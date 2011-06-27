2004 Buick Century Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior, easy to decipher controls, low base price.
- Mushy seats, engine lacks power and refinement, lacks the features of its more modern competitors.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,128 - $2,479
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although roomy and comfortable, the aging Century can't match the competition when it comes to refinement, features and resale value.
2004 Highlights
While the 2004 Century offers nothing new, revised trim levels make it easier to select the features you want. All models now come with four-wheel disc brakes and an upgraded sound system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Buick Century.
Most helpful consumer reviews
amee,05/26/2013
I bought this car used with over 150,000 miles on it. I was worried about the high mileage at first. I have driven this car over 50,000 miles with no problems. This is the most comfortable and reliable car I have ever had. I did not know it before I purchased this car but I am a Buick fan for life. Great Car, Great gas mileage, high comfort level, great reliability.
masonjar,01/29/2011
Just recently purchased a 2004 Century with 79,000Kms in absolutely mint condition. Nice Metallic Augusta Green paint job with not one blemish. Wasn't on my radar at all until I read in Consumer reports that it had fantastic reliability and could be had for cheaper than comparable Japanese models. I don't see it as an "Old Man" car...the styling is sharp and I mistook an older Lexus for one the other day. Very Very happy with the car..lots of power..nice smooth ride over rough road surfaces. Thinking a nice set of Rims and a better set of tires would really kick it up a notch and I will have a car that will turn heads and last me for years.
Brenda in Augusta,07/03/2010
This is my third Buick Century. I bought them because of the comfortable seats and good mileage. We got 34 mpg traveling between Maine and FL this year -- with the car packed full. I want another one, but alas they are no longer made.
teapartynow,07/12/2012
We bought the year model 2004 used because the previous year models had a gasket problem. This car has a wobbly feel to its wheels which I think is because of poor wheel bearings, not weak side walls of the tires. I have not bothered to pay for new replacements. I recommend these three "upgrades": 1. Pour a can of transmission Seafoam in the automatic transmission by pouring it down the tube of the check stick. 2. Replace the air filter with a K&N or home made from cut reusable air conditioning filter material. MPG will improve 10%. 3. Replace the front door speakers with anything else, 5.25". We hope this car will last a long while. It's a good choice for large people.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
