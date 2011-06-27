2003 Buick Century Review
- Roomy, clean styling, low base price.
- Stodgy image, mushy seats, engine lacks quiet smoothness of competitors.
$4,995
Want an economical, attractive sedan for Point A to Point B driving? The Century can do that for you.
2003 Highlights
The deletion of the Century Limited trim level from the 2003 model lineup leaves us with a lone Century this year, and it offers only a short list of updates. Most important to note is that antilock brakes, OnStar and the driver side-impact airbag are now optional, instead of standard equipment. Other standard features moved to the optional equipment list include the rear glass antenna, front bucket seats and accompanying center console, cassette player, split-folding rear seat, sunroof, heated exterior mirrors and the 15-inch aluminum wheels. Other changes remain largely aesthetic; a new exterior appearance package adds revised fascias, updated door moldings and a graphite color grille. Inside, the Century benefits only from new wood switch plates. There's also a new starter for improved cold weather cranking and an impact-absorbing headliner that exceeds new federal requirements.
lovemybuick,03/24/2012
I bought my '03 Buick Century at the suggesting of a friend who is an engineer and very trustworthy when it comes to the mechanics of things. At first I was worried about it "being for old folks". I love the looks and styling of this car, as does my 22 yr old son and his friends! It had 26K miles when I purchased it, today, 2012, it has 279K, and it's still going strong. The only problems in that time were routine with the exception of having to replace the motor in the door as the window wouldn't go down last year.
johnbortz,10/29/2015
4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A)
Bought this car used high mileage but this car was garaged and well maintained. has a few minor maintenance issues to be taken care of need motor for the windshield washer sprayer. a couple of new front tires and a coolant flush normal maintenance! before winter otherwise should be ready for the cold winters here in Montana. owned a 88 Oldsmobile 96 and it went three years with very little repairs. hope the century can give me a least 3 to 4 years service. this car looks sharp and seems to get pretty good gas mileage. hopefully will buy a newer one in the future.
suzannefanning,10/02/2010
I love this car! I have owned and driven two 1995 Buick LeSabres and I actually like my little Century better! I get 30 mpg and drive 50 miles round trip each day to work. The car handles like a dream and even my teenage daughter says she looks like a classy lady!
V8 Man,07/07/2010
We bought a slightly used 2003 Century for my wife. It now has 59K miles on it (in 2010) and has not been high maintenance at all. She really likes the car. Beyond routine maintenance, I do not think that it has required any other care. However, it is garage kept and locally driven mostly. The exterior has a timeless quality about it and still looks up-to-date (at least to me). The interior is a mix of cheap materials and upscale features, but overall functional and attractive. Several years ago, we did have a problem with it refusing to crank. Never did determine what the issue was, but it has never reoccurred. For the price, I recommend the car.
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
