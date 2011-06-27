  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Century
  4. Used 1993 Buick Century
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1993 Buick Century Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick Century for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$908 - $2,219
Used Century for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Driver airbag standard on Custom and Limited; optional on Special. New 2.2-liter four-cylinder replaces old 2.5-liter unit with no loss of power. Fuel tank capacity increased.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Buick Century.

5(50%)
4(37%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Incredibly reliable. I love this car.
Liz W.,07/23/2005
This was my first car. I inherited it from my grandfather in 1998 with only 26K miles on it. I drove it from North Carolina to Los Angeles, drove it in L.A. traffic for years, drove to Denver and back, to San Francisco and back countless times, and to Arizona where we lived in the mountains for three years. Now that the car is 12 years old and has 136K miles on it, it has a few minor cosmetic issues, but still runs beautifully. I recently drove it cross country again and it did exactly as it was asked the entire trip. This car has never let me down, never failed to start on the first try (except once when I needed to replace the fuel pump), and overall has been wonderful. Highly recommended.
'93 3.3L Century Custom
Rachel,07/20/2005
Have had this car for quite a while. The 3.3L has probably been its saving grace. Now at nearly 13 years old, it's still going. Original motor and transmission at almost 270k miles. No real major repairs save the harmonic balancer pulley and the heater core. It has enjoyed eating alternators in the past 5 or so years-- 3, I believe. And the cruise control stopped working, but would require a new computer and simply would not be worth it at this point. All in all a great car, especially considering how long we've had it and how many miles it's traveled. Will only hope the next car I purchase will be as reliable.
Buick Century
tool879,05/13/2003
This has been a solid and reliable car for the past 2 years. No major problems. I broke the Turn Signal switch once and that was a pain to get repaired. I also just recently had the O2 sensor become disconnected which caused me to get it towed. I didnt know what was wrong, but took my mechanic less than a minute to fix. Other than that its just been the usual maint. with the car.
Great bang for your buck
Conny,02/10/2008
In 1997, I bought a 1993 Buick Century with 160,000. miles for 2500 dollars. In 2004, the car had 253,000 miles. The six cylinder engine enabled me to buy a cheap high mileage vehicle, drive it for 7 years and put 93,000 additional miles on it. Like the consumer reviews state, the car does have so-so brakes. I must always keep 3 car lengths behind the car in front of me to allow for adequate braking. However the so-so brakes slowed me down and may have contributed to the longevity of my 1993 Buick Century Custom. The trim inside and outside the car does have a tendency to fall off, but who cares about trim. My passenger-side windshield wipers and power windows failed at about 200,000 miles.
See all 8 reviews of the 1993 Buick Century
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1993 Buick Century features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Buick Century

Used 1993 Buick Century Overview

The Used 1993 Buick Century is offered in the following submodels: Century Sedan, Century Coupe, Century Wagon. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan, Custom 2dr Coupe, Special 4dr Wagon, Custom 4dr Wagon, Special 4dr Sedan, and Custom 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Buick Century?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Buick Centuries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Buick Century for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Buick Century.

Can't find a used 1993 Buick Centurys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Century for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,782.

Find a used Buick for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,154.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Century for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,149.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,744.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Buick Century?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Century lease specials

Related Used 1993 Buick Century info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles