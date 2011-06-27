Used 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews

BE CAUTIOUS edictal , 06/21/2015 LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 31 of 33 people found this review helpful this is a out standing car for the most part but there are some down sides engineering wise. first of all the interior is fill with cheap plastic that cracks. second it burns through brakes like a race car and the most important in this segment of this car 2006 and up to present. the car has a defect in the engine where it causes oil to seap in to the cylinder and get burned up. well that may not sound bad at first but it begins to use oil in between oil changes. and the only to fix is buy new pistons or a new engine. mine is up to 2 quarts in between oil changes (3000 miles) Report Abuse

Oil consumption problem. Motor damage. choward41 , 09/06/2013 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I feel I have been taken advantage of by GM. My wife called me today while driving my daughter back from a doctors appointment to tell me the engine was making a funny noise. I asked all the normal questions if any trouble lights are on or what all the gauges say. Everything was normal. I told her to drive to nearby dealership. Ended up oil was low. $150 dollars later in rental car fees for 1 day and $100 service oil was added and some additive also for sound when engine was running which will sit over night for check in morning. I start researching on-line and called a family member that works at a chevy dealership and I am shocked!Well documented cases of major oil loss issues. Report Abuse

Best Vehicle I've ever owned. Pon1 , 11/29/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Excellent acceleration. Smooth ride. Extremely comfortable and better fuel economy than previous models. I got every option possible and they all work flawlessly. Fantastic vehicle. Report Abuse

GM is making a big comeback Sam J , 11/10/2006 13 of 15 people found this review helpful My most recent car was a Mercedes and my wife has a BMW. The drive quality is much better with the Tahoe. It is solid with zero rattles and a powerful engine. The interior is luxurious and passengers feel like they are sitting in first class aboard a 747. The Tahoe looks much better than the competition and truly stands out as most cars look the same these days Report Abuse