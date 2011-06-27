  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,380$8,367$9,442
Clean$5,891$7,728$8,721
Average$4,911$6,450$7,279
Rough$3,932$5,172$5,837
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,659$9,120$10,451
Clean$6,148$8,424$9,653
Average$5,126$7,031$8,056
Rough$4,104$5,638$6,460
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,268$8,651$9,940
Clean$5,787$7,990$9,181
Average$4,825$6,669$7,663
Rough$3,863$5,347$6,145
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,921$7,904$8,978
Clean$5,466$7,300$8,293
Average$4,558$6,093$6,921
Rough$3,649$4,886$5,550
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,466 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,300 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Tahoe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,466 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,300 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal.
The value of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe ranges from $3,649 to $8,978, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.