Used 1997 Buick LeSabre Custom Features & Specs

More about the 1997 LeSabre
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length200.8 in.
Curb weight3441 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • White
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Met B/C
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
