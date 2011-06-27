  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(66)
2002 Buick Century Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy, plenty of features for the price, clean styling.
  • Stodgy image, mushy seats, engine lacks quiet smoothness of competitors' engines.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Want an economical, value-packed non-descript sedan for Point A to Point B driving? The Century meets that need, adding just enough luxury to make it worthy of the name Buick.

Vehicle overview

Back in 1997, a revamped Century hit the showrooms with a bigger, more ergonomic interior and roomier trunk, all wrapped in smooth, flowing sheet metal that Buick stylists hoped would have a long shelf life. It appears they got their wish. Now into its sixth year of production, the popularity of today's Century proves we shouldn't underestimate the market power of America's senior citizens, rental car companies or business-class road travelers.

Century is powered by a stalwart 3.1-liter V6 that makes 175 horsepower while delivering an impressive 20 miles per gallon in the city and 30 miles per gallon on the highway. A smooth-shifting, electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission puts the power to the pavement through the front wheels. Traction control and antilock brakes are both standard.

Inside, occupants will find plenty of room up front, with somewhat limited legroom a concern for backseat riders. Seats feel plush at first, like a big, poofy couch, but after sitting in them for a while, plush becomes mush. At least driving the Century is easy. Start it, engage a gear, plant your foot and go.

The Century comes standard with such features as remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, programmable power door locks, power windows, daytime running lamps with Twilight Sentinel (which automatically controls the headlamps based on lighting conditions), tilt steering wheel, door courtesy lights, battery rundown protection, a tire-inflation monitor and a theft-deterrent system. OnStar in-vehicle safety, security and information service is standard on Limited models, along with a driver side-impact airbag, cruise control, leather seats (power adjustable for the driver), floor mats and sporty variable-effort power steering.

Not much has changed for the 2002 model year. Special Edition models with front bucket seats can be ordered with a new center storage console and all Centurys get LATCH child seat anchors and an improved cruise control system. Painted aluminum wheels have been added to the Special Appearance package, and all Limited models get woodgrain trim around the door switches.

The Century stacks up decently in the high-volume midsize sedan market, where it shows continued sales strength against its domestic rivals. A laudable safety record and solid build quality make it an enduring favorite, while earning it ''top buy'' acclaim from more than a few consumer publications and rating organizations along the way. With the highest customer-loyalty rating in the segment, Century buyers seem prepared to stick with this Buick well into the new century.

2002 Highlights

Buick's midsize Century remains relatively unchanged for 2002. LATCH child-seat attachment points are now standard, along with a revised cruise control system. Dark Bronze Mist is added to the color palette and Limited models get wood grain trim on the doors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Buick Century.

5(58%)
4(29%)
3(4%)
2(6%)
1(3%)
4.3
66 reviews
66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love It
Bob,10/09/2015
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A)
I have had it for 12 years and have put about 100,000 on it. As far as reliability, the car has failed to start only one time-when the original battery gave out after six years. It has never been in a shop for repairs. A few things have gone wrong such as power windows, a blower resistor, led resistor in gauge cluster, and a/c clutch coil. I fixed all those things myself. The cost and level of difficulty were low, though. I have done all of the regular maintenance such as oils, filters, brake pads,coolant, tune up, -again cheap and easy. This year (2015), the car was showing some signs of wear, and since it ran and drove quite well still, I decided to do a semi restoration. I repaired the rusted rocker panels. New tires, brakes, struts, motor/tranny mounts, tires, headlights,exhaust system, wheel bearings, paint touch up, a few other piddly things. It runs and drives like brand new no issues at all. In 12 years time I have spent under 4000 on maintenance and 2500 of it was on the semi restoration this year. It has spent most of it's life outside, but the paint still looks very good. It has been a great car for 12 years and it will most definitely last another 12. Good solid reliable car.
I wish they still made this car
midwestmrs,03/20/2012
I bought my 02 Century in late 03. Have loved it ever since. Reliable, quiet, smooth comfortable ride, and has been cheap to own. Just routine maintenance. Not even a muffler. I did have the drivers side power window motor replaced several years ago. Car is now old. 160K miles, rocker panel rust, and things are starting to break. The gas guage has some kind of electrical problem. Hubby and mechanic said it's not worth fixing. It's time to replace the car. I still get 25-27 mpg. That is impossible to match in a car with this kind of comfort and quiet. I wish they still made this model. I test drove a 2011 Lucerne but the backup visibility is terrible for me. Maybe a 2011 LaCrosse or a Camry.
Comfortable and reliable
Nikki,05/25/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A)
This was the best car I ever owned. I just got rid of mine after 200,000 miles and a rusted undercarriage made me begin looking toward the future. Before myself it had two other owners, and yet it had hardly any issues. The car was comfortable to drive and to sit in, and it was heavy so wind was never an issue. At college, multiple people backed into the car and slammed into me at red lights (go figure), but the car hardly sustained damage. It accelerated like a dream, and it was great on gas considering its size. The only complaint I had was that its maneuverability was not fantastic, but these cars are literally tanks so that's to be expected. The day I got rid of it, I bawled. I've never felt so attached to a car, but this model kept me safe and made driving to any destination stress free. If you're considering buying a Century, definitely do!
The engine Buick Century Custom stinks!
Sixinc,01/24/2010
I bought this car from a deal in June 2007 at 52000 miles. I am now in the process of flusing out oil from the radiator that came from the engine. There is at least 1/2 pint oil in the coolant reservior. Service Engine soon ligh comes on all the time, tire low light is always on, check coolant light never goes off. The tires, coolant and engine have all been serviced. My mechanic discovered that the engine oil leaked into the coolant. The engine will freeze soon if I don't replace it soon.
See all 66 reviews of the 2002 Buick Century
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Buick Century features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2002 Buick Century

Used 2002 Buick Century Overview

The Used 2002 Buick Century is offered in the following submodels: Century Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A).

