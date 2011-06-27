  1. Home
Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Traverse
5(47%)4(15%)3(17%)2(10%)1(11%)
3.8
19 reviews
A Lot For The Money

qualitycop, 07/15/2014
LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
41 of 48 people found this review helpful

Copy of E-Mail sent; Dear UAW 602, I understand that your members are those employed at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant that built our new 2014 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ. After logging almost 3500 miles in 7 days with my family on vacation in this vehicle, I feel the need to send you this note and say a very well deserved "GREAT JOB" !!! The engineering, design, fit, finish, build quality of this vehicle are all excellant !!! All systems and features performed perfectly. The ride, handling and comfort superb !!! This by far is the most competant and nicest Chevy I've ever owned. Even my wife likes it and that's says it all !!! We could not be happier with it !!! Ken R.

May not get another

Kevin Curtis, 11/15/2017
LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
11 of 14 people found this review helpful

The evaporator core was replaced and 1 yr and 2 weeks later it is leaking again. Dealership that replaced it said that after part should have been replaced at the same time. Now they want another $1100 to fix it right. Now all the dash lights, radio and a few other things randomly turnoff and on.

Traverse is Trailblazer in disguise But same end

Gm Annoyed Owner , 04/13/2019
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Trailblazer Traverse Same Suv in Different body. Endless mechanical Issues 2010 to Present. GM TECHS PLEASE FIX ENDLESS PROBLEMS!

Traverse

GJ, 01/04/2019
LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Good overall value.

good trip car

fred weiss, 04/15/2019
LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car rides very good. Good on gas for a big suv. Don't get the 20" tires. Buying new ones will cost you about $ 1,000. Lot of room inside and the cargo area.

