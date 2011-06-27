  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(40)
2000 Buick Century Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy, plenty of features for the price, solid reputation.
  • Stodgy image, mushy seats, engine lacks quiet smoothness of a luxury car.
List Price Estimate
$1,042 - $2,497
Used Century for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Want an economical, value-packed non-descript sedan for Point A to Point B driving? The Century meets that need, adding just enough luxury to make it worthy of the name Buick.

Vehicle overview

Back in 1997, a revamped Century hit the showrooms with a bigger, more ergonomic interior and roomier trunk, all wrapped in smooth, flowing sheetmetal that Buick stylists hoped would have a long shelf life. It appears they got their wish. Now four model-years old, today's Century has been growing in popularity each year, proving we shouldn't underestimate the market power of America's senior citizens, rental car companies or business-class road travelers.

The big news this year is the addition of a Special Edition to go along with the well-equipped Custom and the positively pampering Limited versions. According to Century brand manager Anthony Derhake, the Special Edition model was added after Buick figured that "the turn of the century is a great opportunity to celebrate Buick's Century." Marketing aside, the Special Edition wears a monochrome exterior with blacked-out trim and commemorative "2000" badging. Other features include cruise control, a six-way power driver's seat, and an AM/FM cassette player with steering wheel controls. Opt for leather and you'll also get uplevel mirrors, seating and audio.

All 2000-model-year Centurys benefit from a revised 3100 V6 that makes 175 horsepower, up 15 horsepower from 1999, and 195 foot-pounds of torque, or 10 more than last year's engine. The 3.1's new intake and exhaust manifolds not only provide more power, but also increase highway fuel economy by one mile per gallon, to 30 mpg. Century's four-speed automatic transmission has also been improved with electronic controls and a larger torque converter for smoother shifts. Inside, redesigned dual-zone climate controls are now standard on all models. Electronic dual-zone climate control, which replaces slide-and-knob controls with push buttons and LED and digital indicators, is standard in the upper-level Special Edition and optional on the Limited.

Century comes standard with such features as remote keyless entry, automatic power door locks, daytime running lamps with Twilight Sentinel (which automatically controls the headlamps based on lighting conditions), door courtesy lights, battery rundown protection, antilock brakes, traction control, a tire inflation monitor and GM's PASS-Key II theft-deterrent system. OnStar is optional.

Century stacks up well in the high-volume midsize sedan market, where it shows continued sales strength against its domestic rivals. A good safety record and solid build quality makes it an enduring favorite, while gaining ''top buy'' type acclaim from more than a few consumer publications and rating organizations along the way. With the highest customer loyalty rating in the segment, Century buyers seem prepared to stick with this Buick well into the next century.

2000 Highlights

Buick's midsize Century heads into the new millennium with a special-edition model commemorating the turn of the century and more horsepower in all three models from a revised 3.1-liter 3100 V6.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Buick Century.

5(42%)
4(37%)
3(15%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.2
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
Richard,08/18/2008
I bought the car with 56,000 miles in 2005. It's 2008 now and I've put over 70,000 more on it. Drove from Venice Beach to Cleveland, Ohio and back flawlessly 4 times now have never broke down and only had to put minimal wear and tear mantainence like brakes and tires. After 3 years and 70,000 miles never had any break downs or mechanical failures. This car was made in Canada so it was built to higher standards. I only payed $7000 for it and have already gotten my money's worth. Excellent in the snow especially with the flawless ABS and traction control. If you're looking for a reliable car with great gas mileage, 30 mpg, look for a Century built in Canada not Mexico
A comfortable, reliable, boring, rusting car
Andy,06/23/2018
Custom 4dr Sedan
This car is pretty old, but if you need a really cheap car that is reliable it could be a good choice. Visually it isn't the worst looking 18 year old car. Reliability has been great since we got the car from my grandpa. He had to do some transmission work and I'm sure the intake manifold gaskets at one point, but I believe that after that it's pretty much going to run forever, maybe not with the best health as rubber hoses are going to get brittle and break on an 18 year old car, but it should still take you places without too much trouble. It's not really a car you have to worry about too much since parts aren't expensive. Mine has 185,000 miles. The driving experience is pretty boring but adequate for getting you around. It has a lot of body roll and doesn't feel particularly secure doing fast turns, or is in other words floaty. The steering is decently responsive though. Acceleration is adequate, which means it won't wow you but should be enough to get up to speed on the highway. The car is a little hard to park, because the edges are all rounded and it makes the position of the car a little uncertain. Windows are plentiful and mirrors are large which makes visibility good. Build quality wise the car isn't the best. I know it's old, but the mirrors have fallen off and have had to be glued, the speakers are blown (although it's 18, years old so we'll cut it some slack), but there is random wear and tear that has occurred that shouldn't, like the radio knob is missing, piece of cupholder broken, loose looking components that look like they barely fit all over the place, broken glovebox, passenger side window switch doesn't work, button broken on window switch, foam disintegrating. The door panels literally move when the windows roll down. But that is okay if your main focus is reliability and a car that just drives you around. The only big build quality problem is rust. If you are living in the south it may not be an issue, but in the north the bottom of a door has begun to rust after 3 years here. Whether critical components like rocker panels are affected is uncertain, but I've noticed a few Centuries with rusted out rocker panels. Interior wise it is roomy, but you are missing features like rear cupholders. It is neat how center console folds up for a 6th seat. It has a lot of door storage. No rear vents though or fold down seats. Climate control is basic but easy to use, and has Dual zone control. One thing to watch out for is these old cars probably don't have a working heater and the A/C might not work well. My heater doesn't work for a long time, and the A/C which has been recharged is ice cold only when the car is moving. Technology is not great because it doesn't have a CD player. Comfort is good. The seats are not uncomfortable but not the most supportive or contoured. The soft suspension is awesome on our pothole roads though. Basically, if you are looking for a reliable, roomy car that gets decent gas mileage, you dont care about bad interior build quality, and you are looking for one that doesn't have any complicated electronics to break, this car is a good option! Just check for rust and when you get the car maybe do some preventative stuff like washing your car during the winter/getting an undercoating. I don't have any long winter experience with this southern car so I can't give a first hand experience. I have just seen a few rusty ones. Update: one of the back window stopped working. Window regulators are a known weak point on this car I believe.
2000 Buick Century
thagentleman22,10/03/2011
PROS: -A cheap luxury car. Gets you from point A to B. -Smooth ride, good MPG. Low maintenance car. -Comfortable, roomy seating. Bang for your $. CONS: -Can take a while to get up to faster speeds. -Battery went out after 1 month. Windows went out also. Both minor problems, though. -Rims are ugly (Not a problem with the car). I bought this Buick in August for $5,000 from an elderly man in the desert, Palm Springs, California area. This car has close to 95,000 miles on it. Overall, it has been good to me, and after I get a new battery, I should be a happy owner for another 5 years. Very happy, so far.
Absolutly love this car!!!!
mandapanda,05/20/2014
When I bought this car it had high millage (abt 200k). I it was one of the best cars I have ever owned! The low tire light would come on sometimes when tire was not really low; and, had a problem with the light switch. Never had the chance to find out exactly what caused it because my sister ended up driving it over a 20ft bank. The car was totaled; but, my sister came out of the wreck with only bruises and seat belt burn. Really miss my baby. Would recommend this to anyone; and, would love to own another some day!
See all 40 reviews of the 2000 Buick Century
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Buick Century features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2000 Buick Century

Used 2000 Buick Century Overview

The Used 2000 Buick Century is offered in the following submodels: Century Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan, and Limited 4dr Sedan.

