Used 1991 Buick LeSabre for Sale Near Me

OMG! Here is a 'One-Owner' 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom with only 72K miles on her. This has been owned and operated by the same conscientious person for 21 years. Excellent service records, garaged, babied, and it looks amazing. This is a barn find if there ever was one. This is a unique find, and it can be yours for a song. Start singing and come to Moore Buick GMC to see this Gem. Our Service Department gave her a comprehensive Safety Inspection, and it turns out, this vehicle just had a major service done, so they repaired the Parking Brake and gave her a fresh Engine Oil and Filter change. Call today to make your appointment for a test drive. Our Internet Value Pricing mission at Moore Buick GMC is to present accurate, fair, market-based pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Value Pricing is Achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites daily. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 65 plus years, we realize that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.' We have made every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the information contained within our website. However, we cannot guarantee that the site does not contain errors. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. 19/30 City/Highway MPG To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on https://www.moorevalue.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

VIN: 1G4HP54K1Y4174098

Stock: X6526

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020