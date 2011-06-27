First I agree with one reviewer on the warped rotors. Both front window motors went out about the same time a few years ago as well as having an expensive electrical problem that caused major havic but after a the dealership fixed it ran like a charm. Now, its all over. Too expensive to put anymore into her with intake valves needing replaces and a cracked head gasket. Now I have water

in my oil. Time for another car. 1 great years! Orig. miles 105,000; not a traveler.