, got my car ready, even offered to deliver it to my home. It was clear to me that he was committed to making sure I was 100% satisfied with my car buying experience at Mercedes Benz of Austin...which I am! I will highly recommend Dustin Vutera to anyone looking to buy a car based on Dustin's integrity, attitude and professionalism. He...not the car...is the only reason I am now a Mercedes owner instead of continuing my brand loyalty to BMW!! Most great companies have an X factor...for Mercedes Benz of Austin, clearly Dustin Vutera is the X factor!!! Read more