Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,609
|$6,281
|$7,185
|Clean
|$4,219
|$5,747
|$6,572
|Average
|$3,438
|$4,678
|$5,346
|Rough
|$2,658
|$3,609
|$4,119
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 2500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (8.1L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,429
|$7,160
|$8,096
|Clean
|$4,969
|$6,550
|$7,405
|Average
|$4,050
|$5,332
|$6,023
|Rough
|$3,130
|$4,113
|$4,642
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 1500 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,450
|$6,141
|$7,054
|Clean
|$4,073
|$5,618
|$6,452
|Average
|$3,320
|$4,573
|$5,248
|Rough
|$2,566
|$3,528
|$4,044