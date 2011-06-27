Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,380
|$8,367
|$9,442
|Clean
|$5,891
|$7,728
|$8,721
|Average
|$4,911
|$6,450
|$7,279
|Rough
|$3,932
|$5,172
|$5,837
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,659
|$9,120
|$10,451
|Clean
|$6,148
|$8,424
|$9,653
|Average
|$5,126
|$7,031
|$8,056
|Rough
|$4,104
|$5,638
|$6,460
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,268
|$8,651
|$9,940
|Clean
|$5,787
|$7,990
|$9,181
|Average
|$4,825
|$6,669
|$7,663
|Rough
|$3,863
|$5,347
|$6,145
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,921
|$7,904
|$8,978
|Clean
|$5,466
|$7,300
|$8,293
|Average
|$4,558
|$6,093
|$6,921
|Rough
|$3,649
|$4,886
|$5,550