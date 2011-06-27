Close

AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2001 Buick Century Custom. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.1L/191 engine will keep you going. This Buick Century has the following options: TAPESTRY/GALLANT CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), STEERING WHEEL RADIO CONTROLS, SPECIAL EDITION PKG -inc: dual folding pwr heated mirrors, electronic cruise control, rear courtesy/reading lamps & assist handles, front/rear carpet savers, trunk convenience net, rear window antenna, ETR AM/FM cassette stereo w/auto tone control, steering wheel radio controls, 6-way pwr driver seat, dual illum visor vanity mirrors, 15" chrome-plated bolt-on wheel covers, Special Appearance pkg, OnStar communication system, P205/70R15 ALL-SEASON SBR BSW TIRES (STD), FRONT LICENSE PLATE MOUNTING PKG, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/PWR-LOADING CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan, digital clock, steering wheel radio controls, Theftlock, ELECTRONIC CRUISE CONTROL W/RESUME SPEED, CALIFORNIA EMISSION EQUIPMENT, 6-WAY PWR DRIVER SEAT, and 55/45 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/STORAGE ARMREST (STD). Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G4WS52J511201899

Stock: 26564

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020