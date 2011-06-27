Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse Consumer Reviews

qualitycop , 07/15/2014 LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

Copy of E-Mail sent; Dear UAW 602, I understand that your members are those employed at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant that built our new 2014 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ. After logging almost 3500 miles in 7 days with my family on vacation in this vehicle, I feel the need to send you this note and say a very well deserved "GREAT JOB" !!! The engineering, design, fit, finish, build quality of this vehicle are all excellant !!! All systems and features performed perfectly. The ride, handling and comfort superb !!! This by far is the most competant and nicest Chevy I've ever owned. Even my wife likes it and that's says it all !!! We could not be happier with it !!! Ken R.