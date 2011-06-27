Used 2011 Buick Enclave Consumer Reviews
I never thought I would buy a Buick
Pros: comfort, ride, quietness, styling, space, utility Cons: gas mileage, needs tighter steering, better visibility out the back. Summary: I had test drove Pilot, MDX, RX350, Sorento, VeraCruz, SantaFe, Highlander, Acadia, Traverse and Edge. For the size, comfort, range, performance, convenience and price, the Enclave stood out among its competiton IMO) - this selection was not only a surprise to me but those who know me as well - particularly since I have been a Honda/Acura person for many years. The Enclave is a very nice car and if I had to do it over again, I would purchase it again.
Good MPG for it's size
I bought a 2011 Enclave with only 20k miles after my lease was up on my 2012 Infiniti EX35. My Enclave gets a consistent 17 mpg in town compared to 15 mpg for the EX. It is easily twice the size of the Infiniti, the primary reason for not getting another EX lease - no one could fit in the back seat! So, for a vehicle that is nearly as large as my Yukon Denali, I'm fairly impressed with the gas mileage. everyone has their opinions, but I was puzzled by all the comments about how 2-3 mpg was bankrupting people that bought $45k cars and were considering $60k cars with better MPG to make up the difference. Different econ class than I had in high school I guess...LOL!
Best in It's Class
We wanted to move from our minivan to something more compatible with our long NW winters. After many weeks of in depth research we finally decided on a GMC Acadia. The dealership also featured Buicks. After test driving both my wife and I came to the conclusion that the Buick outshown the Acadia in fit and finish and overall quietness and ride. I found the car responsive and while it will never be the first one away from the starting line, it does have the requisite power on demand to pass safely. The ride is exceptional as is the quietness. Both of these were prime concerns for my wife. The interior is well laid out and materials above average. I would highly recommend this car
scary
I have had my Buick for about two and a half years now and love just about everything about it. It is comfortable, responsive, hold lots of people and things. My only concern is about six months ago my "service air bag" light came on. So I promptly took it to the dealer where they had it for several days and repaired the faulty piece. While I was there I asked the service tech if the airbags would still work if the light was on and he told me NONE of the airbags would have worked in a crash. The light came back on again today so I am bringing it back to the dealership to have it fixed for a second time. This is not some thing that I find acceptable in a 2 1/2 year old car.
Good and Bad
The Enclave is the most comfortable vehicle I have ever driven. We got it to drive on highway trips and that's all we use it for. My previous Lexus 350 caused Sacrum pain after long drives. Six weeks in physical therapy at $600+/week definitely makes a few miles per gallon mileage difference a non-issue. If you want a performance vehicle get something else. The Enclave definitely is a land cruiser.
Sponsored cars related to the Enclave
Related Used 2011 Buick Enclave info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave