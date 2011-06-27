Used 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche Consumer Reviews
Only truck I will own.
This is my second Avalanche I have owned. I will NEVER own another truck except the Av. Very Stylish, Eye catching, versatile. Used for camping, tailgating, towing, moving large items, and much more. My original was a 2002 which I thought was great, and the 2006 is even better. I totalled my 2002 in an accident which I hit in, and realized in any car and many trucks, I would not have made it out alive. VERY SAFE!!! Fuel economy is not bad for the size of the truck, but it should be expected with its size and capacity.
Second Chevy truck
I had a 01 Chev swb ls with the 327 engine.. Probably in my opinion the best V8 engine in production, because it will go 300,000 plus if well takin care of, and parts for it can be found anywhere, and they don't break the bank like the imports. This 06 is even better, I bought from Car Maxt after the other one was totaled in a hail storm. So I have been driving the 327 for 13 years total. At the time of purchase had 93,000 miles. Never been in the shop after 3 years of ownership. Had two emission issues, that chev avalanche club helped me fix, Great multi purpose vehicle. gas mileage could be better, averages only 13 in town, but highway miles good as high as 19.
Love My Avalanche
This is hands down the nicest vehicle I have ever been lucky enough to own. It is the best of all worlds for me, large enough to haul my labs and hunting gear with locking compartments and also pull my trailer. Far more flexibility than my Silverado, Blazer, or Corvette!
Watch the motor
I have enjoyed this truck very much if I could keep it from breaking down.. Thank goodness I had an extended warranty but it is now out and the motor is being messed up again..It rides and handles good and the motor and other things that has been fixed but some how not all. Motor was rebuilt and found out defective cam. Then the steering/widows/seals/yolk/uv/and all within a year. If I were to buy another Chevy product it would have to be 2 extended warranties to please me.
Good vehicle
I run my truck pretty hard high speed and for long periods and over the years I have averaged over 17 mpg highway and city combined, I have even pulled small trailers and the gas mileage was still good, I'm going to purchase another Avalanche soon this will make my third one and am very satisfied with the overall performance.
Sponsored cars related to the Avalanche
Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD