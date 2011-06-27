  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(29)
2004 Buick Century Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, easy to decipher controls, low base price.
  • Mushy seats, engine lacks power and refinement, lacks the features of its more modern competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although roomy and comfortable, the aging Century can't match the competition when it comes to refinement, features and resale value.

2004 Highlights

While the 2004 Century offers nothing new, revised trim levels make it easier to select the features you want. All models now come with four-wheel disc brakes and an upgraded sound system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Buick Century.

5(69%)
4(24%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Used Car Ever!!!
amee,05/26/2013
I bought this car used with over 150,000 miles on it. I was worried about the high mileage at first. I have driven this car over 50,000 miles with no problems. This is the most comfortable and reliable car I have ever had. I did not know it before I purchased this car but I am a Buick fan for life. Great Car, Great gas mileage, high comfort level, great reliability.
Great deals to be had on this car.
masonjar,01/29/2011
Just recently purchased a 2004 Century with 79,000Kms in absolutely mint condition. Nice Metallic Augusta Green paint job with not one blemish. Wasn't on my radar at all until I read in Consumer reports that it had fantastic reliability and could be had for cheaper than comparable Japanese models. I don't see it as an "Old Man" car...the styling is sharp and I mistook an older Lexus for one the other day. Very Very happy with the car..lots of power..nice smooth ride over rough road surfaces. Thinking a nice set of Rims and a better set of tires would really kick it up a notch and I will have a car that will turn heads and last me for years.
Bring Back the Century
Brenda in Augusta,07/03/2010
This is my third Buick Century. I bought them because of the comfortable seats and good mileage. We got 34 mpg traveling between Maine and FL this year -- with the car packed full. I want another one, but alas they are no longer made.
Value
teapartynow,07/12/2012
We bought the year model 2004 used because the previous year models had a gasket problem. This car has a wobbly feel to its wheels which I think is because of poor wheel bearings, not weak side walls of the tires. I have not bothered to pay for new replacements. I recommend these three "upgrades": 1. Pour a can of transmission Seafoam in the automatic transmission by pouring it down the tube of the check stick. 2. Replace the air filter with a K&N or home made from cut reusable air conditioning filter material. MPG will improve 10%. 3. Replace the front door speakers with anything else, 5.25". We hope this car will last a long while. It's a good choice for large people.
See all 29 reviews of the 2004 Buick Century
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
