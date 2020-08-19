Used 2002 Buick Century for Sale Near Me
52 listings
- 110,170 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,999$298 Below Market
- 106,875 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$268 Below Market
- 218,363 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,900
- 92,359 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,400
- 134,379 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,900
- 200,001 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$2,995
- 134,940 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$2,898$506 Below Market
- 88,500 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000$449 Below Market
- 179,249 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,998
- 90,984 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500$469 Below Market
- 55,787 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,876
- 139,956 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900$436 Below Market
- 39,018 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495$263 Below Market
- 161,082 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,800
- 56,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,700$238 Below Market
- 71,633 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,488
- 133,490 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
- 104,131 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,866
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Century
Read recent reviews for the Buick Century
Overall Consumer Rating4.366 Reviews
Bob,10/09/2015
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A)
I have had it for 12 years and have put about 100,000 on it. As far as reliability, the car has failed to start only one time-when the original battery gave out after six years. It has never been in a shop for repairs. A few things have gone wrong such as power windows, a blower resistor, led resistor in gauge cluster, and a/c clutch coil. I fixed all those things myself. The cost and level of difficulty were low, though. I have done all of the regular maintenance such as oils, filters, brake pads,coolant, tune up, -again cheap and easy. This year (2015), the car was showing some signs of wear, and since it ran and drove quite well still, I decided to do a semi restoration. I repaired the rusted rocker panels. New tires, brakes, struts, motor/tranny mounts, tires, headlights,exhaust system, wheel bearings, paint touch up, a few other piddly things. It runs and drives like brand new no issues at all. In 12 years time I have spent under 4000 on maintenance and 2500 of it was on the semi restoration this year. It has spent most of it's life outside, but the paint still looks very good. It has been a great car for 12 years and it will most definitely last another 12. Good solid reliable car.
