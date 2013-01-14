Used 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale Near Me

I no longer own this car, but I felt it deserved my review. Bought this car used in 2002 with 23,000 miles on her. At the time it was overall the best car I had ever owned, and I've owned quite a few. At 34k the rear seals went bad, (a common problem with the 3100 that year). At about 45k I replaced the brakes. The muffler cracked at 60k...replaced that. The gas tank at 64k and the water pump at 85k. I put new tires on when I first bought her, and they passed inspection in May 2012. Other than those repairs, all I did was change the oil and rotate the tires. In Nov. of 2012, I traded the old girl in on a 1998 Monte Carlo Z34 with only 45k which I will review as well. The best car I ever had!

