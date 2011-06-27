  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,662$20,700$21,985
Clean$19,226$20,249$21,481
Average$18,355$19,349$20,472
Rough$17,483$18,448$19,463
2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,228$25,042$26,098
Clean$23,691$24,497$25,499
Average$22,617$23,408$24,301
Rough$21,542$22,318$23,103
2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,011$23,005$24,253
Clean$21,523$22,504$23,696
Average$20,547$21,503$22,583
Rough$19,571$20,502$21,470
2018 Buick LaCrosse 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,239$18,320$19,643
Clean$16,857$17,922$19,192
Average$16,092$17,125$18,291
Rough$15,328$16,328$17,389
2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,218$22,269$23,577
Clean$20,748$21,784$23,035
Average$19,807$20,815$21,953
Rough$18,866$19,847$20,871
2018 Buick LaCrosse Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,832$20,012$21,455
Clean$18,415$19,576$20,962
Average$17,580$18,706$19,977
Rough$16,745$17,835$18,993
2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,303$24,290$25,538
Clean$22,786$23,761$24,952
Average$21,753$22,705$23,780
Rough$20,720$21,648$22,608
2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,785$25,744$26,968
Clean$24,235$25,184$26,349
Average$23,136$24,064$25,111
Rough$22,037$22,943$23,873
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Buick LaCrosse on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Buick LaCrosse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,857 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,922 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Buick LaCrosse is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Buick LaCrosse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,857 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,922 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Buick LaCrosse, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Buick LaCrosse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,857 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,922 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Buick LaCrosse. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Buick LaCrosse and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Buick LaCrosse ranges from $15,328 to $19,643, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Buick LaCrosse is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.