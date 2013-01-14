Used 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale Near Me
- 109,676 miles
$2,497
Herbies Auto Sales - Greeley / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12M3W9236096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,018 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,500$826 Below Market
Becker Autos & Trailers - Beloit / Kansas
<b>Equipment</b> The vehicle has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This vehicle exemplifies class with its long lasting deep maroon color. This 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo has a 3.1 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. It is front wheel drive. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Mid-sized cars are the perfect size. <b>Additional Information</b> See all of our inventory at beckerautos.com! Call/Text 785-534-1227! Nationwide competitive pricing. Make us an offer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12M1X9195680
Stock: 99BAT5680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 69,531 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,950
Russell Honda - North Little Rock / Arkansas
Recent Arrival!1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS Bright WhiteOdometer is 78554 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12M5X9287634
Stock: H20432B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 152,282 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,373
Mike Castrucci Ford Lincoln of Alexandria - Alexandria / Kentucky
Dark Sapphire Metallic 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.1L V6 SFISOLD AS-IS......CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS THAT THE VEHICLE THAT THEY ARE PURCHASING HAS NOT BEEN SERVICED OR SAFETY INSPECTED BY MIKE CASTRUCCI FORD OF ALEXANDRIA. CUSTOMER HAS A CLEAR UNDERSTANDING THAT THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS, NO WARRANTY WRITTEN OR IMPLIED. CUSTOMER ACCEPTS 100% RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE VEHICLE AND ANY REPAIRS OR DEFECTS THAT IT HAS. ALL SALES ARE FINAL.........SOLD AS-IS. Recent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12M0X9103023
Stock: 74552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,000
Swant Graber Ford - Barron / Wisconsin
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $5,000 * * Check out this 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS * * 1999 ** Chevrolet * * Monte Carlo * This Light Driftwood Metallic 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS might be just the coupe for you. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Complete with a suave lt. brown exterior and a medium gray interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Call today to test it out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12M8X9136660
Stock: 93407A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,219 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,140
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
1999 Chevy Monte Carlo LS white in colorCall our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12M3X9239338
Stock: W4012B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2014
- 9,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,400
Colonial Chevrolet West - Fitchburg / Massachusetts
Colonial West Chevrolet of Fitchburg, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo include: WAS $15,975, FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! LOW MILES - 9,640! Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels. SEE MORE! WHY BUY FROM US our staff is like family and we're considered one big team. We are excited to help you in finding your next vehicle. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX12KXY9247403
Stock: 20306A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 160,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,990
Ray Dennison Chevrolet - Pekin / Illinois
This is a Mechanics Special. This vehicle was traded in and has not gone through our service shop. In order to keep cost as low as possible. Any problems that the vehicle may or may not have, has not been diagnosed as it has NOT been thoroughly inspected by Ray Dennison Chevrolet. Please bring a 3rd party mechanic or someone mechanically inclined for your own inspection and peace of mind. Come in and find out why we are the largest Chevrolet dealer in Peoria and the #1 Chevrolet dealer in Central Illinois!! Your Family owned local Chevy store for 45 Years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX12KXY9370229
Stock: 23728B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 143,576 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Green 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series II **WHOLESALE PRICING TO THE PUBLIC** Recent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX12K5Y9280048
Stock: LP29449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 16,502 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,999
Upstate Chevrolet of Attica - Attica / New York
3 EASY WAYS TO BUY FROM UPSTATE CHEVROLET! **CALL US AT (585) 591-2300 **, **VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.CHEVYOFATTICA.COM**, **TEXT US 24/7/365 @ (585) 765-4030** Air Conditioning, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat. 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Z34 2D Coupe FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.4L V6 white
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Z34.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX12X1S9115780
Stock: P887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 32,954 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$14,968
Eddy's Chevrolet - Wichita / Kansas
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Z34.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX12X6S9121221
Stock: P5049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-08-2019
- 84,462 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,650
Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bowie / Texas
<b>Summary</b> You wont find a lower mile 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS than this. What a great car! Come check it out! <b>Equipment</b> Just the right size to accommodate all your needs. It has room for passengers and plenty of trunk space. This unit has an automatic transmission. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This mid-size car has a 3.1 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front wheel drive on this Chevrolet Monte Carlo gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in it. It shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. <b>Additional Information</b> A qualified Patterson Of Bowie - Ford / CDJR sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle. Visit us today to take a test drive. Patterson Of Bowie - Ford / CDJR would like to thank you for giving us the opportunity to earn your business today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12M2S9124237
Stock: P1601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 129,852 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
Mankato Chevrolet - Mankato / Minnesota
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $3,990 * * 2001 ** Chevrolet * * Monte Carlo * * SS * For a smoother ride, opt for this 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with a a leather interior, dual climate control, heated seats, traction control, and anti-lock brakes. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Flaunting a suave red exterior and an ebony interior. Stay safe with this coupe's 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. Designed for high-speed fuel efficiency, the rear spoiler gives this ride a ready to go attitude. Call today and take this one out for a spin! We have been voted Mankato's #1 place to purchase a New or Used Car since 2013. We are the most positive reviewed dealer in the area. Our mission statement is simple: To be so effective we are able to be helpful to others. Call or stop by today and see the difference. Nice! Just Ask Around.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX15K119214193
Stock: 4163C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 96,090 miles
$4,991
Ourisman Chevrolet Marlow Heights - Marlow Heights / Maryland
Home Delivery! 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo 3.8L V6 SFI Navy Blue Metallic2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS 2D Coupe KBB Fair Market Range High: $4,6234-Speed Automatic 20/30 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 41047 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX15K119376244
Stock: 663218A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 66,623 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,987
RD Banks Chevrolet - Warren / Ohio
Fresh new car trade. One mature owner. Clean history. Well serviced. Nicely equipped. V6, Pwr Moon Roof, Cruise and much more . R.D. Banks Chevrolet is a small, family owned dealership established in 1921 offering a unique buying experience where you are treated like family! We provide honest, ethical sales and service and are dedicated to providing you with the best quality vehicles and financing to save you thousands! We keep our expenses down to save you more. You owe it to yourself to shop at a dealer where your needs come first. We look forward to providing you with excellent sales and service for many years to come!Thank you for voting us the READER'S CHOICE AWARD for BEST USED AUTO DEALER for the FIFTH consecutive year!(Offers are while supplies last. Pricing subject to change.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WW12E219313879
Stock: 26520A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 157,132 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995$270 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX15K229257071
Stock: R6120A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 120,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$2,011 Below Market
Richard Bell Auto Sales & Powersports - Deland / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX15K629227152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,429 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,505
Mike Ward Alfa Romeo of South Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo 2D CoupeSSBlack 3.8L V6 SFIFWD 4-Speed Automatic16 High Sport Diamond Cut Aluminum Wheels, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft Alarm System, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver Info Convenience Center, Dual Power Outside Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electronic Cruise Control w/Resume Speed, HomeLink Programmable Garage Door Opener, Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Luggage Area Cargo Net, OnStar Safety and Security System, Outside Temperature & Compass, Preferred Equipment Group 1, Remote Keyless Entry, Trip Computer.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 72320 miles below market average!Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WX15K729219643
Stock: A4520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
