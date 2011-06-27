1996 Buick Century Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$721 - $1,762
Edmunds' Expert Review
1996 Highlights
Wagons get the V6 as standard equipment. Power windows, cassette player, rear window defogger and a remote trunk release make the standard equipment list as this ancient A-body rolls into its final year of production.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Been Around,05/25/2009
I bought this car in Florida, drove it around the country, through snow, rain, sleet, desert... It has always been reliable. Recntly I parked in a parking lot in our SMALL town and there were five Buick Centuries, from !980's through 2000 models. Little things like power window failures go, I replaced struts, but with regular maintenance, these cars seem to run forever, get good gas mileage, and my giant dog can spread out in the backseat!
breazy love it baby,03/14/2010
i read a comment about it not being good for a teenager its all how you look at it. I was 17 when I bought the car from my dad. at first I was hesitant. Then I fell in love. It was reliable, smooth to drive , and so comfortable. I think its all the way you look at it I don't want to say the car fit me but I fit my car. mine was a custom edition. Well I am not quite sure it said custom on the exterior, but on the dash it said limited so I loved it and I think no matter the age this car is perfect. sad story mine was stolen and everything was ruined the leather was torn engine, taken out the list goes on. Now I am on the search to own my champagne colored whip once again.."it's all krystalle"
russ,05/14/2005
Oned it for 9 yrs,no major problems,yet little plastic things like to break off like the slide buttons on the radio or the knob on the front seat adjust or the plastic handle on the emergency brake. B after nine years of use that can be expected...still runs good and that is the most important part
BuickLover,10/14/2015
4dr Wagon
Great starter car! Bought mine used when I was 17 and it had 115,000 miles on it and several dings on the exterior. Got me every where and it now has 155,000 miles on it. Motor/transmission runs great and gas mileage is great at a whopping 28 mpg and that's in the country and city. Only bad thing about this car is window motor easily goes out and so do the automatic locks. I've put many miles on my car and driven it through snow, ice, mud, potholes and it never let me down!
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
