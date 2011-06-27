Estimated values
2011 Buick Enclave CXL2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,490
|$9,132
|$10,308
|Clean
|$7,107
|$8,652
|$9,750
|Average
|$6,340
|$7,693
|$8,635
|Rough
|$5,572
|$6,733
|$7,519
Estimated values
2011 Buick Enclave CXL1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,853
|$8,390
|$9,489
|Clean
|$6,502
|$7,949
|$8,976
|Average
|$5,800
|$7,068
|$7,949
|Rough
|$5,098
|$6,186
|$6,922
Estimated values
2011 Buick Enclave CXL2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,060
|$8,700
|$9,873
|Clean
|$6,699
|$8,243
|$9,339
|Average
|$5,976
|$7,329
|$8,271
|Rough
|$5,252
|$6,415
|$7,203
Estimated values
2011 Buick Enclave CX 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,757
|$7,091
|$8,045
|Clean
|$5,462
|$6,718
|$7,610
|Average
|$4,872
|$5,973
|$6,739
|Rough
|$4,283
|$5,228
|$5,869
Estimated values
2011 Buick Enclave CXL1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,582
|$8,143
|$9,259
|Clean
|$6,245
|$7,715
|$8,758
|Average
|$5,571
|$6,860
|$7,756
|Rough
|$4,896
|$6,004
|$6,754
Estimated values
2011 Buick Enclave CX 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,259
|$7,834
|$8,959
|Clean
|$5,938
|$7,422
|$8,474
|Average
|$5,297
|$6,599
|$7,505
|Rough
|$4,656
|$5,776
|$6,535