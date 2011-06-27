Used 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Consumer Reviews

Reliable, and Lots of Fun! roman238 , 01/14/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I no longer own this car, but I felt it deserved my review. Bought this car used in 2002 with 23,000 miles on her. At the time it was overall the best car I had ever owned, and I've owned quite a few. At 34k the rear seals went bad, (a common problem with the 3100 that year). At about 45k I replaced the brakes. The muffler cracked at 60k...replaced that. The gas tank at 64k and the water pump at 85k. I put new tires on when I first bought her, and they passed inspection in May 2012. Other than those repairs, all I did was change the oil and rotate the tires. In Nov. of 2012, I traded the old girl in on a 1998 Monte Carlo Z34 with only 45k which I will review as well. The best car I ever had! Report Abuse

Best car I ever owned. chevylover333 , 02/15/2014 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Here is a list of all the things I have replaced on this car. Both front hub assemblies, right front brake caliper, fuel pump and lower intake manifold gaskets because the oil and coolant were mixing. Things that currently don't work are sun roof, air conditioning (due to leak in line going into the condensor) and brake lights only work when pulling back on turn signal while braking. I think that is a really good track record for a car that has 235k on it and counting! The transmission and engine are in excellent condition even though Im pretty sure the transmission fluid has only been changed once. Its the wifes car and I took over maintenance at 150k and I know it hasn't been changed since Report Abuse

Still kickin' Mr. B , 03/31/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've now had my '98 Z34 for 5 years. I've had few issues with her. She now has over 160,000 miles on the original engine and transmission and she runs smoothly. Surprisingly, the gas mileage has gotten better with age! I average around 24 MPG (21 around town; 28 on the Interstate). All of the accessories have held up well. One of the few complaints I have is the quality of the center console--there is a plastic coating that tends to rub off and the hinges for the console storage lid broke. Mechanically, this car has done pretty well. I've had some seemingly unique issues: transmission solenoid failed at 40K mi.; plenum warped at 130K (plastic cover on top of engine). Overall, I am VERY happy with my '98 Z34! Report Abuse

Monte Carlo Sadly No Good dan ryan , 03/02/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful ALthough very room(front seats only)and smooth styling the craftsmenship(things snapoff it)and the engine actually started on fire!!!!!!!! At best it is only a poorly crafter fancy Lumina! Report Abuse