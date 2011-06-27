1993 Buick Century Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Driver airbag standard on Custom and Limited; optional on Special. New 2.2-liter four-cylinder replaces old 2.5-liter unit with no loss of power. Fuel tank capacity increased.
Liz W.,07/23/2005
This was my first car. I inherited it from my grandfather in 1998 with only 26K miles on it. I drove it from North Carolina to Los Angeles, drove it in L.A. traffic for years, drove to Denver and back, to San Francisco and back countless times, and to Arizona where we lived in the mountains for three years. Now that the car is 12 years old and has 136K miles on it, it has a few minor cosmetic issues, but still runs beautifully. I recently drove it cross country again and it did exactly as it was asked the entire trip. This car has never let me down, never failed to start on the first try (except once when I needed to replace the fuel pump), and overall has been wonderful. Highly recommended.
Rachel,07/20/2005
Have had this car for quite a while. The 3.3L has probably been its saving grace. Now at nearly 13 years old, it's still going. Original motor and transmission at almost 270k miles. No real major repairs save the harmonic balancer pulley and the heater core. It has enjoyed eating alternators in the past 5 or so years-- 3, I believe. And the cruise control stopped working, but would require a new computer and simply would not be worth it at this point. All in all a great car, especially considering how long we've had it and how many miles it's traveled. Will only hope the next car I purchase will be as reliable.
tool879,05/13/2003
This has been a solid and reliable car for the past 2 years. No major problems. I broke the Turn Signal switch once and that was a pain to get repaired. I also just recently had the O2 sensor become disconnected which caused me to get it towed. I didnt know what was wrong, but took my mechanic less than a minute to fix. Other than that its just been the usual maint. with the car.
Conny,02/10/2008
In 1997, I bought a 1993 Buick Century with 160,000. miles for 2500 dollars. In 2004, the car had 253,000 miles. The six cylinder engine enabled me to buy a cheap high mileage vehicle, drive it for 7 years and put 93,000 additional miles on it. Like the consumer reviews state, the car does have so-so brakes. I must always keep 3 car lengths behind the car in front of me to allow for adequate braking. However the so-so brakes slowed me down and may have contributed to the longevity of my 1993 Buick Century Custom. The trim inside and outside the car does have a tendency to fall off, but who cares about trim. My passenger-side windshield wipers and power windows failed at about 200,000 miles.
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
