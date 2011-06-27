  1. Home
Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Ultimate high performance luxury sedan

JFJr, 01/15/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This car has set the standard for high performance luxury sedans, regardless of price. It handles better than most sports cars and is very quick and fast, extremely comfortable (w/optional Recaro seats), luxurious, solid, refined and loaded with useful technology. The exhaust note is aggressive and appropriate for the car's mission.

Report Abuse

One Word: Wow!

way2fun_lotus, 04/12/2013
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I've owned a few high performance cars: 2 Gallardos, a Nissan GTR, BMW 550i, Lotus Elise, Maserati Gran Sport. Believe me when I say this car has more torque and is more fun to drive than all of the above, and it does it all with great style and comfort.

Report Abuse

Incredible Sleeper

Jmos77, 11/03/2009
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I just traded my M3 for the CTS-V and the car is simply amazing. THe power and torque are scary at times and the magnetic suspension offers a perfect balance of comfort and touring. This is by far the fastest car I have ever owned so be prepared to buy a radar detector for keeping this car at speed is impossible. The biggest surprise for me is how beautiful the interior is. The hand stiched dash and the ambient light along with the skyview sunroof makes for a fantastic place to spend time. The fit and finish are very surprising as well and I love the white diamond paint on my car. Bottom line GM hit a homerun and if you need a 4 fast sedan then look no further. Can't beat the price too

Report Abuse

American Know How

Chris, 01/20/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car is great, luxury, features, performance, roomy and did I mention performance. The ride is very smooth and controlled no mater how you drive it. It is not as loud as you might expect from a performance sedan and just a joy to drive. The quality is as good as you can get and I have found no problems with it. The performance is off the scale, the Recarro seats are fantastic and the interior is well layed out and functional, not to mention beautiful. I have gotten an average of 11.4 MPG since I bought it but this is not a hybrid. This is my dream car, thanks Cadillac for making my dream come true and providing such a great example of "Good Ol American Know How".

Report Abuse

'09 V -- Solid performer, if not green

s4ologist, 07/13/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

6sp manual with recaros, now with Hennessey intake, AR Headers, tune (about 615 HP -- 521 to the rear wheels per dyno). Car is a blast, but traction is an issue, even in 104 degree weather. Just have to get over the fact that you can't floor it in 1st or 2nd in any weather without blowing the tires completely. 3rd gear hooks up in 90+ degree weather, and we'll see about cooler days this fall! Interior is very nice, but there is a bit more interior noise than in an audi I owned. 14-15 MPG average really isn't that bad for a 600HP sedan. Gadgets are very nice. The 8 inch nav touch screen is impressive. Excellent toy if scaring three passengers on the way to lunch is your cup of tea!

Report Abuse
