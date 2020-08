Used 1991 Buick LeSabre for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1992 Buick LaSabre for your consideration. It is powered by a 3.8L V6 motor which puts out 170 horsepower through the 4-speed automatic transmission. While this is by no means a fast car, it has plenty enough power to cruise comfortably both in town and at highway speeds. The exterior of the vehicle is finished in Medium Garnet Red Metallic and features chrome, rubber, and plastic trim throughout the exterior to make for an elegant appearance. Inside the vehicle is a matching burgundy cloth interior that is in spectacular condition. There is minimal wear throughout with the most major spot being on the power window and lock switches. This is a highly optioned vehicle as it comes with power seats, air conditioning, and AM/FM/Cassette radio. The Buick LaSabre offers an extremely comfortable ride for an affordable price. Now is your chance to own a beautiful example of a 7th generation LaSabre. Please call or email today with any questions or for additional information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1992 Buick LeSabre Custom .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4HP53L7NH422143

Stock: P4392 M

Certified Pre-Owned: No