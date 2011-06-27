Estimated values
1991 Buick LeSabre Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$573
|$1,304
|$1,679
|Clean
|$505
|$1,151
|$1,487
|Average
|$368
|$846
|$1,104
|Rough
|$232
|$542
|$720
