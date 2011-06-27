Used 2005 Buick Century for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$750Great Deal | $1,355 below market
2005 Buick Century Standard202,158 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Williams Chevrolet - Traverse City / Michigan
Cashmere Metallic 2005 Buick Century FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.1L V6 SFI --- THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED BEHIND WILLIAMS KIA PLEASE CALL 231-632-3740 ONLY. --- Recent Arrival! 20/30 City/Highway MPG THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. This vehicle has not been mechanically inspected by Williams Auto Group. We encourage you to take to your own mechanic for a complete inspection. Owner's manual and/or second pair of keys may or may not come with vehicle. Williams Auto Group assumes no responsibility for any repairs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Buick Century Standard with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J851108851
Stock: P43885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $2,695Good Deal | $1,268 below market
2005 Buick Century Standard247,041 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2005 Buick Century Custom 3.1 Liter V6, Automatic Transmission, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Stereo CD, Cruise Control, Dual Air Bags, Power Windows And Door Locks, Power Seats, Premium Wheels, Tilt Wheel, Runs And Drives Great, Only $2695 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, 925-455-6666, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Price Is UNDER $3000, Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! Lots to choose from. We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Visit Our Web Site At www.perrymorganexpress.com. 10% Discount For CA$H!!!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Buick Century Standard with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J951138019
Stock: 138019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2018
- $4,995Fair Deal | $321 below market
2005 Buick Century Standard155,921 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Buick Century Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J851124001
Stock: 26699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,495
2005 Buick Century Standard81,202 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Buick Century Standard with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J651140715
Stock: 5374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $6,990
2005 Buick Century Standard93,843 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bramlett Buick GMC - Decatur / Alabama
Check out this gently-used 2005 Buick Century we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. In addition to being well-cared for, this Buick Century has very low mileage making it a rare find. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Buick Century Standard with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J751172718
Stock: 172718AG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $2,450
2005 Buick Century StandardNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
WM Krotter - O' Neill / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Buick Century Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J751112017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,250Great Deal | $814 below market
2004 Buick Century Standard172,806 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Toyota - Avon / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Weather band radio, 15" Steel Wheels, 55/45 Split-Bench Seat, Air Conditioning, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Rear window defroster, Roof Rails, Tapestry/Highlander III Cloth Seat Trim, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, MUST GO, REDUCED PRICE, MUST SEE, Cruise Control, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Weather band radio.Silver 2004 Buick Century 4D Sedan 3.1L V6 SFI FWD20/30 City/Highway MPGVisit us at: 8941 E. Highway 36 Avon, IN 46123 By Phone 317.713.8181 or www.andymohrtoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick Century Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52JX41263514
Stock: TP6645B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $3,990Good Deal | $545 below market
2004 Buick Century Standard119,005 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Interstate Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - West Monroe / Louisiana
Only 119,000 Miles! Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Buick Century delivers a Gas V6 3.1L/191 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEEL COVERS, 15 (38.1 CM) BOLT-ON, DELUXE (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P205/70R15, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD). * This Buick Century Features the Following Options * TIRE INFLATION MONITOR, TAPESTRY/HIGHLANDER III CLOTH (STD), STANDARD PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (STD), SEATS, FRONT LEATHER 55/45 SPLIT-BENCH SIX-PASSENGER SEATING includes manual recliners, storage armrest with dual cup holders and rear armrest, SEATS, FRONT CLOTH 55/45 SPLIT-BENCH SIX-PASSENGER SEATING includes manual recliners and storage armrest (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY, PAINT, SOLID (STD), LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 3.1L 3100 V6 SFI (175 HP [130.5 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 195 lb.-ft. [263.2 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD). * Stop By Today * Come in for a quick visit at Interstate Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 701 Constitution Dr, West Monroe, LA 71292 to claim your Buick Century!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick Century Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J941249409
Stock: D10610B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $3,899Fair Deal
2004 Buick Century Standard94,027 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Castriota Chevrolet - Hudson / Florida
Odometer is 36419 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG2004 Buick Century 4D Sedan 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.1L V6 SFI White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick Century Standard with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J841165405
Stock: V428040B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- $4,988Good Deal | $266 below market
2004 Buick Century Standard90,612 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Valley Sales Of Hutchinson - Hutchinson / Minnesota
Valley Sales of Hutchinson is pumped up to offer this beautiful 2004 Buick Century in Augusta Green Metallic Beautifully equipped with 15 Steel Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 55/45 Split-Bench Seat, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Tapestry/Highlander III Cloth Seat Trim, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio! Augusta Green Metallic2004 Buick Century FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.1L V6 SFIOdometer is 39571 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick Century Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J841253645
Stock: 20598-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $6,572Fair Deal
2004 Buick Century Standard68,264 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fitzgerald Buick GMC - Rockville / Maryland
"Super Nice 1 Owner MD Inspected 2004 Buick Century Limited Edition Sedan with Recorded Full Service History!!! Loaded with Leather Seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick Century Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS55J441312816
Stock: G213168A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- New Listing$4,998
2004 Buick Century Standard72,976 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Tucson Auto Mall - Tucson / Arizona
Air Bags; Side-Impact; Driver Engine; 3.1L 3100 V6 Sfi (175 Hp [130.5 Kw] @ 5200 Rpm; 195 Lb.-Ft. [263.2 N-M] @ 4000 Rpm) Paint; Solid This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick Century Standard with Rear Bench Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS55J241192689
Stock: 41192689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- $3,900
2004 Buick Century Standard174,225 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Browning Chevrolet GMC - Eminence / Kentucky
15U -CASHMERE METALLIC1SA -CENTURY CUSTOM-STANDARD PACKAGE1SZ -VALUE SAVINGS DISCOUNT52B -TAUPE TAUPE CLOTH52I -TAUPE INTERIOR6JZ -FRT LH COMPUTER SEL SUSP7JZ -FRT RH COMPUTER SEL SUSP8HP -RR LH COMPUTER SEL SUSP9HP -RR RH COMPUTER SEL SUSPAG1 -6-WAY POWER DRIVER SEATAK5 -DRIVER AND FRONT PASS AIR BAGSAM6 -55/45 SPLIT BENCHB0P -PRODUCTION WEEK 32CJ3 -DUAL ZONE AIR CONDITIONING WITH REAR SEAT OUTLETSDG7 -POWER REMOTE OUTSIDE MIRRORSDL5 -DECAL - ROADSIDE SERVICE INFO.F83 -RATIO TRANSAXLE FINAL DR 3.05FCB -NATIONAL LICENSEESFE1 -FRT/REAR INDEPEND SUSPENSIONFE9 -50-STATE EMISSIONSIQB -INTERIOR TRIM DESIGNJ65 -BRAKES 4-WHEEL DISCK34 -CRUISE CONTROL - ELECTRONICK68 -GENERATOR - 105 AMPLG8 -ENGINE - 3.1 LITER V6M15 -TRANSMISSION - AUTO 4SPD HMDMX0 -TRANSMISSION-4 SPEED ELECTRONIC CONTROL AUTOMATIC W/OVERDRIVENK5 -BASE STEERING WHEEL STEERING WHEEL - STANDARDNT9 -EMISSION SYSTEM FEDERALOST -OSHAWA ASSEMBLY OSHAWA ASSEMBLYPG1 -15' BOLT ON WHEEL COVERSQGY -P205/70R15 ALL SEASON TIRESR6F -IDENTIFY B CODE USERSU1P -AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYERU2E -OIL LIFE MONITORUS6 -ANTENNA - FIXED MAST (BLACK)UX7 -SPEAKER SYSTEM 4 DUAL FRT DRV22 -CHROME GRILLE RADIATORV2G -FUEL FILL CREDITV73 -STATEMENT- US/CANADA PRODUCEDVM3 -5MPH BUMPER STANDARD FRONT&REAR Visit Browning Chevrolet online at www.thinkgm.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 1-800-THINKGM today to schedule your test drive. 'BE FEE FREE' . No Doc prep Admin Get Ready No Fees ever.. No surprises. Family owned for over 50 years. Come see why we have so many repeat customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick Century Standard with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J041170260
Stock: 2899A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2017
- Price Drop$2,898Good Deal | $506 below market
2003 Buick Century Base134,940 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Red Rock Nissan - Grand Junction / Colorado
RED ROCK FOREVER WARRANTY. NO CHARGE 100% LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY RED ROCK vehicles with less than 75,000 miles, 7 years and newer, non luxury or altered vehicles, come with a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty. This warranty is valid in all fifty states. ALL At No Charge just for doing business with RED ROCK Auto Group. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. See Dealer for details. 2003 Buick Century CustomClean CARFAX.20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Century with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J631130392
Stock: 4172249A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $1,998
2003 Buick Century Base179,249 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Leskovar Mitsubishi - Kennewick / Washington
2003 BUICK CENTURY, SALVAGE TITLE, SOLD FOR PARTS AND SALVAGE ONLY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Century with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J931280397
Stock: Q1771C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,876Fair Deal
2003 Buick Century Base55,787 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Covert Ford Lincoln - Austin / Texas
2003 FWD Buick Century Custom TanClean CARFAX. 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.1L V6 SFI20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Century with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J731119174
Stock: M6660B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $2,900Good Deal | $436 below market
2003 Buick Century Base139,956 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2003 Buick Century Custom. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.1L/191 engine will keep you going. This Buick Century comes equipped with these options: TAPESTRY/HIGHLANDER III CLOTH (STD), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE & CD PLAYER -inc: seek-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, TheftLock & (UQ3) Sound system feature, 6-speakers, Concert Sound II, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1SL -inc: cruise control, front/rear carpeted floormats, 6-way power driver seat, deluxe chrome-plated bolt-on wheel covers, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, FLOORMATS, CARPETED, FRONT & REAR, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRONIC W/SET & RESUME SPEED -inc: telltale in instrument panel cluster, Wipers, intermittent, front, Windows, power-inc: driver express-down & passenger lockout, and Wheels, 15" (38.1 cm), steel bolt-on, deluxe. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Century with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52JX31162956
Stock: 26562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $5,495Fair Deal | $263 below market
2003 Buick Century Base39,018 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Just Right Motors - Cherry Hills Village / Colorado
Super clean locally owned 2003 Buick Century. Only 39000 Miles! Regularly maintained. Clean carfax. Very comfortable reliable car! Visit Just Right Motors to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 303-783-2188 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Century with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J531152559
Stock: 59610
Certified Pre-Owned: No