Estimated values
2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,662
|$20,700
|$21,985
|Clean
|$19,226
|$20,249
|$21,481
|Average
|$18,355
|$19,349
|$20,472
|Rough
|$17,483
|$18,448
|$19,463
Estimated values
2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,228
|$25,042
|$26,098
|Clean
|$23,691
|$24,497
|$25,499
|Average
|$22,617
|$23,408
|$24,301
|Rough
|$21,542
|$22,318
|$23,103
Estimated values
2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,011
|$23,005
|$24,253
|Clean
|$21,523
|$22,504
|$23,696
|Average
|$20,547
|$21,503
|$22,583
|Rough
|$19,571
|$20,502
|$21,470
Estimated values
2018 Buick LaCrosse 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,239
|$18,320
|$19,643
|Clean
|$16,857
|$17,922
|$19,192
|Average
|$16,092
|$17,125
|$18,291
|Rough
|$15,328
|$16,328
|$17,389
Estimated values
2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,218
|$22,269
|$23,577
|Clean
|$20,748
|$21,784
|$23,035
|Average
|$19,807
|$20,815
|$21,953
|Rough
|$18,866
|$19,847
|$20,871
Estimated values
2018 Buick LaCrosse Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,832
|$20,012
|$21,455
|Clean
|$18,415
|$19,576
|$20,962
|Average
|$17,580
|$18,706
|$19,977
|Rough
|$16,745
|$17,835
|$18,993
Estimated values
2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,303
|$24,290
|$25,538
|Clean
|$22,786
|$23,761
|$24,952
|Average
|$21,753
|$22,705
|$23,780
|Rough
|$20,720
|$21,648
|$22,608
Estimated values
2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,785
|$25,744
|$26,968
|Clean
|$24,235
|$25,184
|$26,349
|Average
|$23,136
|$24,064
|$25,111
|Rough
|$22,037
|$22,943
|$23,873