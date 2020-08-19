Used 2002 Buick Century for Sale Near Me

52 listings
Century Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Buick Century Custom in Gray
    used

    2002 Buick Century Custom

    110,170 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,999

    $298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Buick Century Custom in Gray
    used

    2002 Buick Century Custom

    106,875 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Buick Century Custom in Gray
    used

    2002 Buick Century Custom

    218,363 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2002 Buick Century Custom in Gray
    used

    2002 Buick Century Custom

    92,359 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,400

    Details
  • 2002 Buick Century Custom in Gray
    used

    2002 Buick Century Custom

    134,379 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2002 Buick Century Custom in Gray
    used

    2002 Buick Century Custom

    200,001 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 Buick Century in Silver
    used

    2003 Buick Century

    134,940 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,898

    $506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Buick Century Custom in Silver
    used

    2001 Buick Century Custom

    88,500 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    $449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Buick Century in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Buick Century

    179,249 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,998

    Details
  • 2001 Buick Century Custom in White
    used

    2001 Buick Century Custom

    90,984 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    $469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Buick Century in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Buick Century

    55,787 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,876

    Details
  • 2003 Buick Century in White
    used

    2003 Buick Century

    139,956 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    $436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Buick Century in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Buick Century

    39,018 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    $263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Buick Century in Dark Brown
    used

    2003 Buick Century

    161,082 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,800

    Details
  • 2001 Buick Century Custom in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Buick Century Custom

    56,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,700

    $238 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Buick Century Custom in Silver
    used

    2001 Buick Century Custom

    71,633 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,488

    Details
  • 2001 Buick Century Custom in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Buick Century Custom

    133,490 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2003 Buick Century in Silver
    used

    2003 Buick Century

    104,131 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,866

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Century searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Century

Read recent reviews for the Buick Century
Overall Consumer Rating
4.366 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Love It
Bob,10/09/2015
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A)
I have had it for 12 years and have put about 100,000 on it. As far as reliability, the car has failed to start only one time-when the original battery gave out after six years. It has never been in a shop for repairs. A few things have gone wrong such as power windows, a blower resistor, led resistor in gauge cluster, and a/c clutch coil. I fixed all those things myself. The cost and level of difficulty were low, though. I have done all of the regular maintenance such as oils, filters, brake pads,coolant, tune up, -again cheap and easy. This year (2015), the car was showing some signs of wear, and since it ran and drove quite well still, I decided to do a semi restoration. I repaired the rusted rocker panels. New tires, brakes, struts, motor/tranny mounts, tires, headlights,exhaust system, wheel bearings, paint touch up, a few other piddly things. It runs and drives like brand new no issues at all. In 12 years time I have spent under 4000 on maintenance and 2500 of it was on the semi restoration this year. It has spent most of it's life outside, but the paint still looks very good. It has been a great car for 12 years and it will most definitely last another 12. Good solid reliable car.
Report abuse
