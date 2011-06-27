I bought my '03 Buick Century at the suggesting of a friend who is an engineer and very trustworthy when it comes to the mechanics of things. At first I was worried about it "being for old folks". I love the looks and styling of this car, as does my 22 yr old son and his friends! It had 26K miles when I purchased it, today, 2012, it has 279K, and it's still going strong. The only problems in that time were routine with the exception of having to replace the motor in the door as the window wouldn't go down last year.

Read more