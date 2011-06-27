Estimated values
1997 Buick LeSabre Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$916
|$1,504
|$1,806
|Clean
|$807
|$1,328
|$1,599
|Average
|$589
|$977
|$1,187
|Rough
|$370
|$625
|$775
1997 Buick LeSabre Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,028
|$1,655
|$1,976
|Clean
|$906
|$1,462
|$1,750
|Average
|$661
|$1,075
|$1,299
|Rough
|$416
|$688
|$848