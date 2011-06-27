2002 Buick Century Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy, plenty of features for the price, clean styling.
- Stodgy image, mushy seats, engine lacks quiet smoothness of competitors' engines.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Want an economical, value-packed non-descript sedan for Point A to Point B driving? The Century meets that need, adding just enough luxury to make it worthy of the name Buick.
Vehicle overview
Back in 1997, a revamped Century hit the showrooms with a bigger, more ergonomic interior and roomier trunk, all wrapped in smooth, flowing sheet metal that Buick stylists hoped would have a long shelf life. It appears they got their wish. Now into its sixth year of production, the popularity of today's Century proves we shouldn't underestimate the market power of America's senior citizens, rental car companies or business-class road travelers.
Century is powered by a stalwart 3.1-liter V6 that makes 175 horsepower while delivering an impressive 20 miles per gallon in the city and 30 miles per gallon on the highway. A smooth-shifting, electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission puts the power to the pavement through the front wheels. Traction control and antilock brakes are both standard.
Inside, occupants will find plenty of room up front, with somewhat limited legroom a concern for backseat riders. Seats feel plush at first, like a big, poofy couch, but after sitting in them for a while, plush becomes mush. At least driving the Century is easy. Start it, engage a gear, plant your foot and go.
The Century comes standard with such features as remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, programmable power door locks, power windows, daytime running lamps with Twilight Sentinel (which automatically controls the headlamps based on lighting conditions), tilt steering wheel, door courtesy lights, battery rundown protection, a tire-inflation monitor and a theft-deterrent system. OnStar in-vehicle safety, security and information service is standard on Limited models, along with a driver side-impact airbag, cruise control, leather seats (power adjustable for the driver), floor mats and sporty variable-effort power steering.
Not much has changed for the 2002 model year. Special Edition models with front bucket seats can be ordered with a new center storage console and all Centurys get LATCH child seat anchors and an improved cruise control system. Painted aluminum wheels have been added to the Special Appearance package, and all Limited models get woodgrain trim around the door switches.
The Century stacks up decently in the high-volume midsize sedan market, where it shows continued sales strength against its domestic rivals. A laudable safety record and solid build quality make it an enduring favorite, while earning it ''top buy'' acclaim from more than a few consumer publications and rating organizations along the way. With the highest customer-loyalty rating in the segment, Century buyers seem prepared to stick with this Buick well into the new century.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Buick Century.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Century
Related Used 2002 Buick Century info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Buick Encore 2019
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore