Just recently purchased a 2004 Century with 79,000Kms in absolutely mint condition. Nice Metallic Augusta Green paint job with not one blemish. Wasn't on my radar at all until I read in Consumer reports that it had fantastic reliability and could be had for cheaper than comparable Japanese models. I don't see it as an "Old Man" car...the styling is sharp and I mistook an older Lexus for one the other day. Very Very happy with the car..lots of power..nice smooth ride over rough road surfaces. Thinking a nice set of Rims and a better set of tires would really kick it up a notch and I will have a car that will turn heads and last me for years.

