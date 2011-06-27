Used 2001 Buick Century for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$2,000Good Deal | $449 below market
2001 Buick Century Custom88,500 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Toyota of Muskegon - Muskegon / Michigan
WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC VEHICLE. THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS. NOT LOOKING TO PAY TOP PRICE FOR A TOP CONDITION VEHICLE? HERE IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE A VEHICLE AT A LOW PRICE. THIS VEHICLE WAS SOMEONE'S DAILY DRIVER RIGHT UP TO WHEN THEY TRADED IT IN!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J011212776
Stock: T200302C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $3,500Fair Deal | $469 below market
2001 Buick Century Custom90,984 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Oregon - Oregon / Illinois
2001 Buick Century Custom, 3.1L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, White, AM/FM radio with CD &CASSETTE. LOOK!!!! Odometer is 39516 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPGDon't be that guy. You know that guy, Mr. Practical. Pizza toppings? Plain cheese will do just fine. Preferred ice cream flavor? Vanilla sure is tasty. The most exciting thing he did all year was a co-ed sheep shearing competition (what?). DON'T BE THAT GUY. Do something fun, do something exciting! Spice up your life with this fantastic Buick Century! Sure, its still a totally practical and reliable car to own, but it has that extra pizzazz that'll make your daily routine just a little less..Routine. Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J311197593
Stock: RP26545B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- New Listing$4,700Fair Deal | $238 below market
2001 Buick Century Custom56,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fairground Chevrolet Buick GMC - Rolla / Missouri
No trip is too far, nor will it be too boring.. Dare to compare!!! New In Stock. This Sedan has less than 57k miles* Optional equipment includes: Custom Premium Package 1SB, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Electronic Cruise Control, Radio: ETR AM/FM Stereo w/Cassette/ATC...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J211334670
Stock: 8049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- Price Drop$6,488
2001 Buick Century Custom71,633 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
C3Auto - Plano / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of C3Auto.com's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2001 Buick Century Custom with 71,633mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. A Buick with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Century Custom was gently driven and it shows. The look is unmistakably Buick, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Buick Century Custom will definitely turn heads. The quintessential Buick -- This Buick Century Custom speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J111320727
Stock: P5345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $2,900Fair Deal
2001 Buick Century Custom133,490 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2001 Buick Century Custom. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.1L/191 engine will keep you going. This Buick Century has the following options: TAPESTRY/GALLANT CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), STEERING WHEEL RADIO CONTROLS, SPECIAL EDITION PKG -inc: dual folding pwr heated mirrors, electronic cruise control, rear courtesy/reading lamps & assist handles, front/rear carpet savers, trunk convenience net, rear window antenna, ETR AM/FM cassette stereo w/auto tone control, steering wheel radio controls, 6-way pwr driver seat, dual illum visor vanity mirrors, 15" chrome-plated bolt-on wheel covers, Special Appearance pkg, OnStar communication system, P205/70R15 ALL-SEASON SBR BSW TIRES (STD), FRONT LICENSE PLATE MOUNTING PKG, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/PWR-LOADING CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan, digital clock, steering wheel radio controls, Theftlock, ELECTRONIC CRUISE CONTROL W/RESUME SPEED, CALIFORNIA EMISSION EQUIPMENT, 6-WAY PWR DRIVER SEAT, and 55/45 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/STORAGE ARMREST (STD). Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J511201899
Stock: 26564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- Price Drop$2,000
2001 Buick Century Custom113,519 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J811101635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,144
2001 Buick Century Limited84,396 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Conley Buick GMC - Bradenton / Florida
Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX-NO ACCIDENTS**, ONE OWNER**, ONE OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS**, FULLY DETAILED**, POWER SEATS, 15 INCH WHEELS, ONSTAR, 15' Chrome-Plated Deluxe Bolt-On Covers Wheels, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Air Conditioning, Driver & Passenger 6-Way Power Seats, Dual Electrochromic Outside Mirror, Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Electrochromic Interior Rear-View Mirror, Electronic Cruise Control, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/Cassette/Seek & Scan, Front Carpet Savers, Limited Luxury Package 1SF, OnStar Global Positioning System, Rear Carpet Savers, Trunk Convenience Net. 20/29 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract?) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Century Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WY55JX11248128
Stock: Q148500NA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $4,340Fair Deal
2001 Buick Century Custom101,437 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Harpel Brothers - Glencoe / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet Buick of Glencoe is proud to present this 2001 Buick Century Custom. Local Trade In, Century Custom, 4D Sedan, 3.1L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Light Sandrift Metallic, Taupe Cloth. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.1L V6 SFI Weelborg Chevrolet Buick of Glencoe...Sweet Wheels! Great Deals!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J111248766
Stock: UC20030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- Price Drop$5,959
2001 Buick Century Custom63,409 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. 2001 Buick Century 4D Sedan Custom Graphite Metallic 3.1L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J011311503
Stock: 2134XB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $2,999Good Deal | $298 below market
2002 Buick Century Custom110,170 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Watseka Ford Lincoln - Watseka / Illinois
Fresh Trade, What You See Is What You Get! Custom trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Dual Zone A/C, SPECIAL EDITION PKG SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Dual Zone A/C Buick Custom with Light Sandrift Metallic exterior and Taupe interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 175 HP at 5200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: SPECIAL EDITION PKG ETR AM/FM stereo w/cassette, folding pwr heated mirrors, cruise control, front/rear carpet savers, trunk convenience net, rear window antenna, illum visor vanity mirrors, 6-way pwr driver seat, 15" chrome-plated deluxe bolt-on wheel covers, Custom Premium Pkg, Special Appearance Pkg, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/PWR-LOADING COMPACT DISC/ CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL seek-scan, digital clock, Theftlock. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY: Located in Watseka, IL, Watseka Ford-Lincoln is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Watseka Ford-Lincoln a good one for the life of your vehicle. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J021219504
Stock: L503B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $3,995Fair Deal | $268 below market
2002 Buick Century Custom106,875 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Bad Credit? No Credit?? No Problem!!! Your JOB is your CREDIT!! Take a look at this fun to drive 2002 Buick Century Custom!! This vehicle is V6, 3.1L, FWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J821142705
Stock: c038131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2017
- $1,900Fair Deal
2002 Buick Century Custom218,363 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reuther Ford - Herculaneum / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J321113404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,400Fair Deal
2002 Buick Century Custom92,359 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gene Messer Toyota - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2002 Buick Century. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In addition to being well-cared for, this Buick Century has very low mileage making it a rare find. The Buick Century Custom will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J821176630
Stock: 21176630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- New Listing$1,500
2000 Buick Century Custom170,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick Century Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J3Y1268379
Stock: 268379_1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,900
2002 Buick Century Custom134,379 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shamrock Group - Pleasant Grove / Utah
NEW TRANSMISSION, CUSTOM PACKAGE, 2002 BUICK CENTURY, POWER SEAT, POWER MIRRORS, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX & TITLE, USED, TAN WITH TAN CLOTH, PRICE $4,900, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, AM/FM/CD STEREO, ALLOY WHEELS, 6 CYLINDER 3.1L, 134,379 MILES ***Call Kellen 801 361 9796, Jake 801 669 0817, Stephanie 801 358 8010, or Brady 801 368 7670*** ***SEE OUR INVENTORY AT - www.shamrockautogroup.com. Our Address is 203 North 2000 West, Pleasant Grove, UT *** WE ARE AVAILABLE WEEKDAYS, EVENINGS, AND WEEKENDS.***TRADE-INS WELCOME *** FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH GREAT RATES **We are a PREFERRED DEALER with the following Credit Unions, Mountain America, America First, Deseret First, Utah Community, Alpine, Security Services & many others, RATES AS LOW AS 2.24% OAC, CALL US ANYTIME AT 801 361 9796 for Details *** Why buy from us? *** 1. WE ARE DIFFERENT & Promise You a Pleasant Buying Experience, We make the buying process simple. 2.Our Fees are Low. Nobody Beats our Out the Door Pricing, We will tell you the Out the Door Price Immediately. Just Ask. *** 3. We are Car Guys NOT Commissioned Salesmen & have more than 75 Years Combined Experience in the Automotive Industry.*** 4.Shamrock Group is a FULL SERVICE automobile dealer. We have the ability to Affordably Extend the Bumper to Bumper Warranty for Your Specific Driving needs (up to 8 Years or 125K Miles). Ask for Details. 5. BUY FROM SOMEONE THAT CAN TAKE CARE OF YOU AFTER THE SALE. We use one the Finest Auto Repair Shop in the State, MAJOR LEAGUE AUTO REPAIR located at 1983 West State Street, Pleasant Grove, UT. Call Major League at 801 701-8891 for any of your auto repair needs. Mention Shamrock and they will give you $10 off any Castrol Oil Change.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J621100792
Stock: 21100792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,200
2000 Buick Century Limited106,429 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Clemons - Marshalltown / Iowa
2000 Buick Century NO GUARANTEES THIS VEHILCE IS BEING SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS & SOLD WITH NO IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR NO GUARANTEES. THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT BEEN INSPECTED OR SERVICED. This vehicle is priced to sell in its current condition. We encourage all serious buyers to visit in person. Call or email us today & schedule your appointment!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick Century Limited.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WY55J6Y1295814
Stock: M20016B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $3,681
2000 Buick Century Custom110,590 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Harpel Brothers - Glencoe / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! Weelborg Chevrolet Buick of Glencoe is proud to present this 2000 Buick Century Custom. Century Custom, 4D Sedan, 3.1L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Midnight Blue Pearl, Adriatic Blue Cloth, Front dual zone A/C. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.1L V6 SFI Odometer is 13913 miles below market average! Weelborg Chevrolet Buick of Glencoe...Sweet Wheels! Great Deals!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick Century Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J7Y1151159
Stock: UC20035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $2,991
2000 Buick Century Custom88,801 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smicklas Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2000 Buick Century. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Buick Century. A rare find these days. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Buick Century Custom is the one! This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick Century Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J2Y1154244
Stock: Y1154244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020