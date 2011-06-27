  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Century
  4. Used 1996 Buick Century
  5. Review
Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

Wagons get the V6 as standard equipment. Power windows, cassette player, rear window defogger and a remote trunk release make the standard equipment list as this ancient A-body rolls into its final year of production.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Buick Century.

5(37%)
4(26%)
3(26%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
3.9
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So many still on the rooad
Been Around,05/25/2009
I bought this car in Florida, drove it around the country, through snow, rain, sleet, desert... It has always been reliable. Recntly I parked in a parking lot in our SMALL town and there were five Buick Centuries, from !980's through 2000 models. Little things like power window failures go, I replaced struts, but with regular maintenance, these cars seem to run forever, get good gas mileage, and my giant dog can spread out in the backseat!
my first car
breazy love it baby,03/14/2010
i read a comment about it not being good for a teenager its all how you look at it. I was 17 when I bought the car from my dad. at first I was hesitant. Then I fell in love. It was reliable, smooth to drive , and so comfortable. I think its all the way you look at it I don't want to say the car fit me but I fit my car. mine was a custom edition. Well I am not quite sure it said custom on the exterior, but on the dash it said limited so I loved it and I think no matter the age this car is perfect. sad story mine was stolen and everything was ruined the leather was torn engine, taken out the list goes on. Now I am on the search to own my champagne colored whip once again.."it's all krystalle"
Grandpa likes gGandma's car
russ,05/14/2005
Oned it for 9 yrs,no major problems,yet little plastic things like to break off like the slide buttons on the radio or the knob on the front seat adjust or the plastic handle on the emergency brake. B after nine years of use that can be expected...still runs good and that is the most important part
Old Reliable!
BuickLover,10/14/2015
4dr Wagon
Great starter car! Bought mine used when I was 17 and it had 115,000 miles on it and several dings on the exterior. Got me every where and it now has 155,000 miles on it. Motor/transmission runs great and gas mileage is great at a whopping 28 mpg and that's in the country and city. Only bad thing about this car is window motor easily goes out and so do the automatic locks. I've put many miles on my car and driven it through snow, ice, mud, potholes and it never let me down!
See all 19 reviews of the 1996 Buick Century
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1996 Buick Century features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Buick Century

Used 1996 Buick Century Overview

The Used 1996 Buick Century is offered in the following submodels: Century Sedan, Century Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Wagon.

