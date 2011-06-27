Used 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche Consumer Reviews

Only truck I will own. Doc1038 , 11/18/2005 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is my second Avalanche I have owned. I will NEVER own another truck except the Av. Very Stylish, Eye catching, versatile. Used for camping, tailgating, towing, moving large items, and much more. My original was a 2002 which I thought was great, and the 2006 is even better. I totalled my 2002 in an accident which I hit in, and realized in any car and many trucks, I would not have made it out alive. VERY SAFE!!! Fuel economy is not bad for the size of the truck, but it should be expected with its size and capacity. Report Abuse

Second Chevy truck bjk3 , 05/24/2015 LS 1500 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I had a 01 Chev swb ls with the 327 engine.. Probably in my opinion the best V8 engine in production, because it will go 300,000 plus if well takin care of, and parts for it can be found anywhere, and they don't break the bank like the imports. This 06 is even better, I bought from Car Maxt after the other one was totaled in a hail storm. So I have been driving the 327 for 13 years total. At the time of purchase had 93,000 miles. Never been in the shop after 3 years of ownership. Had two emission issues, that chev avalanche club helped me fix, Great multi purpose vehicle. gas mileage could be better, averages only 13 in town, but highway miles good as high as 19.

Love My Avalanche Love It! , 05/25/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is hands down the nicest vehicle I have ever been lucky enough to own. It is the best of all worlds for me, large enough to haul my labs and hunting gear with locking compartments and also pull my trailer. Far more flexibility than my Silverado, Blazer, or Corvette!

Watch the motor nancy go , 06/27/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have enjoyed this truck very much if I could keep it from breaking down.. Thank goodness I had an extended warranty but it is now out and the motor is being messed up again..It rides and handles good and the motor and other things that has been fixed but some how not all. Motor was rebuilt and found out defective cam. Then the steering/widows/seals/yolk/uv/and all within a year. If I were to buy another Chevy product it would have to be 2 extended warranties to please me.