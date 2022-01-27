Skip to main content
Let Mercedes-Benz of Austin assist you in getting into the vehicle of your dreams.
6757 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78752
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Austin

5.0
Overall Rating
4.96 out of 5 stars(302)
Recommend: Yes (143) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BEST EXPERIENCE EVER

by Duran0426 on 01/27/2022

Tony was very helpful and got straight to the point definitely would recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

302 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Service

by Danny Cates on 04/07/2022

Mercedes-Benz of Austin service is excellent. My GLC300 had only one broken button to raise the window, they replace the whole panel of four buttons. Awesome service. My glc was still under warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

MB of Austin Service Dept.

by Victor on 04/06/2022

Eddie Aguilar has always explained everything that is being done to my car and looks for ways to try to save me money. I have never had to take the car back because everything was done right the first time. I've been using MB of Austin since 2004 and have never been disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Response

by PRowlandG on 03/30/2022

I had a very unique need for service to my vehicle. Wade was able to work me in on short notice. Everything accomplished, no hassles, just great response and accommodation to my schedule!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Bcutty on 03/24/2022

Brought my car in for 30k service and was going to wait at the dealership but Kleber my service advisor informed me that there was a recall on my car and it would take an additional 2 1/2 hours. So he made arrangements for an Uber to take me home and pick me up when the car was ready. All services were completed perfectly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Karen Arnold on 03/15/2022

C J in the service department has always been professional and helpful and goes the extra step to help us with our cars. W C in sales is also extremely helpful and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service!

by RDB on 03/03/2022

Brayden is a pleasure to work with, very professional and polite. Service done in time promised. I purchased a mat for the back of my GLE, Brayden offered to install it when my car was brought up. Wonderful people!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Impeccable!

by Amy Juried on 03/03/2022

Came in for scheduled B service. From start to finish, everyone was super nice and helpful. Next to no wait despite it being very busy. Kleber made sure that all was done right. My car feels brand new! Thank you so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

na

by Bruce on 03/02/2022

Great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thank you

by Gina Bethune on 02/17/2022

I scheduled brake work that I really didn’t need. Eddie had everything checked out and told me my brakes were fine and recommended some other work I needed to get done before long.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great work, Luis

by Austin MB Owner on 02/17/2022

I was very pleased with the service from Luis and his colleagues. They completed the scheduled maintenance on time and at the agreed upon price. They also washed my car and provided a loaner car that was clean. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent

by Dana on 02/13/2022

Routine service delivered as promised and within the time stated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Diane Bollinger on 02/04/2022

Jorge is a nice and made sure I was satisfied!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Rating

by Melissa Schmidt on 01/26/2022

Very professional and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Jonathan Sherrill on 01/26/2022

CJ did a great job taking care of my car. He updated me often and took care of everything in a professional manner. I trust these guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

G-Wagon

by Gregory Seale on 01/12/2022

My service advisor was Luis Cuellar. When I dropped off my car, he explained what they were going to do and had a loaner car waiting for me. I was in and out in less than 15 minutes. He texted me through out the day keeping me updated on the status of the work. When I picked up my vehicle, it was washed and waiting for me. Overall excellent experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service!

by Anne Rioux on 01/06/2022

I am very grateful to CJ and the crew for fixing a serious problem with my car and arranging transportation to pick it up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Great service on 12/25/2021

Luis did a terrific job telling me what needed to be done and doing it! I was especially impressed that the car was both vacuumed and washed and that we got new batteries for our key fobs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Experience

by A Golden on 12/23/2021

Everythingg was done promptly and courteously and Wade Wells was helpful and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thank you, Kleber!!

by Andy on 12/22/2021

I was in a very tight time crunch (couldn't get a loaner) and needed my car back ASAP. Kleber said he wasn't sure he could do the work in one day but said he would try. Not only did he do the work in one day, but he also stayed late so I could pick up my car after hours, around 6:05. I really, really appreciate what he did, and it made all the difference to me!!! THANK YOU, KLEBER!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

customer service is top notch

by Sima Familant on 12/22/2021

Every company should be like Mercedes Benz when it comes to customer service. Felt completely taken care of, that no question was too big, that they had time for me, and there was no rush in 'getting through' to the next customer. Very professional and the work was as good as their customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
150 cars in stock
38 new91 used21 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Check out our Mercedes-Benz blog! For 50 years, Mercedes-Benz of Austin has been offering drivers in Lakeway, Lake Travis, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and the greater Austin area with a premium selection of world-class Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.

All purchases come with impressive warranty coverage and the guaranteed backing of our professionally trained and certified Mercedes-Benz service team. Take care of all your Mercedes-Benz repairs, maintenance, and OEM factory parts needs right here at our dealership.

When you visit us for your Service needs, you can expectthe following amenities:

-Free, multi-point service and trip inspections

-Complimentary carwash

-Complimentary coffee and snack bar with full-time barista

-Complimentary, premium loaner vehicles

-Mercedes-Benz Factory Certified Technicians

Receive the luxury car buying experience you deserve. Visit Mercedes-Benz of Austin at 6757 Airport Blvd in Austin, TX. Don’t hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions.

what sets us apart
Our Continental Cafe stands above the rest. This free amenity serves Service and Sales customers alike, offering a full-time barista to craft your favorite coffee beverage. Lattes, Americanos, Cold Brew, and more! We also offer snacks and pastries.
Our factory certified technicians use only leading-edge diagnostic and repair equipment to ensure that you get the highest quality Mercedes-Benz service, maintenance, or repair work.
We offer a variety of monthly specials to our customers. These can be located on our website under "New Vehicles" and "National Offers". Regardless of your situation, let us assist you in finding the perfect new set of wheels.
As one of the largest suppliers of Mercedes-Benz vehicles throughout the Austin Hill Country area, we’ve helped thousands of customers find the right Mercedes-Benz model for their specific lifestyle.
To show our appreciation for the friends that have become our loyal customers, we make an extensive effort to support worthy local causes. We have donated time, money, and resources to nonprofits close to our customer's and employee's hearts alike.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service

