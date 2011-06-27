Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,820
|$16,251
|$18,436
|Clean
|$13,341
|$15,673
|$17,761
|Average
|$12,383
|$14,518
|$16,412
|Rough
|$11,425
|$13,363
|$15,064
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,565
|$17,030
|$19,246
|Clean
|$14,060
|$16,424
|$18,542
|Average
|$13,050
|$15,214
|$17,133
|Rough
|$12,041
|$14,004
|$15,725
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,765
|$14,987
|$16,986
|Clean
|$12,322
|$14,455
|$16,364
|Average
|$11,437
|$13,390
|$15,121
|Rough
|$10,552
|$12,324
|$13,878
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,274
|$13,408
|$15,326
|Clean
|$10,883
|$12,931
|$14,765
|Average
|$10,102
|$11,978
|$13,644
|Rough
|$9,320
|$11,025
|$12,522
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,565
|$12,625
|$14,476
|Clean
|$10,199
|$12,177
|$13,946
|Average
|$9,466
|$11,279
|$12,887
|Rough
|$8,734
|$10,382
|$11,828
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,884
|$11,855
|$13,627
|Clean
|$9,542
|$11,434
|$13,129
|Average
|$8,857
|$10,591
|$12,132
|Rough
|$8,171
|$9,749
|$11,135
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,979
|$14,185
|$16,170
|Clean
|$11,563
|$13,681
|$15,578
|Average
|$10,733
|$12,673
|$14,395
|Rough
|$9,903
|$11,665
|$13,212
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,094
|$14,359
|$16,394
|Clean
|$11,675
|$13,849
|$15,794
|Average
|$10,837
|$12,828
|$14,595
|Rough
|$9,998
|$11,807
|$13,395