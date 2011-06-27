  1. Home
1995 Buick Century Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Instruments have new backlighting, and seats are revised.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Buick Century.

5(40%)
4(40%)
3(15%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.2
20 reviews
See all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Death of a Faithful Friend
Melody ,08/02/2008
First I agree with one reviewer on the warped rotors. Both front window motors went out about the same time a few years ago as well as having an expensive electrical problem that caused major havic but after a the dealership fixed it ran like a charm. Now, its all over. Too expensive to put anymore into her with intake valves needing replaces and a cracked head gasket. Now I have water in my oil. Time for another car. 1 great years! Orig. miles 105,000; not a traveler.
Best vehicle I could ask for
originalgangsta,10/31/2002
This was my grandmother's car, then my mom took it from her, it became mine in 2000, I'm the hardest driver on it but I've put a few miles on already (55,000 25,000 mine). Keeps on going, only problems were due to my stupidity (125 for 8 miles bad for tranny). Price was right at free but I would buy same car if I totalled this one tomorrow. We were so impressed my mom bought a new rendevious cxl, another nice car.
Our backup car
unclehal,09/07/2005
Have only 31000 on this car...but find it very valuable...especially these days. Gas prices..this car never runs out of gas...not sure of the exact mileage..but its great. Easy to drive and easy to get in and out of for my older relatives. Nothing flashy..but if you are looking for a good priced used car, I recommend this one
1995 Buick Century user history
Midland, Michigan,04/27/2007
Generally good experience. Car has 180,000 miles. We are the second owner. Comfortble ride, good acceleration, 30 MPG highway, power windows/seats still work. Inconveniences: service engine light on a lot, rotors warp, rust on trunk, passenger door sagged (closes hard), engine would "miss" or "bog down" under acceleration but replacing the ignition wires solved that. Developing rust around the windshield. We added after-market cruise control and a CD player improving an already comfortable riding experience. It is showing its age. But no car payment makes it tolerable when repairs do occur.
See all 20 reviews of the 1995 Buick Century
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1995 Buick Century features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Buick Century

Used 1995 Buick Century Overview

The Used 1995 Buick Century is offered in the following submodels: Century Sedan, Century Wagon. Available styles include Special 4dr Sedan, Limited 4dr Sedan, Special 4dr Wagon, and Custom 4dr Sedan.

